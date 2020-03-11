Sanderson Farms : BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference 0 03/11/2020 | 08:14am EDT Send by mail :

Forward Looking Statement Warning This presentation contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and prospects of the Company. The actual performance of the Company could differ materially from that indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. For more information contact: Mike Cockrell Treasurer and CFO Sanderson Farms, Inc. mcockrell@sandersonfarms.com Office - 601-426-1454 1 The Company 2 We Are a Leading Chicken Producer Organized in 1947

Incorporated in 1955

Vertically integrated in 1961

Initial public offering in 1987

3 rd largest poultry processor in the U.S.

largest poultry processor in the U.S. Current processing capacity of 13.65 MM head per week 3 Top 10 Poultry Companies for 2019 Million Million Lbs Average Million Lbs % R-T-C Company Head Live Weight Live Weight R-T-C Market Share Tyson Foods 38.30 229.64 6.00 200.47 21.1% Pilgrim's 30.30 175.23 5.78 160.94 16.9% Sanderson Farms, Inc. 11.97 97.63 8.16 89.65 9.4% Perdue Foods 12.84 78.77 6.13 63.02 6.6% Koch Foods, Inc. 13.10 72.31 5.52 60.74 6.4% Mountaire Farms, Inc. 7.59 63.66 8.39 57.39 6.0% Wayne Farms, LLC 7.60 54.90 7.22 49.40 5.2% Peco Foods 5.47 45.83 8.38 36.48 3.8% George's, Inc. 6.88 34.89 5.07 29.50 3.1% Foster Farms 5.46 34.64 6.34 28.09 3.0% Total Top 10 139.51 887.50 6.36 775.68 81.6% All Others 34.53 211.93 6.14 175.09 18.4% Total 174.04 1,099.43 6.32 950.77 100.0% Tyson 21.1% All Other 39.5% Pilgrim's 16.9% Koch Sanderson 6.4% Perdue 9.4% 6.6% Source: WATT PoultryUSA Survey, March 2020 4 Balanced Asset Base Poultry Plants Big Bird Deboning Full Capacity Live Pounds Processed Pounds Per Week (1) Per Week (2) Per Week (3) Hazlehurst, MS 1961 650,000 6,012,500 5,561,500 Laurel, MS 1965 650,000 6,012,500 5,561,500 Hammond, LA 1974 650,000 6,012,500 5,561,500 Collins, MS 1981 1,300,000 12,025,000 11,123,250 Waco, TX 2007 1,300,000 12,025,000 11,123,250 Palestine, TX 2015 1,300,000 12,025,000 11,123,250 St. Pauls, NC 2017 1,300,000 12,025,000 11,123,250 Total 7,150,000 66,137,500 61,177,500 Retail McComb, MS 1993 1,300,000 8,775,000 7,722,000 Bryan, TX 1997 1,300,000 8,775,000 7,722,000 Moultrie, GA 2005 1,300,000 8,775,000 7,722,000 Kinston, NC 2011 1,300,000 8,775,000 7,722,000 Tyler, TX 2019(4) 1,300,000 8,775,000 7,722,000 Total 6,500,000 43,875,000 38,610,000 Expected Capacity 13,650,000 110,012,500 99,787,500 Prepared Chicken Plant Jackson, MS 1986 Notes: (1) Capacity measured in head/week. Based on target live weights. Based on historical yields. Opened 1st Quarter of 2019. Kinston, NC St. Pauls, NC Waco, TX Tyler, TX Jackson, MS Hazlehurst, MS McComb, MS Moultrie, GA Collins, MS Laurel, MS Hammond, LA Bryan, TX Palestine, TX Big Bird Deboning Plants Retail Tray Pack Plants Prepared Chicken Plant 5 Strong Track Record of Organic Growth 5,000 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 Pounds Processed (millions) 5% 3% 9% 21% -1% 6% 12% 14% 10% 6% 3% 2,959 3,041 722 795 986 1,077 1,167 1,308 1,580 1,802 2,025 2,441 2,426 2,567 2,805 1,437 1,530 8% 12% 24% 9% 10% 8% 1% 2% 5% 14% 9% 13% 1% 3,058 3,441 3,765 4,291 4,503 4,614 4,965 5,010 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020*2021* * Estimated. Tyler, TX opened 1st Quarter 2019 and is expected to reach full production in 2nd Quarter 2020. Hammond & Hazlehurst returned to Big Bird Debone in 2019. 6 Key Strengths Low Cost • As one of the industry's most efficient producers, well positioned to Producer capture share Favorable • All production is focused on what have historically been the two most Product Mix profitable market segments in our industry Attractive • Track record of generating strong internal growth Growth Profile • History of delivering above industry average returns Strong • Managed and maintained appropriate capital structure Balance Sheet • Strong balance sheet enables growth even during industry downturns 7 Strong Portfolio of Customers - Prepared Foods 8 Strong Portfolio of Customers - Big Bird / Foodservice 9 Strong Portfolio of Customers - Tray Pack / Retail 10 Export Destinations, Fiscal 2019 Sales Pounds Other Central Asia 22% 18% East/Southeast Asia 6% Mexico 53% Gross Sales Dollars Other Central Asia 22% 