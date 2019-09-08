Sanai Health Industry : THE LISTING COMMITTEE'S DECISION TO SUSPEND TRADING IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited

三愛健康產業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1889)

THE LISTING COMMITTEE'S DECISION TO SUSPEND TRADING

IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 May 2019, 28 May 2019 and 4 June 2019 (the "Announcements").

DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE

On 30 January 2018, the Listing Committee considered the Review Application at the review hearing. On 6 September 2019, the Company received a letter from the Listing Committee setting out its decision on the Review Application (the "Decision Letter").

The Listing Committee considered all the submissions (both written and oral) made by the Company and the Stock Exchange. According to the Decision Letter, the Listing Committee decided to uphold the Decision to suspend trading in the Shares under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules and proceed with cancellation of the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules.

As stated in the Decision Letter, the trading in the Shares will be suspended and the Company will be required to resume trading within a period of 18 months from the date of the suspension. If the Company fails to resume trading within a period of 18 months from the date of the suspension, the Stock Exchange will proceed with cancellation of the Company's listing.