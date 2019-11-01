Log in
SANAI HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD

(1889)
Sanai Health Industry : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

11/01/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited

三愛健康產業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1889)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Cheng Hok Kai, Frederick has resigned as an executive director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2019.

The board (the "Board") of directors of Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Cheng Hok Kai, Frederick ("Mr. Cheng") has resigned as an executive director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2019 due to change in work arrangements and his other personal business development. Mr. Cheng will remain in the Company as the chief operating officer of the cannabidiol department of Sanai International Trading Company Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and be responsible for the cannabidiol business of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Mr. Cheng has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its great appreciation and sincere gratitude to Mr. Cheng for his valuable efforts and contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited

Chen Chengqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement (subsequent to the above changes), the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr. Chen Chengqing (Chairman), Mr. Gao Borui, Mr. Yuan Chaoyang and Professor Zhang Rongqing, one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Xiu Yuan and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Tu Fangkui, Mr. Wang Zihao, and Mr. Long Jun.

Disclaimer

Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 14:22:05 UTC
