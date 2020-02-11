Sanai Health Industry : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited

三 愛 健 康 產 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1889)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

This announcement is made by Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 May 2019, 28 May 2019, 4 June 2019, 9 September 2019, 16 September 2019 and 24 January 2020 respectively (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

On 7 February 2020, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange setting out the following guidance (the ''Resumption Guidance'') for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company:

''demonstrate its compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules.''

The Stock Exchange may modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes. Under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the Company's listing if trading in the Company's shares has been suspended for 18 continuous months, expiring on 23 July 2021. This is subject to the Stock Exchange's right to impose a shorter specific remedial period under Rule 6.10 of the Listing Rules if appropriate.

In relation to the Resumption Guidance, the Company will devise its plan to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and will fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction before trading in its securities is allowed to resume. The Company will also engage legal advisers and financial adviser in assistance with the