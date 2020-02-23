San Miguel Food and Beverage : & Beverage to Issue Bonds Worth PHP15 Billion

By Kosaku Narioka



San Miguel Food & Beverage Inc. said Monday that it would issue bonds worth 15 billion Philippine pesos ($294.8 million) on March 10.

The offer period for the 5-year and 7-year bonds begin Monday and would run until March 2, the Philippines food and beverage maker said in a filing to the country's stock exchange.

The 5-year bonds would have an interest rate of 5.05% and the 7-year bonds would carry an interest rate of 5.25%, the company said.

