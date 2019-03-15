San Miguel : SMC - Group Briefing Materials

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
March 14, 2019
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.
Disclosure Department
6th Floor, Philippine Stock Exchange Tower
28th Street, corner 5th Avenue
Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City
Attention:Janet A. Encarnacion Head, Disclosure DepartmentGentlemen:
Please see attached Briefing Materials for the San Miguel Group.
Very truly yours,
INVESTORS'
BRIEFING
2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS
March 14, 2019
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
FULL-YEAR 2018
|
IN MILLION PESOS
2018
2017
|
CHANGE
|
Income from Operations
117,085
111,042
|
5%
|
Net Sales
|
1,024,943
|
826,086
|
24%
|
Recurring Net Income
|
55,175
|
54,654
|
1%
|
EBITDA
157,887
147,342
|
7%
SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE, INC.
FULL-YEAR 2018
|
IN MILLION PESOS
|
2018
|
2017
|
CHANGE
|
Net Sales
|
286,378
|
251,589
|
14%
|
Income from Operations
|
45,950
|
42,401
|
8%
|
Net Income
|
30,533
|
28,226
|
8%
SAN MIGUEL BREWERY INC.
FULL-YEAR 2018
|
IN MILLION PESOS
|
2018
|
2017
|
CHANGE
|
Net Sales
|
129,249
|
113,255
|
14%
|
Income from Operations
|
35,285
|
31,161
|
13%
|
Net Income
|
23,836
|
20,711
|
15%
Disclaimer