16% East/Southeast Asia 8% Mexico 55% 11 U.S. Broiler Exports 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 U.S. BROILER EXPORTS TOP U.S. BROILER EXPORT DESTINATIONS Volume in Metric Tons, excluding paws (1,000s) Volume in Metric Tons, excluding paws Jan Jan % Destination 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 Change Mexico 600,157 651,101 683,018 56,203 61,632 9.7% Cuba 208,424 195,235 219,682 24,246 15,096 -37.7% Taiwan 153,998 199,158 206,471 22,073 24,338 10.3% Angola 175,949 209,320 166,566 11,439 2,387 -79.1% Vietnam 77,287 101,230 150,650 10,564 24,261 129.6% Canada 149,406 141,253 130,132 10,136 11,197 10.5% Guatemala 120,694 123,594 129,591 10,842 10,509 -3.1% Georgia 60,446 53,123 115,964 8,250 12,084 46.5% Hong Kong 130,206 114,413 105,938 9,362 6,663 -28.8% Philippines 103,920 113,786 98,139 5,348 12,396 131.8% World Total 3,078,138 3,206,508 3,224,679 263,237 270,333 2.7% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: USDA 12 Domestic US Chicken Consumption January in thousands Impact on 2019 2020 Change % Change US Cons Source Head Processed 788,098 818,904 30,806 3.9% USDA Poultry Slaughter Bird Weight 6.25 6.41 0.15 2.4% USDA Poultry Slaughter Total Live Pounds 4,929,047 5,246,678 317,631 6.4% USDA Poultry Slaughter Beg Stocks 876,011 972,189 96,178 11.0% 3.1% USDA Cold Storage Ready to Cook Pounds 3,711,257 3,951,636 240,379 6.5% 7.7% USDA Poultry Slaughter Exports 610,143 632,784 22,641 3.7% -0.7% USDA Chicken Exports End Stocks 846,961 951,513 104,552 12.3% -3.3% USDA Cold Storage Domestic Consumption 3,130,164 3,339,528 209,364 6.7% 6.7% Domestic US Chicken Consumption January thru December in thousands % Change 2018 2019 (Est) 2020 (Proj) 18 vs 19 19 vs 20 Source Beg Stocks Less Paws 856,000 845,000 937,000 -1.3% 10.9% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Ready to Cook Pounds 42,145,000 43,435,000 45,582,000 3.1% 4.9% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Imports 139,000 131,000 131,000 -5.8% 0.0% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Exports, No Paws 7,069,000 7,109,000 7,430,000 0.6% 4.5% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 End Stocks Less Paws 845,000 937,000 940,000 10.9% 0.3% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Domestic Consumption 35,226,000 36,365,000 38,280,000 3.2% 5.3% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Per Capita 92.4 94.8 99.2 2.6% 4.6% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 13 Domestic US Beef Consumption January thru December in thousands % Change 2018 2019 (Est) 2020 (Proj) 18 vs 19 19 vs 20 Source Beginning Stocks 649,000 662,000 642,000 2.0% -3.0% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Production 26,938,000 27,217,000 27,766,000 1.0% 2.0% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Imports 2,998,000 3,057,000 2,915,000 2.0% -4.6% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Exports 3,161,000 3,022,000 3,265,000 -4.4% 8.0% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Ending Stocks 662,000 642,000 640,000 -3.0% -0.3% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Domestic Consumption 26,762,000 27,272,000 27,418,000 1.9% 0.5% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Per Capita 57.2 58.0 57.9 1.4% -0.2% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Domestic US Pork Consumption January thru December in thousands % Change 2018 2019 (Est) 2020 (Proj) 18 vs 19 19 vs 20 Source Beginning Stocks 554,000 559,000 646,000 0.9% 15.6% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Production 26,330,000 27,651,000 28,999,000 5.0% 4.9% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Imports 1,042,000 945,000 815,000 -9.3% -13.8% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Exports 5,876,000 6,321,000 7,750,000 7.6% 22.6% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Ending Stocks 559,000 646,000 655,000 15.6% 1.4% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Domestic Consumption 21,491,000 22,188,000 22,055,000 3.2% -0.6% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 Per Capita 50.9 52.3 51.6 2.8% -1.3% USDA WASDE - Mar 2020 14 Market Overview 15 Current Market Overview Supply Cold Storage Demand • Eggs set up 4.1% in 2020 • Livability down • Chicks placed up 4.2% in 2020 • USDA estimates 4.9% more • Hatch rate down production in calendar 2020 Cold storage inventories remain elevated

Leg quarter inventories reflect steady export demand

Retail grocery demand remains good; supply steady; fewer features in 2019

Overall food service demand for boneless breast remains soft; market prices for wings reflect good demand; demand could be impacted by COVID-19 Competing Meats Exports Retail spread between chicken and red meat still wide; food service promotions expected to improve in 2020

Export market steady

Avian influenza

Currency values Higher pork production

Trade issues

African swine fever

Geopolitical and trade environment a question

African swine fever

COVID-19 uncertainty 16 USDA Supply Data 9,000 Pullet Placements (thousands)Hatched 8,500 8,000 ChicksPullet 7,500 Type-Broiler 7,000 6,500 6,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 10-YrHigh-Low Range 10-Yr Median 2018 2019 2020 62,000 Layers (thousands) 60,000 58,000 Egg Layers 56,000 HatchingType 54,000 Broiler- 52,000 50,000 48,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 10-YrHigh-Low Range 10-Yr Median 2017 2018 2020 Source: USDA 77,000 Potential Breeder Placements 75,000 (thousands) 73,000 Placements 71,000 69,000 Potential 67,000 Type Cumulative 65,000 Broiler- 63,000 61,000 59,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 10-YrHigh-Low Range 10-Yr Median 2018 2019 2020 230 Broiler Eggs Set 225 220 215 Set (millions) 210 205 Eggs 200 Type Broiler- 195 190 185 180 175 Dec 28 Jan 25 Feb 22 Mar 21 Apr 18 May 16 Jun 13 Jul 11 Aug 08 Sep 05 Oct 03 Oct 31 Nov 28 10-YrHigh-Low Range 10-Yr Median 2018 2019 2020 17 USDA Supply Data 62,000 Layers 60,000 Egg Layers (thousands) 58,000 56,000 Type Hatching 54,000 Broiler- 52,000 50,000 Mar-18 May-18 Jun-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19 Mar-19 May-19 Jun-19 Aug-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Feb-18 Apr-18 Jul-18 Feb-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 Sep-19 Hatchability 83.5 83.0 Percent 82.5 82.0 Hatch 81.5 81.0 80.5 Feb-18 Mar-18 May-18 Jun-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18Dec-18 Feb-19 Mar-19 May-19 Jun-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Jan-18 Apr-18 Jul-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Source: USDA Rate of Lay 66.0 65.5 65.0 64.5 64.0 63.5 63.0 of Lay 62.5 62.0 Rate 61.5 61.0 60.5 60.0 59.5 59.0 58.5 58.0 Feb-18 Mar-18 May-18 Jun-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Feb-19 Mar-19 May-19 Jun-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Jan-18 Apr-18 Jul-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Broiler Livability 95.75 95.50 95.25 Percent 95.00 94.75 Livability 94.50 94.25 94.00 93.75 93.50 Feb-18 Mar-18 May-18 Jun-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Feb-19 Mar-19 May-19 Jun-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Jan-18 Apr-18 Jul-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 18 Intended Placements: Broiler-Type Pullet Chicks for Hatchery 2018 2019 2020 Cumulative Potential Placements Month Pullet Chicks Hatched as % of as % of as % of Relative to Current Supply Flocks 2017 2018 2019 7-15 Months Earlier 2017 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 Percent Percent Percent 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 Jan 7,163 7,133 7,478 8,543 99.6 104.8 114.2 68,802 68,872 70,216 72,170 Feb 7,832 7,579 7,882 96.8 104.0 - 69,669 69,047 70,100 73,411 Mar 8,262 8,088 8,222 97.9 101.7 - 70,129 69,492 70,500 73,604 Apr 7,045 7,688 7,339 109.1 