SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
Sanderson Farms : BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

03/11/2020 | 08:14am EDT

BofA Securities

2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

March 11, 2020

Forward Looking Statement Warning

This presentation contains forward-looking statements

about the business, financial condition and prospects of the

Company. The actual performance of the Company could differ

materially from that indicated by the forward-looking statements

because of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and

uncertainties are described in our most recent Annual Report on

Form 10-K.

For more information contact: Mike Cockrell

Treasurer and CFO Sanderson Farms, Inc. mcockrell@sandersonfarms.com Office - 601-426-1454

1

The Company

2

We Are a Leading Chicken Producer

  • Organized in 1947
  • Incorporated in 1955
  • Vertically integrated in 1961
  • Initial public offering in 1987
  • 3rd largest poultry processor in the U.S.
  • Current processing capacity of 13.65 MM head per week

3

Top 10 Poultry Companies for 2019

Million

Million Lbs

Average

Million Lbs

% R-T-C

Company

Head

Live Weight

Live Weight

R-T-C

Market Share

Tyson Foods

38.30

229.64

6.00

200.47

21.1%

Pilgrim's

30.30

175.23

5.78

160.94

16.9%

Sanderson Farms, Inc.

11.97

97.63

8.16

89.65

9.4%

Perdue Foods

12.84

78.77

6.13

63.02

6.6%

Koch Foods, Inc.

13.10

72.31

5.52

60.74

6.4%

Mountaire Farms, Inc.

7.59

63.66

8.39

57.39

6.0%

Wayne Farms, LLC

7.60

54.90

7.22

49.40

5.2%

Peco Foods

5.47

45.83

8.38

36.48

3.8%

George's, Inc.

6.88

34.89

5.07

29.50

3.1%

Foster Farms

5.46

34.64

6.34

28.09

3.0%

Total Top 10

139.51

887.50

6.36

775.68

81.6%

All Others

34.53

211.93

6.14

175.09

18.4%

Total

174.04

1,099.43

6.32

950.77

100.0%

Tyson 21.1%

All Other 39.5%

Pilgrim's 16.9%

Koch

Sanderson

6.4%

Perdue

9.4%

6.6%

Source: WATT PoultryUSA Survey, March 2020

4

Balanced Asset Base

Poultry Plants

Big Bird Deboning

Full Capacity

Live Pounds

Processed Pounds

Per Week (1)

Per Week (2)

Per Week (3)

Hazlehurst, MS

1961

650,000

6,012,500

5,561,500

Laurel, MS

1965

650,000

6,012,500

5,561,500

Hammond, LA

1974

650,000

6,012,500

5,561,500

Collins, MS

1981

1,300,000

12,025,000

11,123,250

Waco, TX

2007

1,300,000

12,025,000

11,123,250

Palestine, TX

2015

1,300,000

12,025,000

11,123,250

St. Pauls, NC

2017

1,300,000

12,025,000

11,123,250

Total

7,150,000

66,137,500

61,177,500

Retail

McComb, MS

1993

1,300,000

8,775,000

7,722,000

Bryan, TX

1997

1,300,000

8,775,000

7,722,000

Moultrie, GA

2005

1,300,000

8,775,000

7,722,000

Kinston, NC

2011

1,300,000

8,775,000

7,722,000

Tyler, TX

2019(4)

1,300,000

8,775,000

7,722,000

Total

6,500,000

43,875,000

38,610,000

Expected Capacity

13,650,000

110,012,500

99,787,500

Prepared Chicken Plant

Jackson, MS

1986

Notes: (1) Capacity measured in head/week.

