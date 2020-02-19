AppSwarm Launches “Swarm Social” Social Media Content Posting Service, Done for You, so You Can Focus on Your Day-To-Day Business

TULSA, OK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) “Swarm Social” takes social media off your daily “to-do” list so you can focus on doing what you do best….grow your business.



As a business owner, you have about a thousand things to do every day but posting to your social media pages doesn’t have to be one of them. We know it’s not always a walk in the park to establish and maintain a social media presence for your business. In fact, it can be tricky to find the hours or the know-how to make it happen. Let us take it off your hands.

What is “Swarm Social?” Social media content is a necessity for your business to build brand awareness and trust within your online community. “Swarm Social” offers social media content management services to help busy entrepreneurs (like you) maintain a solid presence on social media. When your happy customers or potential clients go looking for you on social media they'll find your pages covered with fresh daily posts. Your followers will refer to you as an expert in your field. And potential clients will know they are dealing with a recognized business online.

WHY SOCIAL MEDIA?

The goal is to keep your business relevant. You want to post things people can talk about, things people will share with their friends, things people can smile about or have a laugh.

You do not want to post the same boring promotional post day in and day out, for example: “Come over to Cheryle’s Beauty Shop! Mention this post and get $10 off!” If you were to post a promotional post like this every day people will unfollow you and ultimately you will have nobody to share posts with.

The goal is to have the ideal mix of entertaining, informative, pertinent and engaging posts. And sneak in some promotional posts when the time is right. Check us out: https://www.app-swarm.com/swarm-social/

Call or email today to get started! info@app-swarm.com or 888-886-8583.

The company is working on many new developments and will be updating shareholders over the upcoming weeks.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

