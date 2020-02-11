Log in
SANAI HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD

(1889)
Sanai Health Industry : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

02/11/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited

三 愛 康 產 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1889)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

This announcement is made by Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 May 2019, 28 May 2019, 4 June 2019, 9 September 2019, 16 September 2019 and 24 January 2020 respectively (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

On 7 February 2020, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange setting out the following guidance (the ''Resumption Guidance'') for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company:

''demonstrate its compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules.''

The Stock Exchange may modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes. Under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the Company's listing if trading in the Company's shares has been suspended for 18 continuous months, expiring on 23 July 2021. This is subject to the Stock Exchange's right to impose a shorter specific remedial period under Rule 6.10 of the Listing Rules if appropriate.

In relation to the Resumption Guidance, the Company will devise its plan to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and will fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction before trading in its securities is allowed to resume. The Company will also engage legal advisers and financial adviser in assistance with the

- 1 -

resumption exercise and to prepare for the submission of the resumption proposal to the Stock Exchange. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

BUSINESS OPERATION

The Group continues to be principally engaged in (i) pharmaceutical products business, which include development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of pharmaceutical products and sales of health care products; (ii) provision of finance leasing services; (iii) other general trading, which include trading of goods other than pharmaceutical products; and (iv) provision of genetic testing and molecular diagnostic services.

The Board will adopt various measures to improve the business capabilities of the Group, including but not limited to (i) optimization of product lines and improvement of marketing so as to increase its market share; (ii) enhancement of its sales and promotional strategies in different channels so as to strengthen its market penetration; and (iii) monitor its marketing strategies in order to cater for the local appetite and sentiment for the pharmaceutical products markets.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 24 January 2020 and will remain suspended until the Company fulfills the Resumption Guidance.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited

Chen Chengqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely, Mr. Chen Chengqing (Chairman), Mr. Gao Borui, Mr. Yuan Chaoyang, Professor Zhang Rongqing and Mr. She Hao, one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Xiu Yuan and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Tu Fangkui, Mr. Wang Zihao, and Mr. Long Jun.

- 2 -

Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 04:28:04 UTC