  1. Based on target live weights.
  2. Based on historical yields.
  3. Opened 1st Quarter of 2019.

Kinston, NC

St. Pauls, NC

Waco, TX

Tyler, TX

Jackson, MS

Hazlehurst, MS

McComb, MS

Moultrie, GA

Collins, MS

Laurel, MS

Hammond, LA

Bryan, TX

Palestine, TX

Big Bird Deboning Plants

Retail Tray Pack Plants

Prepared Chicken Plant

5

Strong Track Record of Organic Growth

5,000

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Pounds Processed (millions)

5%

3%

9%

21%

-1%

6%

12%

14%

10%

6%

3%

2,959

3,041

722

795

986

1,077

1,167

1,308

1,580

1,802

2,025

2,441

2,426

2,567

2,805

1,437

1,530

8%

12%

24%

9%

10%

8% 1%

2%

5%

14%

9%

13%

1%

3,058

3,441

3,765

4,291

4,503

4,614

4,965

5,010

1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020*2021*

* Estimated.

Tyler, TX opened 1st Quarter 2019 and is expected to reach full production in 2nd Quarter 2020.

Hammond & Hazlehurst returned to Big Bird Debone in 2019.

6

Key Strengths

Low Cost

As one of the industry's most efficient producers, well positioned to

Producer

capture share

Favorable

All production is focused on what have historically been the two most

Product Mix

profitable market segments in our industry

Attractive

Track record of generating strong internal growth

Growth Profile

History of delivering above industry average returns

Strong

Managed and maintained appropriate capital structure

Balance Sheet

Strong balance sheet enables growth even during industry downturns

7

Strong Portfolio of Customers - Prepared Foods

8

Strong Portfolio of Customers - Big Bird / Foodservice

9

Strong Portfolio of Customers - Tray Pack / Retail

10

Export Destinations, Fiscal 2019

Sales Pounds

Other

Central Asia

22%

18%

East/Southeast

Asia 6%

Mexico

53%

Gross Sales Dollars

Other

Central Asia

22%

16%

East/Southeast

Asia 8%

Mexico 55%

11

U.S. Broiler Exports

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

U.S. BROILER EXPORTS

TOP U.S. BROILER EXPORT DESTINATIONS

Volume in Metric Tons, excluding paws (1,000s)

Volume in Metric Tons, excluding paws

Jan

Jan

%

Destination

2017

2018

2019

2019

2020

Change

Mexico

600,157

651,101

683,018

56,203

61,632

9.7%

Cuba

208,424

195,235

219,682

24,246

15,096

-37.7%

Taiwan

153,998

199,158

206,471

22,073

24,338

10.3%

Angola

175,949

209,320

166,566

11,439

2,387

-79.1%

Vietnam

77,287

101,230

150,650

10,564

24,261

129.6%

Canada

149,406

141,253

130,132

10,136

11,197

10.5%

Guatemala

120,694

123,594

129,591

10,842

10,509

-3.1%

Georgia

60,446

53,123

115,964

8,250

12,084

46.5%

Hong Kong

130,206

114,413

105,938

9,362

6,663

-28.8%

Philippines

103,920

113,786

98,139

5,348

12,396

131.8%

World Total

3,078,138

3,206,508

3,224,679

263,237

270,333

2.7%

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Source: USDA

12

Domestic US Chicken Consumption

January

in thousands

Impact on

2019

2020

Change

% Change

US Cons

Source

Head Processed

788,098

818,904

30,806

3.9%

USDA Poultry Slaughter

Bird Weight

6.25

6.41

0.15

2.4%

USDA Poultry Slaughter

Total Live Pounds

4,929,047

5,246,678

317,631

6.4%

USDA Poultry Slaughter

Beg Stocks

876,011

972,189

96,178

11.0%

3.1%

USDA Cold Storage

Ready to Cook Pounds

3,711,257

3,951,636

240,379

6.5%

7.7%

USDA Poultry Slaughter

Exports

610,143

632,784

22,641

3.7%

-0.7%

USDA Chicken Exports

End Stocks

846,961

951,513

104,552

12.3%

-3.3%

USDA Cold Storage

Domestic Consumption

3,130,164

3,339,528

209,364

6.7%

6.7%

Domestic US Chicken Consumption

January thru December

in thousands

% Change

2018

2019 (Est)

2020 (Proj)

