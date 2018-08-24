Log in
San Miguel : SMC - San Miguel food unit selling P142-billion worth of shares (amended)

08/24/2018 | 04:57am CEST

C05759-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Aug 23, 2018

  • 2. SEC Identification Number

    PW-277

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    000-060-741-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Philippines

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines

    Postal Code 1550

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 632-3000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report

    N/A

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

SMC

2,382,552,536

SMCP1

279,406,667

SMC2B

90,428,200

SMC2C

255,559,400

SMC2D

89,333,400

SMC2E

134,000,100

SMC2F

223,333,500

SMC2G

66,666,600

SMC2H

164,000,000

SMC2I

169,333,400

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

San Miguel Corporation

SMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Clarification of News Article.

Source

manilastandard.net

Subject of News Report

San Miguel food unit selling P142-billion worth of shares

Date of Publication

Aug 22, 2018

Clarification of News Report

By way of response to the Exchange, we confirm that San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. ("SMFB") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday, August 22, 2018, a registration statement and preliminary prospectus for a follow-on-offering and secondary sale of 887,000,000 common shares of SMFB owned by San Miguel Corporation, with an over-allotment of 133,050,000 common shares. As reflected in the registration statement, the indicative offer price of the SMFB shares in the follow-on offering is up to Php140.00 per share. An appropriate disclosure shall be made when the offer price is finally determined and established.

Other Relevant Information

This is to amend the disclosure to clearly state that the offering is a secondary sale and that the offer price is not final and only indicative up to Php140 per share.

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Mary Rose Tan

Designation

Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

San Miguel Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 02:56:02 UTC
