Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc    FB   PHY7510J1668

SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

San Miguel Food and Beverage : & Beverage to Issue Bonds Worth PHP15 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 09:28pm EST

By Kosaku Narioka

San Miguel Food & Beverage Inc. said Monday that it would issue bonds worth 15 billion Philippine pesos ($294.8 million) on March 10.

The offer period for the 5-year and 7-year bonds begin Monday and would run until March 2, the Philippines food and beverage maker said in a filing to the country's stock exchange.

The 5-year bonds would have an interest rate of 5.05% and the 7-year bonds would carry an interest rate of 5.25%, the company said.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERA
09:28pSAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : & Beverage to Issue Bonds Worth PHP15 Billion
DJ
02/12SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019PETRON : SMC earnings down 5% to P39.7 Billion
AQ
2019SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : SEC junks petition to void share swap among SMC f..
AQ
2019SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : to put up food bank in Tondo, Manila
AQ
2019SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : Ramon Ang in high spirits as Ginebra doubles Q1 p..
AQ
2019SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : Net income of San Miguel F and B unit rises 8% to..
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 311 B
EBIT 2019 47 047 M
Net income 2019 17 723 M
Debt 2019 25 527 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,49x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 437 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 90,68  PHP
Last Close Price 74,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon S. Ang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo M. Cojuangco Chairman
Iidefonso B. Alindogan Vice President, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Mario C. Garcia Non-Executive Director
Menardo R. Jimenez Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC8 591
NESTLÉ S.A.4.37%320 961
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC6.66%84 185
DANONE-3.92%50 002
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.08%33 627
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-15.16%33 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group