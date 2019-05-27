Sanai Health Industry : Announcements and Notices - The Stock Exchange's Notice to Suspend Trading in the Company's Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited

三 愛 健 康 產 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1889)

THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S NOTICE TO SUSPEND TRADING

IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S NOTICE

The Company has received a letter (the "Letter") dated 24 May 2019 from the Stock Exchange, which serves a notice that the Stock Exchange considered that the Company has failed to maintain a sufficient level of operations or have tangible assets of sufficient value and/or intangible assets for which a sufficient potential value can be demonstrated under Rule

13.24 of the Listing Rules to warrant the continued listing of the Shares. The Stock Exchange has therefore decided to suspend trading in the Shares under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules and proceed with cancellation of the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules (the "Decision"). In making the Decision, the Stock Exchange has considered, among others, the following:

1. since the year ended 31 December 2015, the Group's revenue substantially declined from RMB555.7 million to RMB64.1 million and the Company recorded substantial net losses for years. The Pharmaceutical Products Business, i.e. the Company's original business at the time of listing, has significantly deteriorated and generated minimal revenue. This business segment has diminished to a very low level of operation. Recently the Company disposed of two original operating subsidiaries, i.e. Fuzhou Sanai and Fujian Sanai, and all the original operation ceased. The Company also ceased the business of provision of consultancy services and sales of pharmaceutical software in 2018 and maintained minimal operation under the Pharmaceutical Trading Business;

