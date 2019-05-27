Sanai Health Industry : Announcements and Notices - The Stock Exchange's Notice to Suspend Trading in the Company's Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited
三 愛 健 康 產 業 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1889)
THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S NOTICE TO SUSPEND TRADING
IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.
THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S NOTICE
The Company has received a letter (the "Letter") dated 24 May 2019 from the Stock Exchange, which serves a notice that the Stock Exchange considered that the Company has failed to maintain a sufficient level of operations or have tangible assets of sufficient value and/or intangible assets for which a sufficient potential value can be demonstrated under Rule
13.24 of the Listing Rules to warrant the continued listing of the Shares. The Stock Exchange has therefore decided to suspend trading in the Shares under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules and proceed with cancellation of the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules (the "Decision"). In making the Decision, the Stock Exchange has considered, among others, the following:
1. since the year ended 31 December 2015, the Group's revenue substantially declined from RMB555.7 million to RMB64.1 million and the Company recorded substantial net losses for years. The Pharmaceutical Products Business, i.e. the Company's original business at the time of listing, has significantly deteriorated and generated minimal revenue. This business segment has diminished to a very low level of operation. Recently the Company disposed of two original operating subsidiaries, i.e. Fuzhou Sanai and Fujian Sanai, and all the original operation ceased. The Company also ceased the business of provision of consultancy services and sales of pharmaceutical software in 2018 and maintained minimal operation under the Pharmaceutical Trading Business;
1
-
both the Finance Leasing Business and General Trading Business have limited operating history and generated small revenue with minimal profit or loss;
-
as at 31 December 2018, the Group's total assets were RMB365.7 million, which mainly comprised of trade and other receivables, finance lease receivables and deposits of acquisition of non-current assets. The Stock Exchange is concerned that the operation of such assets may not enable the Company to carry out businesses with sufficient level of operations to justify the continued listing of the Shares; and
-
the Company has recently acquired two new companies, Fujian Yongchun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Fujian Yongchun") and Fujian Zhixin Medicine Co., Limited ("Fujian Zhixin"). However, these plans are preliminary and of minimal scale. The Company has not demonstrated how these plans can substantially improve this business segment and generate sufficient revenue and profits. Fujian Zhixin plans to distribute medical products but it is not clear how it can expand customer base, or obtain new contacts. In general, the Stock Exchange considers that those companies recently acquired by the Company either have incurred net loss or only have minimal profits.
Pursuant to the Letter, the Company is required to re-comply with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules and will have a remedial period of 18 months to re-comply with the Listing Rules. If the Company fails to do so by the expiry of the 18-month period (i.e. 23 November 2020), the Stock Exchange will proceed with cancellation of the Company's listing.
Under Rules 2B.06(1) and 2B.08(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company has the right to have the Decision reviewed by the Listing Committee within 7 business days of receipt of the Decision. Therefore, if the Company does not make any review application by 4 June 2019, trading in the Shares will be suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 5 June 2019. Before that, trading in the Shares will continue. The Company is reviewing and considering the Decision internally and with external advisers and is minded to submitting a request for the Decision be referred to the Listing Committee on or before 4 June 2019.
2
The Board emphasizes that the Company is undergoing a period of transformation. The Company has terminated its old business with continued losses and sold assets with substantial net liabilities for the interests of the Shareholders. The Board will use its best effort to improve the Group's overall performance in the future.
The Directors remind the Shareholders and potential investors that (i) the Company may or may not proceed with the review by the Listing Committee; and (ii) the outcome of such review is uncertain, if undertaken.
Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.
Shareholders who have any queries about the implications of the Decisions are advised to obtain appropriate professional advice. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
DEFINITIONS
"Board"
"Company"
the board of Directors
Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited, a company incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability and the issued Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1889)
"Directors"
"Finance Leasing Business"
"Fujian Sanai"
"Fuzhou Sanai"
the directors of the Company
the business of provision of finance leasing services
Fujian Sanai Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China and a former subsidiary of the Company
Fuzhou Sanai Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China and a former subsidiary of the Company
"General Trading Business"
"Group"
"Listing Committee"
"Listing Rules"
"Pharmaceutical Products Business"
"Pharmaceutical Trading Business"
"SFO"
"Shareholders"
"Shares"
"Stock Exchange"
Hong Kong, 26 May 2019
the business of trading of goods other than pharmaceutical products
the Company and its subsidiaries
as defined in the Listing Rules
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
the business of development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of pharmaceutical products
the business of trading of pharmaceutical and healthcare products
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)
the shareholders of the Company
the ordinary shares of the Company
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
By Order of the Board
Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited
Chen Chengqing
Chairman
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr. Chen Chengqing (Chairman), Ms. Hung Hoi Lan, Professor Zhang Rongqing and Mr. Cheng Hok Kai, Frederick; one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Xiu Yuan and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Wang Zihao, Mr. Tu Fangkui, and Mr. Long Jun.
4
Disclaimer
Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 07:53:03 UTC