SanBio: Addition of a Cerebral Hemorrhage Program for SB623 Regenerative Cell Medicine

At a meeting held today, the Board of Directors of SanBio Co., Ltd.
(hereinafter, the “Company”) resolved to add a program for treatment of
chronic motor deficit from cerebral hemorrhage as a new indication for
SB623, a regenerative cell medicine developed by the Group.
(Hereinafter, the “Group” refers to two companies, SanBio Co., Ltd., and
SanBio, Inc.)
1. Details of the Decision
As part of its mission to introduce new therapeutic drugs for the
central nervous system, the Group is moving forward with the development
of programs for chronic motor deficit from traumatic brain injury (TBI)
and chronic motor deficit from ischemic stroke, centering on the United
States and Japan. Regarding the program for treatment of chronic motor
deficit from TBI, positive results were announced on November 1, 2018,
with respect to a Phase 2 clinical trial, namely that “Patients
administered SB623 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement
in their motor function compared to the control group, confirming that
the study has met its primary endpoint.” Regarding the program targeting
chronic motor deficit from ischemic stroke, the Company expects to
announce results of a Phase 2b clinical trial in the first half of the
fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 (from February 1, 2019 to July 31,
2019).
Given the positive results of the program targeting chronic motor
deficit from TBI mentioned above, the Group has reevaluated the scope of
indications for SB623. Consequently, the Company has decided to initiate
a program for treatment of chronic motor deficit from cerebral
hemorrhage, which is similar to TBI, as a new indication for SB623. The
Company is considering Japan and the United States as development
regions for this program.
Ischemic stroke is caused by the blockage of blood vessels, whereas
cerebral hemorrhage results from ruptured blood vessels. Both can result
in hemiplegia, sensory impairment, or memory impairment. Currently, no
definitive therapy exists.
As of today, the Company expects to commence clinical trials for this
program from Phase 2 or Phase 3. However, the development details and
timing are not yet decided. The Company will provide these as soon as
they become available.
2. Outlook
This decision does not affect the Company’s consolidated operating
performance for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2019.