95.5 - 70,194 70,197 71,182 73,624 May 8,159 8,282 8,767 101.5 105.9 - 70,377 70,623 71,318 73,677 Jun 8,257 8,319 8,717 100.8 104.8 - 69,989 70,734 71,640 73,936 Jul 7,084 7,473 8,510 105.5 113.9 - 69,381 70,067 72,147 74,341 Aug 8,155 8,343 8,094 102.3 97.0 - 68,929 70,155 72,314 75,545 Sep 8,240 8,277 8,615 100.4 104.1 - 68,678 69,575 71,895 Oct 7,589 7,269 7,531 95.8 103.6 - 68,440 69,406 71,440 Nov 7,943 7,901 8,141 99.5 103.0 - 67,755 70,010 71,306 Dec 7,595 8,595 8,627 113.2 100.4 - 68,224 70,137 71,730 Total 93,324 94,947 97,923 8,543 101.7 103.1 Jan 7,163 7,133 7,478 8,543 99.6 104.8 114.2 Source: USDA 19 Layers in Inventory on First Day of Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 Month Broiler-Type Hatching Layers as % of as % of as % of as % of 2016 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 2020 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 Percent Percent Percent Percent Jan 55,243 57,268 58,303 60,051 99.8 103.7 101.8 103.0 Feb 55,698 58,263 59,241 61,124 100.0 104.6 101.7 103.2 Mar 56,126 58,208 59,416 99.8 103.7 102.1 Apr 56,750 59,305 59,351 101.4 104.5 100.1 May 57,070 59,615 59,457 102.2 104.5 99.7 Jun 57,403 59,717 59,892 102.6 104.0 100.3 Jul 57,341 59,052 59,202 103.4 103.0 100.3 Aug 57,214 58,219 58,954 103.7 101.8 101.3 Sep 56,989 57,485 58,272 104.4 100.9 101.4 Oct 57,638 57,422 58,247 105.6 99.6 101.4 Nov 57,128 57,670 58,912 105.0 100.9 102.2 Dec 57,082 57,753 58,977 104.2 101.2 102.1 Average 56,807 58,331 59,019 60,588 102.6 102.7 101.2 102.7 Source: USDA 20 Broiler-Type* Eggs Set, US Total (in thousands) Week Ending 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Week Ending 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Dec 28 214,285 212,864 220,439 225,433 228,688 238,819 Jun 27 214,770 215,613 223,688 228,462 229,298 Jan 04 213,697 215,413 219,915 225,594 227,053 236,829 Jul 04 215,880 218,423 226,045 230,959 232,937 Jan 11 214,713 216,233 217,842 224,892 228,524 239,368 Jul 11 215,560 218,064 225,914 228,090 231,840 Jan 18 214,439 216,768 220,163 223,524 228,309 237,441 Jul 18 215,475 217,082 226,824 229,672 232,865 Jan 25 213,486 216,748 220,188 224,639 229,387 240,683 Jul 25 215,050 215,256 226,564 228,893 233,345 Feb 01 214,696 215,559 219,435 226,903 230,123 238,818 Aug 01 214,343 216,444 227,949 229,384 233,676 Feb 08 216,309 216,728 220,836 225,881 228,344 239,894 Aug 08 213,084 217,802 224,716 227,196 231,735 Feb 15 215,619 215,826 222,736 227,503 230,449 237,371 Aug 15 212,564 215,699 226,124 226,222 232,738 Feb 22 215,939 217,125 222,478 227,616 232,516 238,573 Aug 22 212,492 217,245 225,366 224,861 230,866 Feb 29 213,730 217,750 223,248 228,290 230,822 240,860 Aug 29 208,592 213,692 221,252 220,677 231,075 Mar 07 213,460 218,657 223,352 228,067 231,554 Sep 05 207,235 207,235 215,645 216,642 225,581 Mar 14 213,436 218,054 223,436 228,078 232,776 Sep 12 198,090 206,463 215,789 212,665 221,128 Mar 21 216,530 215,943 221,711 226,919 230,588 Sep 19 206,503 213,712 221,128 220,682 226,515 Mar 28 218,165 216,253 223,078 228,004 232,221 Sep 26 201,944 207,658 214,012 214,099 226,347 Apr 04 218,221 217,103 223,051 228,907 230,929 Oct 03 203,616 210,537 215,427 216,422 219,151 Apr 11 218,847 215,867 221,630 229,895 233,526 Oct 10 199,279 209,221 216,069 216,376 219,439 Apr 18 216,145 217,521 223,323 230,414 234,705 Oct 17 203,889 209,759 216,252 214,851 223,223 Apr 25 218,425 216,762 221,664 230,594 234,096 Oct 24 204,003 211,135 219,161 217,332 227,479 May 02 219,166 217,749 223,491 230,826 232,731 Oct 31 203,762 212,535 214,928 214,870 224,117 May 09 219,741 217,592 223,487 229,715 232,921 Nov 07 215,345 217,115 221,779 221,607 227,398 May 16 217,874 220,103 225,059 231,973 234,839 Nov 14 216,486 219,653 227,035 227,756 236,179 May 23 219,115 219,689 225,482 231,000 234,000 Nov 21 216,491 219,957 225,350 228,275 236,955 May 30 219,809 218,149 224,566 233,100 235,501 Nov 28 210,218 219,852 231,394 235,795 237,563 Jun 06 217,563 219,890 227,278 231,275 234,675 Dec 05 215,244 219,622 220,563 218,247 234,640 Jun 13 218,271 217,618 224,203 229,818 230,304 Dec 12 216,798 220,621 228,652 225,126 237,501 Jun 20 217,563 218,166 224,523 230,310 233,016 Dec 19 215,014 219,207 227,501 229,026 239,306 Average 213,480 216,072 222,533 225,834 230,875 238,866 Last 6 wks 2020 vs 2019 103.9% Source: USDA * Broiler-Type: Chicks or chickens of meat-type strains for meat or other uses, such as breeding or research. 21 Broiler-Type* Chicks Placed, US Total (in thousands) Week Ending 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Week Ending 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dec 28 176,403 176,571 179,215 178,836 176,481 189,066 Jun 27 173,632 179,017 181,138 184,541 187,757 189,707 Jan 04 176,232 177,538 179,418 184,099 181,358 189,728 Jul 04 174,801 179,239 178,843 182,303 186,318 187,590 Jan 11 175,431 176,898 178,295 182,782 183,763 190,799 Jul 11 173,810 178,554 179,488 182,474 186,886 188,488 Jan 18 175,232 174,318 179,507 181,638 184,183 191,227 Jul 18 173,712 176,997 176,788 182,302 185,717 185,158 Jan 25 174,590 177,107 179,109 180,638 182,866 188,943 Jul 25 175,634 177,888 180,278 183,837 187,006 188,440 Feb 01 174,617 176,049 177,088 179,643 184,010 191,466 Aug 01 175,849 176,967 179,190 183,600 184,393 187,556 Feb 08 174,295 177,029 178,795 178,316 183,281 190,156 Aug 08 174,880 176,515 178,325 184,414 185,820 188,183 Feb 15 173,885 176,890 179,229 179,610 183,591 191,827 Aug 15 174,625 176,677 177,216 184,115 184,711 188,969 Feb 22 175,031 176,243 178,782 180,964 184,178 189,260 Aug 22 174,342 176,219 178,297 184,703 186,524 189,404 Feb 29 176,337 176,985 179,502 181,145 183,462 191,223 Aug 29 174,494 175,372 178,939 182,474 184,439 187,749 Mar 07 175,887 176,748 181,131 183,214 184,334 Sep 05 175,419 174,909 177,263 182,293 183,171 188,336 Mar 14 175,838 177,563 181,009 182,855 186,257 Sep 12 173,706 175,196 178,925 182,113 181,204 186,145 Mar 21 174,357 178,254 181,840 183,404 184,007 Sep 19 171,281 171,665 174,175 178,231 178,152 186,756 Mar 28 174,362 179,148 181,352 183,161 185,869 Sep 26 170,130 171,001 171,099 174,441 174,380 182,831 Apr 04 174,581 179,346 181,514 183,982 187,365 Oct 03 168,394 162,043 168,871 174,015 170,491 179,049 Apr 11 177,531 177,248 180,058 182,145 186,009 Oct 10 171,581 170,164 175,134 178,135 177,147 181,694 Apr 18 178,953 178,157 181,453 182,882 186,746 Oct 17 165,240 164,051 169,432 171,970 172,160 182,467 Apr 25 179,954 178,132 181,656 183,660 186,272 Oct 24 169,537 167,373 172,230 174,351 173,906 176,550 May 02 179,330 177,553 180,454 184,657 188,859 Oct 31 165,974 163,631 171,178 175,049 173,781 177,647 May 09 177,980 178,408 182,065 185,425 190,208 Nov 07 168,442 166,524 171,395 175,952 172,226 180,682 May 16 179,461 178,648 180,485 185,416 189,529 Nov 14 165,916 166,987 172,410 177,477 175,187 183,004 May 23 180,034 179,623 182,596 185,408 188,414 Nov 21 169,119 168,566 