MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SanBio Co Ltd    4592   JP3336750009

SANBIO CO LTD

(4592)
My previous session
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SanBio : to Announce the Results of a Phase 2 STEMTRA Trial Regarding the Use of Regenerative Cell Medicine SB623 as a Treatment for TBI at an Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons

03/06/2019 | 10:45pm EST

The SanBio Group (SanBio Co., Ltd. and SanBio, Inc.) (TOKYO: 4592), a scientific leader in regenerative medicine for neurological disorders, today announced its plan to make public the results of a global Phase 2 trial (Study of Modified Stem Cells in Traumatic Brain Injury, or “STEMTRA”) conducted in the US and Japan regarding the use of regenerative cell medicine SB623 as a treatment for chronic motor deficit from traumatic brain injury (TBI). The Group plans to announce the results at an annual scientific meeting of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, one of the world’s preeminent neurosurgical conferences, scheduled to be held in San Diego, California, USA from April 13 through April 17, 2019, local time.

Enrollment of 61 patients for the STEMTRA was completed in April 2018, and in November 2018, the SanBio Group received favorable results from the trial; the primary endpoint was achieved, with the treatment group, who were administered SB623 cells, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in motor function compared to the control group. In view of these results, the Group is aiming to submit an application for manufacture and marketing approval for its TBI program in Japan during the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 (February 2019–January 2020) utilizing the conditional and term-limited authorization system for regenerative medicine products under the Revised Pharmaceutical Affairs Act of Japan.

The Group’s presentation concerning the STEMTRA is currently scheduled to begin at 11:37 a.m. on April 16, 2019, Pacific Standard Time. For more information regarding this presentation, please follow the link below:

American Association of Neurological Surgeons: https://www.aans.org/Annual-Scientific-Meeting/2019/Online-Program/ProgramProposal?eventid=48888&;itemid=PLENARY_II

About SanBio, Inc. (SanBio)

SanBio is a regenerative medicine company headquartered in Tokyo and Mountain View, California, with cell-based products in various stages of research, development and clinical trials. Its proprietary cell-based product, SB623, is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for treatment of chronic motor impairments resulting from stroke, and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of motor impairment resulting from traumatic brain injury. More information about SanBio, Inc. is available at http://sanbio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 798 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -2 864 M
Finance 2019 10 039 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 191x
EV / Sales 2020 162x
Capitalization 162 B
Technical analysis trends SANBIO CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5 860  JPY
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keita Mori President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Kawanishi Executive Chairman
Damien Bates Chief Medical Office & Head-Development
Hideyuki Okano Founding Scientist
Mohammad A. El-Kalay Senior Vice President & Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANBIO CO LTD-60.28%1 450
GILEAD SCIENCES0.59%82 130
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.29%48 012
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.44%46 933
GENMAB10.35%10 975
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC21.19%10 608
