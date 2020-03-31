Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SanBio Company Limited    4592   JP3336750009

SANBIO COMPANY LIMITED

(4592)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SanBio : Notice Regarding Business Alliance Between Sanbio and Ocumension in the Research, Development and Commercialization of Innovative Stem Cell Therapies for Ophthalmic Diseases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

SanBio Co., Ltd. (Keita Mori, Representative Director and President, hereinafter “SanBio”) (TOKYO:4592) hereby announces that SanBio has entered into a business alliance with Ocumension (Hong Kong) Limited (hereinafter “Ocumension”).

1. Overview of the business alliance

SanBio and Ocumension have entered into a business alliance for the research, development and commercialization of innovative stem cell therapies for ophthalmic diseases. Both companies will jointly develop SanBio’s proprietary modified mesenchymal stem cell medicines with an initial focus in retinitis pigmentosa and dry age-related macular degeneration (SB623 cells), and optic neuritis (MSC2 cells).

“Ocumension brings together a highly experienced leadership team and a commitment to world-class ophthalmic drug development,” said Keita Mori, CEO of SanBio. “The strategic collaboration would enable SanBio to bring cutting-edge stem cell therapies to Greater China, where great unmet medical needs exist in ophthalmology.”

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Ocumension will fund the initial investment of $6 million for the preclinical and manufacturing development, and the remaining preclinical and manufacturing development will be equally shared by both parties. Ocumension obtains exclusive rights from SanBio to develop and commercialize SB623 and MSC2 in Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan; hereafter “Territory”) for ophthalmic indications. Ocumension will be responsible for all cost associated with clinical development and commercialization activities conducted in the Territory under the agreement. SanBio retains all rights for ophthalmic indications for the rest of the world, and all rights for non-ophthalmic indications globally. SanBio will be eligible to receive up to $71 million in milestone payments. In addition, Ocumension will pay SanBio tiered royalties from single digit to low teens as a percentage of annual net sales in the Territory.

“Ocumension is focused on bringing novel therapeutics to the ophthalmology market, especially in China, and so we welcome the opportunity to partner with SanBio, one of the leading R&D companies in the cell therapy, to develop SB623 and MSC2,” said Ye Liu, CEO of Ocumension. “We believe that based on the novel neurologic mechanism, these two products will offer significant potential benefits for the patients who cannot be satisfied by the existing treatment.”

2. Profile of the business alliance partner

(1)

Company name

Ocumension (Hong Kong) Limited

(2)

Headquarters

Shanghai

(3)

Representative

Ye Liu, CEO

(4)

Main business

Research and development of ophthalmic drugs

(5)

Capital

Not disclosed at the request of Ocumension.

(6)

Date established

March 7th, 2018

(7)

Major shareholder and shareholding ratio

Not disclosed at the request of Ocumension.

 

 

(8)

Relationships with partnering companies

Capital relationship

Not applicable

Personal relationship

Not applicable

Business relationship

Not applicable

Affiliated party as prescribed in the Rules of Corporate Accounting

Not applicable

(9)

Consolidated earnings and financial position for the last three fiscal years

 

 

Not disclosed at the request of Ocumension.

 

3. Schedule

(1)

Date of resolution at company’s Board of Directors meeting

March 31, 2020

(2)

Conclusion date of the Agreement

March 31, 2020

4. Outlook

The SanBio Group is reviewing the impact of the agreements with Ocumension on its financial results for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021 and shall disclose any matters that require disclosure without delay.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANBIO COMPANY LIMITED
03/31SANBIO : Notice Regarding Business Alliance Between Sanbio and Ocumension in the..
BU
03/11SANBIO COMPANY LIMITED : annual earnings release
2019SANBIO : Granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation from the U.S..
BU
2019SANBIO : Bijan Nejadnik, M.D., Appointed as Chief Medical Officer of SanBio
BU
2019SANBIO : SB623, an Investigational Product, Granted Advanced Therapy Medicinal P..
BU
2019SANBIO : Announces SB623 Regenerative Cell Therapy for Traumatic Brain Injury Ha..
AQ
2019SANBIO : Announces SB623 Regenerative Cell Therapy for Traumatic Brain Injury Ha..
BU
2019SANBIO : to Announce the Results of a Phase 2 STEMTRA Trial Regarding the Use of..
BU
2019SanBio's crash causes margin calls, drags down Japan's start-up market
RE
2019Nikkei falls as Dainippon Pharma offsets Apple optimism
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 444 M
EBIT 2020 -5 083 M
Net income 2020 -4 607 M
Finance 2020 11 081 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
EV / Sales2020 110x
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 60 070 M
Chart SANBIO COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SanBio Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANBIO COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 471,43  JPY
Last Close Price 1 160,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 322%
Spread / Average Target 199%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keita Mori President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Kawanishi Executive Chairman
Mohammad A. El-Kalay Senior Vice President & Head-Technical Operations
Bijan Nejadnik Chief Medical Officer & Executive Officer
Noboru Kotani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANBIO COMPANY LIMITED2.25%566
GILEAD SCIENCES15.05%95 597
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.68%60 130
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS30.04%51 490
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-5.02%20 264
GENMAB A/S-9.38%12 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group