174,356 174,844 172,960 179,793 May 30 180,698 178,982 181,540 185,415 189,101 Nov 28 176,565 175,874 177,178 178,024 178,122 183,645 Jun 06 179,698 180,519 183,096 187,611 190,476 Dec 05 176,732 177,670 179,537 183,642 182,468 189,089 Jun 13 180,404 181,302 183,476 186,940 189,588 Dec 12 177,124 177,719 179,424 181,786 183,497 189,338 Jun 20 181,160 180,036 183,090 188,994 190,382 Dec 19 174,688 172,807 179,230 185,817 189,450 190,152 Average 172,277 175,037 177,031 180,359 181,937 185,558 Last 6 wks 2020 vs 2019 103.8% Source: USDA * Broiler-Type: Chicks or chickens of meat-type strains for meat. 22 Young Chickens Slaughtered 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 Month Head as % of as % of as % of Live Pounds as % of as % of as % of 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 % % % 1,000 Avg Wt 1,000 Avg Wt 1,000 Avg Wt 1,000 Avg Wt % % % Jan 749,302 772,266 788,098 818,904 103.1 102.1 103.9 4,644,230 6.20 4,832,536 6.26 4,929,047 6.25 5,246,678 6.41 104.1 102.0 106.4 Feb 679,684 693,788 697,844 102.1 100.6 - 4,185,729 6.16 4,322,698 6.23 4,331,433 6.21 103.3 100.2 - Mar 771,634 742,817 730,928 96.3 98.4 - 4,756,928 6.16 4,633,484 6.24 4,529,234 6.20 97.4 97.8 - Apr 690,347 731,074 758,037 105.9 103.7 - 4,267,049 6.18 4,586,809 6.27 4,766,200 6.29 107.5 103.9 - May 782,516 794,062 803,158 101.5 101.1 - 4,838,295 6.18 4,964,043 6.25 5,080,049 6.33 102.6 102.3 - Jun 763,011 744,790 738,489 97.6 99.2 - 4,702,145 6.16 4,632,253 6.22 4,666,038 6.32 98.5 100.7 - Jul 725,770 775,038 814,385 106.8 105.1 - 4,456,916 6.14 4,813,719 6.21 5,146,816 6.32 108.0 106.9 - Aug 809,685 822,867 804,355 101.6 97.8 - 5,000,781 6.18 5,168,459 6.28 5,101,461 6.34 103.4 98.7 - Sep 728,356 719,006 766,832 98.7 106.7 - 4,554,748 6.25 4,532,355 6.30 4,888,978 6.38 99.5 107.9 - Oct 783,000 819,956 849,010 104.7 103.5 - 4,921,750 6.29 5,184,403 6.32 5,439,282 6.41 105.3 104.9 - Nov 728,307 729,068 712,323 100.1 97.7 - 4,568,168 6.27 4,583,164 6.29 4,544,504 6.38 100.3 99.2 - Dec 704,485 689,771 757,769 97.9 109.9 - 4,418,174 6.27 4,287,589 6.22 4,842,657 6.39 97.0 112.9 - Annual 8,916,097 9,034,503 9,221,228 101.3 102.1 55,314,913 6.20 56,541,512 6.26 58,265,699 6.32 102.2 101.8 Jan 749,302 772,266 788,098 818,904 103.1 102.1 103.9 4,644,230 6.20 4,832,536 6.26 4,929,047 6.25 5,246,678 6.41 104.1 100.9 106.4 Source: USDA 23 U.S. Broiler Live Weights 6.45 6.40 6.35 6.30 6.25 6.20 6.15 6.10 6.05 6.00 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Source: USDA 2018 2019 2020 24 U.S. Cold Storage Stocks Total Chicken 1,000,000 950,000 900,000 (thousands) 850,000 800,000 Pounds 750,000 700,000 650,000 600,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Source: USDA 25 U.S. Cold Storage Stocks 240,000 Breasts & Breast Meat 110,000 230,000 100,000 220,000 210,000 90,000 200,000 80,000 (thousands) 190,000 (thousands) 70,000 180,000 Pounds 170,000 Pounds 60,000 160,000 50,000 150,000 40,000 140,000 130,000 30,000 120,000 20,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Wings Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Leg Quarters 190,000 180,000 170,000 160,000 150,000 (thousands) 140,000 130,000 120,000 Pounds 110,000 100,000 90,000 80,000 70,000 60,000 50,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Source: USDA Whole Chickens 29,000 27,000 25,000 23,000 (thousands) 21,000 19,000 Pounds 17,000 15,000 13,000 11,000 9,000 7,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 26 Urner