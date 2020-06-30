Sanden : Japan auto supplier Sanden Holdings files for alternative dispute resolution

Japanese auto supplier Sanden Holdings on Tuesday said it had filed for alternative dispute resolution as falling sales due to the coronavirus pandemic had made it difficult for the company to pursue its restructuring plans.

In a statement filed to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the maker of vehicle air conditioning components said it was discussing debt relief with its main creditors, and that the procedures should not impact its business with its clients.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by Louise Heavens)