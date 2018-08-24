San Miguel : SMC - San Miguel food unit selling P142-billion worth of shares (amended)

C05759-2018 SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION SEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Aug 23, 2018

2. SEC Identification Number PW-277

3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-060-741-000

4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION

5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines

6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

7. Address of principal office No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines Postal Code 1550

8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 632-3000

9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding SMC 2,382,552,536 SMCP1 279,406,667 SMC2B 90,428,200 SMC2C 255,559,400 SMC2D 89,333,400 SMC2E 134,000,100 SMC2F 223,333,500 SMC2G 66,666,600 SMC2H 164,000,000 SMC2I 169,333,400

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

San Miguel Corporation

SMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Clarification of News Article.

Source manilastandard.net Subject of News Report San Miguel food unit selling P142-billion worth of shares Date of Publication Aug 22, 2018

Clarification of News Report

By way of response to the Exchange, we confirm that San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. ("SMFB") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday, August 22, 2018, a registration statement and preliminary prospectus for a follow-on-offering and secondary sale of 887,000,000 common shares of SMFB owned by San Miguel Corporation, with an over-allotment of 133,050,000 common shares. As reflected in the registration statement, the indicative offer price of the SMFB shares in the follow-on offering is up to Php140.00 per share. An appropriate disclosure shall be made when the offer price is finally determined and established.

Other Relevant Information

This is to amend the disclosure to clearly state that the offering is a secondary sale and that the offer price is not final and only indicative up to Php140 per share.

Filed on behalf by:

Name Mary Rose Tan Designation Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary