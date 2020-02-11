Sanai Health Industry : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

resumption exercise and to prepare for the submission of the resumption proposal to the Stock Exchange. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.
BUSINESS OPERATION
The Group continues to be principally engaged in (i) pharmaceutical products business, which include development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of pharmaceutical products and sales of health care products; (ii) provision of finance leasing services; (iii) other general trading, which include trading of goods other than pharmaceutical products; and (iv) provision of genetic testing and molecular diagnostic services.
The Board will adopt various measures to improve the business capabilities of the Group, including but not limited to (i) optimization of product lines and improvement of marketing so as to increase its market share; (ii) enhancement of its sales and promotional strategies in different channels so as to strengthen its market penetration; and (iii) monitor its marketing strategies in order to cater for the local appetite and sentiment for the pharmaceutical products markets.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 24 January 2020 and will remain suspended until the Company fulfills the Resumption Guidance.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited
Chen Chengqing
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12 February 2020
