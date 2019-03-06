SanBio : to Announce the Results of a Phase 2 STEMTRA Trial Regarding the Use of Regenerative Cell Medicine SB623 as a Treatment for TBI at an Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons

The SanBio Group (SanBio Co., Ltd. and SanBio, Inc.) (TOKYO: 4592), a
scientific leader in regenerative medicine for neurological disorders,
today announced its plan to make public the results of a global Phase 2
trial (Study of Modified Stem Cells in Traumatic Brain Injury, or
“STEMTRA”) conducted in the US and Japan regarding the use of
regenerative cell medicine SB623 as a treatment for chronic motor
deficit from traumatic brain injury (TBI). The Group plans to announce
the results at an annual scientific meeting of the American Association
of Neurological Surgeons, one of the world’s preeminent neurosurgical
conferences, scheduled to be held in San Diego, California, USA from
April 13 through April 17, 2019, local time.
Enrollment of 61 patients for the STEMTRA was completed in April 2018,
and in November 2018, the SanBio Group received favorable results from
the trial; the primary endpoint was achieved, with the treatment group,
who were administered SB623 cells, demonstrating a statistically
significant improvement in motor function compared to the control group.
In view of these results, the Group is aiming to submit an application
for manufacture and marketing approval for its TBI program in Japan
during the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 (February 2019–January
2020) utilizing the conditional and term-limited authorization system
for regenerative medicine products under the Revised Pharmaceutical
Affairs Act of Japan.
The Group’s presentation concerning the STEMTRA is currently scheduled
to begin at 11:37 a.m. on April 16, 2019, Pacific Standard Time. For
more information regarding this presentation, please follow the link
below:
American Association of Neurological Surgeons: https://www.aans.org/Annual-Scientific-Meeting/2019/Online-Program/ProgramProposal?eventid=48888&;itemid=PLENARY_II
About SanBio, Inc. (SanBio)
SanBio is a regenerative medicine company headquartered in Tokyo and
Mountain View, California, with cell-based products in various stages of
research, development and clinical trials. Its proprietary cell-based
product, SB623, is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for treatment
of chronic motor impairments resulting from stroke, and in a Phase 2
clinical trial for treatment of motor impairment resulting from
traumatic brain injury. More information about SanBio, Inc. is available
at http://sanbio.com.
