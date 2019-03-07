Sanchez Midstream Partners Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

HOUSTON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE American: SNMP) (“SNMP” or the “Partnership”) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results. Highlights from the report include:



Fourth-quarter 2018 net income of $15.6 million, which compares to net income of $0.4 million for third-quarter 2018;

Fourth-quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $14.9 million, which compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 million for third-quarter 2018;

The Partnership declared and paid a fourth-quarter 2018 cash distribution on common units of $0.15 per unit ($0.60 per unit annualized) in February 2019; and

Fourth-quarter 2018 cash available for distribution (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $3.2 million, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of approximately 1.3 times.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“The Partnership achieved a number of key milestones in 2019,” said Gerry Willinger, chief executive officer of the general partner of SNMP. “Having completed the transformation of SNMP to a midstream partnership in 2017, we expanded the Partnership’s 50 / 50 midstream joint venture with Targa Resources Corp. last year through the creation of Carnero G&P LLC. In addition to simplifying our previous joint ventures with Targa, the Carnero JV enhances our midstream strategy, secures and expands our opportunity to capture third-party volumes in South Texas, and is expected to provide additional stable, fee-based cash flow to the Partnership over time.

“The fee-based nature of our business allowed us to return approximately $5.18 per unit to our common unitholders between third-quarter 2015 and second-quarter 2018 while maintaining a distribution coverage ratio indicative of a healthy business. However, with the shift in the capital markets generally away from valuing master limited partnerships on yield, we made the decision in November 2018 to reset the Partnership’s cash distribution and turned our focus to other means of returning value to unitholders. Since announcing that decision, we have reduced our debt outstanding by $6 million, while maintaining a distribution coverage ratio of approximately 1.3 times or better.

“As we enter 2019, our distribution policy remains in focus. We have seen little change in the capital markets and are closely monitoring the progress of Sanchez Energy Corporation as management works to improve its understanding of the large and complex Comanche asset, manage production declines and strengthen the company’s balance sheet in the face of the commodity price downturn that began late last year. We note that Sanchez Energy Corporation’s preliminary 2019 capital budget, which is a substantial reduction to prior year capital spending, is likely to impact production over the near term. With this in mind, we will continue to work diligently on the Partnership’s strategic plan with an eye toward creating value for unitholders.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Partnership’s fourth-quarter 2018 revenues totaled $29.9 million. Fourth-quarter 2018 revenues include $16.1 million from the midstream activities of Western Catarina Midstream and the Seco Pipeline and $4.4 million from production activities. The balance of the Partnership’s fourth-quarter 2018 revenues came from a loss on hedge settlements ($0.1 million) and a gain on mark-to-market activities ($9.5 million), which is a non-cash item.

The Partnership’s full-year 2018 revenues totaled $83.6 million. Full-year 2018 revenues include $59.7 million from the midstream activities of Western Catarina Midstream and the Seco Pipeline and $22.6 million from production activities. The balance of the Partnership’s full-year 2018 revenues came from a loss on hedge settlements ($1.4 million) and a gain on mark-to-market activities ($2.7 million), which is a non-cash item.

Earnings from Carnero G&P LLC (the “Carnero JV”) totaled $3.2 million for fourth-quarter 2018 and $12.9 million for full-year 2018. The Partnership received a cash distribution of $4.7 million from the Carnero JV in February 2019 related to fourth-quarter 2018 activity, bringing the total cash distributions from midstream joint ventures to $22.6 million for full-year 2018.

On a GAAP basis, the Partnership reported net income of $15.6 million for fourth-quarter 2018, which compares to net income of $0.4 million for third-quarter 2018 and net income of $0.3 million for fourth-quarter 2017. The Partnership reported net income of $15.7 million for full-year 2018, which compares to a net loss of $3.0 million for full-year 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $14.9 million for fourth-quarter 2018, which compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 million for third-quarter 2018. The Partnership’s full-year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA was $69.4 million, which is seven percent higher when compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $65.0 million for full-year 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined below and reconciled in the tables included with this press release.

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of Dec. 31, 2018, the Partnership had $180 million in debt outstanding under its credit facility, which has a current borrowing base of $303.1 million and an elected commitment amount of $210 million. The midstream portion of the borrowing base is approximately $278.1 million, which results in the Partnership’s midstream collateral covering the $210 million elected commitment amount by more than 1.3 times. The Partnership made a principal payment of $2.0 million in February 2019, resulting in $178 million in debt outstanding under the credit facility as of March 7, 2019.



The Partnership had approximately $2.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2018.

HEDGE UPDATE

For full-year 2019, the Partnership has hedged approximately 0.5 billion cubic feet of its natural gas production at an effective NYMEX fixed price of approximately $2.85 per million British thermal units and approximately 234 thousand barrels of its crude oil production at an effective NYMEX fixed price of approximately $60.46 per barrel. The Partnership has additional hedges covering a portion of its production in 2020. More information on the Partnership’s hedge positions can be found in in SNMP’s documents on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at www.sec.gov.

