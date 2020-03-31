Sanderson Farms : Announces Attendance Bonus for Hourly Employees

Log in
03/31/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

Company Offers Incentive to Workers Maintaining U.S. Food Supply

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced it has implemented a temporary weekly attendance bonus for the Company’s employees in an amount equivalent to $1.00 an hour for each hour worked. The bonus payment commenced yesterday, Monday, March 30, 2020, and will end Friday, June 26, 2020.

Employees must have perfect attendance during the week in order to earn the bonus. The attendance bonus is applicable to all hourly positions, including new hires.

“By offering a weekly bonus for employees, we hope to show our appreciation for their hard work and contribution to maintaining the U.S. food supply during this critical period,” said Lampkin Butts, president of Sanderson Farms, Inc. “When Sanderson Farms employees come to work each day, they are supporting not only themselves and their families, but the entire nation."

Sanderson Farms recently announced additional measures the Company is taking to protect the health and safety of its employees, and the quality of its products, during the COVID-19 pandemic. These precautions include travel restrictions for employees, growers, contractors, and vendors, as well as taking the temperature of every person attempting to enter any Sanderson Farms location and denying access to those with a temperature of 100° Fahrenheit or greater. All employees who have tested positive for novel coronavirus, employees who could have been exposed to positive employees, as well as all employees showing symptoms of COVID-19, have been sent home with pay.

“Our top priority is keeping our employees safe and healthy. Sanderson Farms is doing everything it can to protect its employees while they are at work,” said Butts. “The Company consults daily with physicians and other health experts on how best to ensure our employees’ wellbeing.”

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