18 vs 19

19 vs 20

Source

Beg Stocks Less Paws

856,000

845,000

937,000

-1.3%

10.9%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Ready to Cook Pounds

42,145,000

43,435,000

45,582,000

3.1%

4.9%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Imports

139,000

131,000

131,000

-5.8%

0.0%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Exports, No Paws

7,069,000

7,109,000

7,430,000

0.6%

4.5%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

End Stocks Less Paws

845,000

937,000

940,000

10.9%

0.3%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Domestic Consumption

35,226,000

36,365,000

38,280,000

3.2%

5.3%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Per Capita

92.4

94.8

99.2

2.6%

4.6%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

13

Domestic US Beef Consumption

January thru December

in thousands

% Change

2018

2019 (Est)

2020 (Proj)

18 vs 19

19 vs 20

Source

Beginning Stocks

649,000

662,000

642,000

2.0%

-3.0%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Production

26,938,000

27,217,000

27,766,000

1.0%

2.0%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Imports

2,998,000

3,057,000

2,915,000

2.0%

-4.6%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Exports

3,161,000

3,022,000

3,265,000

-4.4%

8.0%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Ending Stocks

662,000

642,000

640,000

-3.0%

-0.3%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Domestic Consumption

26,762,000

27,272,000

27,418,000

1.9%

0.5%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Per Capita

57.2

58.0

57.9

1.4%

-0.2%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Domestic US Pork Consumption

January thru December

in thousands

% Change

2018

2019 (Est)

2020 (Proj)

18 vs 19

19 vs 20

Source

Beginning Stocks

554,000

559,000

646,000

0.9%

15.6%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Production

26,330,000

27,651,000

28,999,000

5.0%

4.9%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Imports

1,042,000

945,000

815,000

-9.3%

-13.8%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Exports

5,876,000

6,321,000

7,750,000

7.6%

22.6%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Ending Stocks

559,000

646,000

655,000

15.6%

1.4%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Domestic Consumption

21,491,000

22,188,000

22,055,000

3.2%

-0.6%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

Per Capita

50.9

52.3

51.6

2.8%

-1.3%

USDA WASDE - Mar 2020

14

Market Overview

15

Current Market Overview

Supply

Cold Storage

Demand

Eggs set up 4.1% in 2020

Livability down

Chicks placed up 4.2% in 2020

USDA estimates 4.9% more

Hatch rate down

production in calendar 2020

  • Cold storage inventories remain elevated
  • Leg quarter inventories reflect steady export demand
  • Retail grocery demand remains good; supply steady; fewer features in 2019
  • Overall food service demand for boneless breast remains soft; market prices for wings reflect good demand; demand could be impacted by COVID-19

Competing

Meats

Exports

  • Retail spread between chicken and red meat still wide; food service promotions expected to improve in 2020
  • Export market steady
  • Avian influenza
  • Currency values
  • Higher pork production
  • Trade issues
  • African swine fever
  • Geopolitical and trade environment a question
  • African swine fever
  • COVID-19uncertainty

16

USDA Supply Data

9,000

Pullet Placements

(thousands)Hatched

8,500

8,000

ChicksPullet

7,500

Type-Broiler

7,000

6,500

6,000

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

10-YrHigh-Low Range

10-Yr Median

2018

2019

2020

62,000

Layers

(thousands)

60,000

58,000

Egg Layers

56,000

HatchingType

54,000

Broiler-

52,000

50,000

48,000

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

10-YrHigh-Low Range

10-Yr Median

2017

2018

2020

Source: USDA

77,000

Potential Breeder Placements

75,000

(thousands)

73,000

Placements

71,000

69,000

Potential

67,000

Type Cumulative

65,000

Broiler-

63,000

61,000

59,000

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

10-YrHigh-Low Range

10-Yr Median

2018

2019

2020

230

Broiler Eggs Set

225

220

215

Set (millions)

210

205

Eggs

200

Type

Broiler-

195

190

185

180

175

Dec 28

Jan 25

Feb 22

Mar 21

Apr 18

May 16

Jun 13

Jul 11

Aug 08

Sep 05

Oct 03

Oct 31

Nov 28

10-YrHigh-Low Range

10-Yr Median

2018

2019

2020

17

USDA Supply Data

62,000

Layers

60,000

Egg Layers (thousands)