COMMON UNITS

The Partnership had 17,464,315 common units issued and outstanding as of March 7, 2019.

DISTRIBUTIONS

On Feb. 7, 2019, the Partnership declared a fourth-quarter 2018 cash distribution on its common units of $0.15 per unit ($0.60 per unit annualized). The Partnership also declared a fourth-quarter 2018 distribution to the holders of its Class B preferred units equal to $0.28225 per Class B preferred unit.

Based on fourth-quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million, cash interest expense of $2.4 million, maintenance capital of $0.4 million, and $8.8 million in preferred distributions, the Partnership generated approximately $3.2 million in cash available for distribution during fourth-quarter 2018, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of approximately 1.3 times.

Cash available for distribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined below. The Partnership’s calculation of cash available for distribution is provided in the tables included with this press release.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE American: SNMP) is a growth-oriented publicly-traded limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy related assets in North America. The Partnership has ownership stakes in oil and natural gas gathering systems, natural gas pipelines and natural gas processing facilities, all located in the Western Eagle Ford in South Texas.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information about SNMP can be found in the Partnership’s documents on file with the SEC which are available on our website at www.sanchezmidstream.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

UNITHOLDER ACCESS TO 2018 10-K

The Partnership has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018 (“Form 10-K”) with the SEC. A copy of the Form 10-K, which includes the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements, may be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Partnership’s website at www.sanchezmidstream.com by selecting the “Investors” tab and then selecting “SEC Filings” from the dropdown menu. The Partnership will provide any unitholder with a hard copy of its Form 10-K, which includes SNMP’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge at any time upon request. Requests can be directed in writing to SNMP Investor Relations, 1000 Main Street, Suite 3000, Houston, TX 77002 or by email to ir@sanchezmidstream.com .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement our financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution, non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and potential future results, particularly in light of the effect of various transactions effected by us. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted by: (i) interest (income) expense, net, which includes interest expense, interest expense net (gain) loss on interest rate derivative contracts, and interest (income); (ii) income tax expense (benefit); (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization; (iv) asset impairments; (v) accretion expense; (vi) (gain) loss on sale of assets; (vii) unit-based compensation expense; (viii) unit-based asset management fees; (ix) distributions in excess of equity earnings; (x) (gain) loss on mark-to-market activities; (xi) commodity derivatives settled early; (xii) (gain) loss on embedded derivatives; and (xiii) acquisition and divestiture costs. We define cash available for distribution as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense; cash distributions on preferred units; and maintenance capital.

Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution are significant performance metrics used by our management to indicate (prior to the establishment of any cash reserves by the board of directors of our general partner) the distributions that we would expect to pay to our unitholders. Specifically, these financial measures indicate to investors whether or not we are generating cash flows at a level that can sustain or support a quarterly distribution or any increase in our quarterly distribution rates. Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution are also used as quantitative standards by our management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, research analysts, our lenders and others to assess: (i) the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; (ii) the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs and support our indebtedness; and (iii) our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing or capital structure.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution is net income (loss). Our non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

For reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial metric, please see the tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements may include statements about our business strategy, acquisition strategy, financing strategy, ability to make distributions, future operating results, and other expectations and forecasts.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include our ability to execute our business strategies, customer performance, counterparty credit risk, market conditions, commodity prices, hedging effectiveness, and other factors described in our SEC filings. Management cautions that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not intend to publicly update them except as required by law.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gathering and Transportation Throughput: Seco Pipeline Natural gas (MMcf) 539 5,298 12,920 7,091 Western Catarina Midstream Oil (MBbls) 1,354 1,169 4,655 4,219 Oil (MBbls/d) 15 13 13 12 Natural gas (MMcf) 15,302 15,793 57,372 59,833 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 166 172 157 164 Net Production in MBoe: Total production (MBoe) 82 148 439 936 Average daily production (Boe/d) 891 1,609 1,203 2,565 Average Sales Price per Boe: Net realized price, including hedges (1) $ 53.06 $ 43.93 $ 48.41 $ 40.19 Net realized price, excluding hedges (2) $ 53.32 $ 41.28 $ 51.52 $ 30.41

(1) Excludes impact of mark-to-market gains (losses).

(2) Excludes the impact of all hedging gains (losses).



Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 ($ in thousands, except per unit amounts) Oil, liquids, and gas sales $ 4,373 $ 6,150 $ 22,618 $ 28,377 Gathering and transportation sales 1,720 16,204 6,651 55,825 Gathering and transportation lease revenues 14,391 — 53,025 — Gain (loss) on mark-to-market activities 9,399 (3,637 ) 1,316 3,947 Total revenues 29,883 18,717 83,610 88,149 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 1,981 2,395 7,864 12,994 Transportation operating expenses 3,337 2,611 12,316 11,600 Cost of sales — — — 77 Production taxes 203 310 1,104 1,476 General and administrative 6,460 5,079 23,653 22,655 Unit-based compensation expense (benefit) (1,002 ) 1,422 1,938 3,373 Gain on sale of assets (560 ) (1,604 ) (3,186 ) (4,150 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,307 6,813 25,987 34,830 Asset impairments — — — 4,688 Accretion expense 125 126 497 773 Total operating expenses 16,851 17,152 70,173 88,316 Other (income) expense: Interest expense, net 2,796 2,347 10,961 8,341 Earnings from equity investments (3,163 ) (3,488 ) (12,859 ) (7,885 ) Other (income) expense (2,422 ) 2,417 (546 ) 2,417 Total expenses, net 14,062 18,428 67,729 91,189 Income (loss) before income taxes 15,821 289 15,881 (3,040 ) Income tax expense 190 — 190 — Net income (loss) 15,631 289 15,691 (3,040 ) Less: Preferred unit paid-in-kind distributions — — (3,500 ) (2,625 ) Preferred unit distributions (8,837 ) (8,750 ) (33,425 ) (33,250 ) Preferred unit amortization (651 ) (496 ) (2,358 ) (1,796 ) Net gain (loss) attributable to common unitholders $ 6,143 $ (8,957 ) $ (23,592 ) $ (40,711 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,865 $ 21,404 $ 69,399 $ 65,029 Net loss per unit Common units - Basic $ 0.39 $ (0.62 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (2.90 ) Common units - Diluted $ 0.33 $ (0.62 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (2.90 ) Weighted Average Units Outstanding Common units - Basic 15,708,244 14,486,001 15,264,284 14,039,726 Common units -Diluted 47,019,140 14,486,001 15,264,284 14,039,726

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see the NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES section of this press release.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ($ in thousands) Current assets $ 13,886 $ 17,527 Midstream and production assets, net 198,334 213,145 Other assets 274,465 297,751 Total assets $ 486,685 $ 528,423 Current liabilities $ 10,809 $ 13,413 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 178,582 187,808 Other long-term liabilities 12,057 12,598 Total liabilities 201,448 213,819 Mezzanine equity 349,857 343,912 Partners' deficit (64,620 ) (29,308 ) Total partners' deficit (64,620 ) (29,308 ) Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 486,685 $ 528,423

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution Three Months Three Months Three Months Three months ended Ended Ended Ended Year Ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 15,631 $ 289 $ 1,442 $ (1,795 ) $ 413 $ 15,691 $ (3,040 ) Adjusted by: Interest expense, net 2,796 2,347 2,599 2,780 2,786 10,961 8,341 Income tax expense 190 — — — — 190 — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,307 6,813 6,628 6,545 6,507 25,987 34,830 Asset impairments — — — — — — 4,688 Accretion expense 125 126 126 123 123 497 773 Gain on sale of assets (560 ) (1,604 ) — (2,388 ) (238 ) (3,186 ) (4,150 ) Unit-based compensation expense (1,002 ) 723 1,438 1,347 155 1,938 3,373 Unit-based asset management fees 1,355 2,342 2,279 2,647 2,365 8,646 8,820 Distributions in excess of equity earnings 1,496 3,504 1,837 2,360 4,061 9,754 5,792 (Gain) loss on mark-to-market activities (11,843 ) 6,385 1,978 4,453 2,183 (3,229 ) 7,558 Commodity derivatives settled early — — — — — — (3,602 ) Acquisition and divestiture costs 370 479 251 1,529 — 2,150 1,646 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,865 $ 21,404 $ 18,578 $ 17,601 $ 18,355 $ 69,399 $ 65,029 Adjusted by: Maintenance capital expenditures(2) (400 ) (600 ) (400 ) (400 ) (400 ) (1,600 ) (2,400 ) Cash interest expense (2,447 ) (2,150 ) (2,300 ) (2,488 ) (2,528 ) (9,763 ) (7,643 ) Cash distributions on preferred units (8,837 ) (8,750 ) (8,750 ) (7,000 ) (8,838 ) (33,425 ) (33,250 ) Cash available for distribution (1) $ 3,181 $ 9,904 $ 7,128 $ 7,713 $ 6,589 $ 24,611 $ 21,736

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information, see the NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES section of this press release.

(2) Represents estimated maintenance capital expenditures attributable to our controlling interest in our midstream and production assets. Maintenance capital expenditures are cash expenditures made to maintain, over the long-term, our operating capacity, operating income or asset base. Examples of maintenance capital expenditures are expenditures to develop and replace our oil and natural gas reserves as well as the repair, refurbishment and replacement of gathering and transportation assets, to maintain equipment reliability, integrity and safety and to address environmental laws and regulations.