Barry Market Quotes 2.2000 Jumbo Boneless Breast 2.5000 Breast Tenders (17.0 million pounds/week assuming 25.70% yield) 2.3000 (2.8 million pounds/week assuming 4.30% yield*) 2.0000 2.1000 1.8000 1.9000 1.6000 1.7000 1.4000 1.5000 1.3000 1.2000 1.1000 1.0000 0.9000 0.8000 10-Feb 2-Mar 23-Mar 13-Apr 4-May 25-May 17-Aug 7-Sep 28-Sep 0.7000 30-Dec 20-Jan 15-Jun 6-Jul 27-Jul 19-Oct 9-Nov 30-Nov 21-Dec 30-Dec 20-Jan 10-Feb 2-Mar 23-Mar 13-Apr 4-May 25-May 15-Jun 6-Jul 27-Jul 17-Aug 7-Sep 28-Sep 19-Oct 9-Nov 30-Nov 21-Dec 10-YrHigh-Low Range 10-Yr Median 2018 2019 2020 10-YrHigh-Low Range 10-Yr Median 2018 2019 2020 2.3000 Jumbo Wings 2.1000 (5.5 million pounds/week assuming 8.25% yield*) 1.9000 1.7000 1.5000 1.3000 1.1000 0.9000 0.7000 0.5000 10-Feb 2-Mar 23-Mar 13-Apr 4-May 25-May 17-Aug 7-Sep 28-Sep 21-Dec 30-Dec 20-Jan 15-Jun 6-Jul 27-Jul 19-Oct 9-Nov 30-Nov 10-YrHigh-Low Range 10-Yr Median 2018 2019 2020 Source: comtell.com * Estimated pounds for BBDB plants based on target live weights and historical yields. 27 Urner Barry Market Quotes Leg Quarters (22.0 million pounds/week assuming 33.25% yield*) 0.5500 Leg Quarters 0.5000 0.4500 0.4000 0.3500 0.3000 0.2500 0.2000 0.1500 0.1000 10-Feb 2-Mar 23-Mar 13-Apr 4-May 25-May 17-Aug 7-Sep 28-Sep 30-Dec 20-Jan 15-Jun 6-Jul 27-Jul 19-Oct 9-Nov 30-Nov 21-Dec 10-YrHigh-Low Range 10-Yr Median 2018 2019 2020 1.6000 Boneless Thigh Meat 1.5000 1.4000 1.3000 1.2000 1.1000 1.0000 0.9000 0.8000 0.7000 0.6000 0.5000 10-Feb 2-Mar 23-Mar 13-Apr 4-May 25-May 17-Aug 7-Sep 28-Sep 30-Dec 20-Jan 15-Jun 6-Jul 27-Jul 19-Oct 9-Nov 30-Nov 21-Dec 10-YrHigh-Low Range 10-Yr Median 2018 2019 2020 Source: comtell.com * Estimated pounds for BBDB plants based on target live weights and historical yields. 28 Feature Activity - Boneless Skinless Breast Value Pack 12,000 11,000 10,000 rolling average) 9,000 8,000 (4 week of Stores 7,000 Number 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Source: USDA 2017 2018 2019 2020 29 Chicken Market History 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 03/10/20 Boneless Breast 1.5062 1.2948 1.4123 1.6126 1.6906 1.3668 1.2351 1.3092 1.0746 1.0608 0.9112 1.0900 Tender 1.5203 1.3291 1.6042 1.6595 1.9260 1.5386 1.7230 1.6512 1.4741 1.5585 1.2857 1.3900 Small Wing 1.3037 0.9872 1.8179 1.4638 1.3808 1.7180 1.3763 1.7322 1.2986 1.5228 1.3957 1.5000 Jumbo Wing 1.1953 0.9125 1.6498 1.3885 1.2802 1.5106 1.6292 1.9033 1.4061 1.7370 1.6531 1.6000 Leg Quarter 0.3625 0.4508 0.4980 0.4851 0.4531 0.2716 0.3015 0.3569 0.3178 0.3435 0.3212 0.3100 Boneless Thigh 0.9840 1.2655 1.3154 1.4001 1.2958 0.9421 1.0164 1.2063 1.1463 1.1777 1.0441 0.9900 Thighs 0.4545 0.6377 0.6990 0.6842 0.6430 0.4470 0.3837 0.4981 0.4069 0.4675 0.3500 0.3500 Drumsticks 0.4458 0.5294 0.5758 0.5502 0.4953 0.2947 0.3321 0.3785 0.3513 0.3181 0.3200 0.3300 Source: comtell.com 30 U.S. Retail Meat Prices and Per Capita Consumption 650 Retail Meat Prices 600 550 500 450 400 Cents/pound 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 - 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Choice Beef Pork Composite Broiler 105.0 US Per Capita Consumption 100.0 95.0 90.0 85.0 80.0 75.0 Pounds 70.0 65.0 60.0 55.0 50.0 45.0 40.0 35.0 30.0 25.0 2019 Est 2020 Est 1965 1966 1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Beef Pork Broilers Source: USDA 31 Market Prices Live Cattle Lean Hogs 32 Market Prices Corn Soy 33 U.S. Supply & Use CORN 2017/18 2018/19 Est. 2019/20 Proj. 2019/20 