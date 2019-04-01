Sanai Health Industry : Announcements and Notices - Resumption of Trading

Hong Kon g Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") has been halted with effect from 9:17 a.m. on 29 March 2019 pending the release of the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. Application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the Shares from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 3 executive directors, namely, Mr. Chen Chengqing (Chairman), Ms. Hung Hoi Lan and Professor Zhang Rongqing, 1 nonexecutive director, namely, Mr. Xiu Yuan and 4 independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Wang Zihao, Mr. Tu Fangkui, Mr. Long Jun and Mr. Chan Chung Yin, Victor.

