Sanai Health Industry : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited

三 愛 健 康 產 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1889)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).

References are also made to the announcement of the Company dated 30 April 2019 in relation to the disposal of Wuyi International Pharmaceutical (Hong Kong) Company Limited (the "2019 Disposal") and the announcement of the Company dated 8 January 2019 made pursuant to Rule 13.19 of the Listing Rules (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcements.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that based on the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of the Company of approximately RMB22,380,000 recognised for the corresponding period in 2018.

1