Proj. Feb Mar Million Acres Area Planted 90.2 88.9 89.7 89.7 Area Harvested 82.7 81.3 81.5 81.5 Bushels Yield per Harvested Acre 176.6 176.4 168.0 168.0 Million Bushels Beginning Stocks 2,293 2,140 2,221 2,221 Production 14,609 14,340 13,692 13,692 Imports 36 28 50 50 Supply, Total 16,939 16,509 15,962 15,962 Feed and Residual 5,304 5,430 5,525 5,525 Food, Seed & Industrial 7,057 6,793 6,820 6,820 Ethanol & by-products 5,605 5,378 5,425 5,425 Domestic, Total 12,361 12,223 12,345 12,345 Exports 2,438 2,065 1,725 1,725 Use, Total 14,798 14,288 14,070 14,070 Ending Stocks 2,140 2,221 1,892 1,892 STOCKS TO USE 14.5% 15.5% 13.4% 13.4% Avg. Farm Price ($/bu) 3.36 3.61 3.85 3.80 Source: USDA 34 U.S. Supply & Use SOYBEANS 2017/18 2018/19 Est. 2019/20 Proj. 2019/20 Proj. Feb Mar Million Acres Area Planted 90.2 89.2 76.1 76.1 Area Harvested 89.5 87.6 75.0 75.0 Bushels Yield per Harvested Acre 49.3 50.6 47.4 47.4 Million Bushels Beginning Stocks 302 438 909 909 Production 4,412 4,428 3,558 3,558 Imports 22 14 15 15 Supply, Total 4,735 4,880 4,482 4,482 Crushings 2,055 2,092 2,105 2,105 Exports 2,134 1,748 1,825 1,825 Seed 104 88 96 99 Residual 5 43 32 29 Use, Total 4,297 3,971 4,058 4,058 Ending Stocks 438 909 425 425 STOCKS TO USE 10.2% 22.9% 10.5% 10.5% Avg. Farm Price ($/bu) 9.33 8.48 8.75 8.70 Source: USDA 35 SAFM Feed Cost Cents per Processed Pound 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 % of Total Cost of Goods Sold 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Corn & Soy Sensitivity - Fiscal 2019 Hypothetical Impact on Ultimate Impact on Quantity Purchased Price Change Cash COGS Corn 120.5 Million Bushels $1.00 / bushel $120.5 million $0.0261 / lb processed Soybean Meal 1.2 Million Tons $10.00 / ton $11.6 million $0.0025 / lb processed 36 Financial Summary 37 Strong Track Record of Financial Performance 5,000 Poultry Pounds Sold 4,496 4,610 4,500 4,248 4,000 3,765 3,500 3,455 2,956 3,0383,066 millions) 3,000 2,581 2,800 2,399 2,463 2,500 (in 2,049 2,000 1,809 1,580 1,537 1,500 1,000 500 0 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Earnings per Share 13.00 12.30 11.00 10.80 9.52 9.00 8.37 7.00 6.07 5.68 ($/Share) 5.00 4.62 3.91 3.94 3.53 2.70 3.00 2.35 2.41 1.00 (1.00) (0.57) (3.00) (2.13) (5.00) (7.00) (5.74) 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 25.00% Margins 20.00% 15.00% 10.00% 5.00% 0.00% -5.00% -10.00% -15.00% 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Stock Price $170 $160 $150 $140 $130 $120 $110 $100 $90 $80 $70 $60 $50 $40 $30 $20 $10 $- 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 38 Stock Price, Net Sales & Pounds Sold 39 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation & Amortization (in millions) $300 $280 $260 $240 $220 $200 $180 $160 $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0 29.3 22.1 9.4 56.3 156.5 7.4 41.5 2.3 11.7 29.0 67.1 13.2 122.4 12.4 15.1 104.6 50.6 26.3 9.4 4.7 107.7 18.0 26.3 20.7 24.8 30.8 33.2 41.9 22.6 43.2 44.4 51.7 60.0 62.2 64.3 74.7 84.6 100.3 110.9 135.4 154.6 15.2 4.5 5.7 88.2 142.0 92.3 24.2 12.2 2.0 5.7 116.7 89.7 96.3 14.0 4.8 18.6 78.3 72.8 9.4 8.1 59.6 2.8 47.2 48.8 9.5 34.8 29.0 26.2 26.7 32.2 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* Maintenance Depreciation Georgia Complex General Office Prepared Foods Collins Expansion Waco Complex Kinston Complex Palestine Complex St. Pauls Complex Tyler Complex Equipment Upgrades Aircraft * Estimated 40 Attachments Original document

