San Miguel Corporation

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION

(SMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 05/08
96.5 PHP   +0.31%
09:39pSAN MIGUEL CORP. : Proposed Acquisition of Holcim Philippines Shall No Longer Proceed
DJ
04/14SAN MIGUEL : Jomar Ang passes away
AQ
03/31SAN MIGUEL CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
San Miguel Corp.: Proposed Acquisition of Holcim Philippines Shall No Longer Proceed

05/10/2020 | 09:39pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

San Miguel Corp. said its plan to acquire Holcim Philippines Inc. would no longer proceed as it had failed to secure approval from the Philippine Competition Commission.

The agreement to acquire 85.73% shares of Holcim Philippines from LafargeHolcim Ltd. has now lapsed and the launch of tender offer has been withdrawn, San Miguel said Monday.

LafargeHolcim Ltd. had in May last year said that it had agreed to sell its Philippines unit to San Miguel for an enterprise value of $2.15 billion.

The sale was part of LafargeHolcim's strategy to exit from the Southeast Asian markets. Last year, the Swiss cement maker sold its Indonesia operations to Semen Indonesia (Persero) for $1.75 billion.

San Miguel's acquisition was initially due to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC. 0.00% 11.3 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LAFARGEHOLCIM 1.28% 39.65 Delayed Quote.-27.10%
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION 0.31% 96.5 End-of-day quote.-0.16%
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 1 022 B
EBIT 2019 117 B
Net income 2019 18 377 M
Debt 2019 560 B
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 230 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 148,50  PHP
Last Close Price 96,50  PHP
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo M. Cojuangco Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon S. Ang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Ferdinand K. Constantino Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Iñigo U. Zobel Director
Leo S. Alvez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION-0.16%4 553
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-33.82%195 259
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.09%122 594
BP PLC-33.02%79 054
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.82%71 886
PHILLIPS 66-30.83%33 650
