SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC (FB)
San Miguel Food and Beverage : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit share sale, seeks $920 million

10/18/2018 | 09:36am CEST
FILE PHOTO - A logo of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is seen at a main office in Ortigas city, metro Manila

MANILA/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it is looking to raise about $920 million through a sale of shares in its food unit, slashing the size of the offering by almost half due to weakness in the stock market.

The sale of a minority stake in San Miguel Food and Beverage is part of the parent firm's restructuring plan that was announced in August 2017.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchange, the food unit said San Miguel is seeking to sell a total of 523 million shares in a price range of 85 to 95 pesos per share.

This excludes an over-allotment option of up to 15 percent of the offering.

The price range compares with regulatory filing figures of up to 1.02 billion shares on offer and of up to 140 pesos per share, a premium of about 75 percent to the unit's trading price at the time of the announcement of the plan

While regulatory filing prices are often set far above expected bookbuilding ranges in the Philippines, it is not common for the number of shares on offer to be cut.

Earlier on Thursday, San Miguel President Ramon Ang offered varying statements to reporters about potential pricing, saying both that the shares could be priced at 90 to 100 pesos and that they could be priced between 85 and 100 pesos.

"Weakness in stock markets has put further pressure on the pricing," said one source, who did not wish to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

San Miguel plans to use proceeds from the share sale to invest in its business, but it did not provide details. The conglomerate is pursuing an aggressive expansion plan that involves venturing into infrastructure, mining, petroleum and power generation to boost revenues.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Neil Jerome Morales and Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAN MIGUEL CORP --End-of-day quote.
SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC --End-of-day quote.
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 286 B
EBIT 2018 48 364 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 15 105 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 27,24
P/E ratio 2019 22,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 533 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 95,6  PHP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon S. Ang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo M. Cojuangco Chairman
Iidefonso B. Alindogan Vice President, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Mario C. Garcia Non-Executive Director
Menardo R. Jimenez Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC9 873
NESTLÉ-5.85%243 835
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.95%66 132
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-4.11%60 364
DANONE-7.96%49 003
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.83%27 444