58,000

56,000

Type Hatching

54,000

Broiler-

52,000

50,000

Mar-18

May-18

Jun-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jun-19

Aug-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Feb-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Feb-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Hatchability

83.5

83.0

Percent

82.5

82.0

Hatch

81.5

81.0

80.5

Feb-18

Mar-18

May-18

Jun-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18Dec-18

Feb-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jun-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Jan-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Source: USDA

Rate of Lay

66.0

65.5

65.0

64.5

64.0

63.5

63.0

of Lay

62.5

62.0

Rate

61.5

61.0

60.5

60.0

59.5

59.0

58.5

58.0

Feb-18

Mar-18

May-18

Jun-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Feb-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jun-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Jan-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Broiler Livability

95.75

95.50

95.25

Percent

95.00

94.75

Livability

94.50

94.25

94.00

93.75

93.50

Feb-18

Mar-18

May-18

Jun-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Feb-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jun-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Jan-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

18

Intended Placements: Broiler-Type Pullet Chicks for Hatchery

2018

2019

2020

Cumulative Potential Placements

Month

Pullet Chicks Hatched

as % of

as % of

as % of

Relative to Current Supply Flocks

2017

2018

2019

7-15 Months Earlier

2017

2020

2017

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

Percent

Percent

Percent

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

Jan

7,163

7,133

7,478

8,543

99.6

104.8

114.2

68,802

68,872

70,216

72,170

Feb

7,832

7,579

7,882

96.8

104.0

-

69,669

69,047

70,100

73,411

Mar

8,262

8,088

8,222

97.9

101.7

-

70,129

69,492

70,500

73,604

Apr

7,045

7,688

7,339

109.1

95.5

-

70,194

70,197

71,182

73,624

May

8,159

8,282

8,767

101.5

105.9

-

70,377

70,623

71,318

73,677

Jun

8,257

8,319

8,717

100.8

104.8

-

69,989

70,734

71,640

73,936

Jul

7,084

7,473

8,510

105.5

113.9

-

69,381

70,067

72,147

74,341

Aug

8,155

8,343

8,094

102.3

97.0

-

68,929

70,155

72,314

75,545

Sep

8,240

8,277

8,615

100.4

104.1

-

68,678

69,575

71,895

Oct

7,589

7,269

7,531

95.8

103.6

-

68,440

69,406

71,440

Nov

7,943

7,901

8,141

99.5

103.0

-

67,755

70,010

71,306

Dec

7,595

8,595

8,627

113.2

100.4

-

68,224

70,137

71,730

Total

93,324

94,947

97,923

8,543

101.7

103.1

Jan

7,163

7,133

7,478

8,543

99.6

104.8

114.2

Source: USDA

19

Layers in Inventory on First Day of Month

2017

2018

2019

2020

Month

Broiler-Type Hatching Layers

as % of

as % of

as % of

as % of

2016

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2020

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Jan

55,243

57,268

58,303

60,051

99.8

103.7

101.8

103.0

Feb

55,698

58,263

59,241

61,124

100.0

104.6

101.7

103.2

Mar

56,126

58,208

59,416

99.8

103.7

102.1

Apr

56,750

59,305

59,351

101.4

104.5

100.1

May

57,070

59,615

59,457

102.2

104.5

99.7

Jun

57,403

59,717

59,892

102.6

104.0

100.3

Jul

57,341

59,052

59,202

103.4

103.0

100.3

Aug

57,214

58,219

58,954

103.7

101.8

101.3

Sep

56,989

57,485

58,272

104.4

100.9

101.4

Oct

57,638

57,422

58,247

105.6

99.6

101.4

Nov

57,128

57,670

58,912

105.0

100.9

102.2

Dec

57,082

57,753

58,977

104.2

101.2

102.1

Average

56,807

58,331

59,019

60,588

102.6

102.7

101.2

102.7

Source: USDA

20

Broiler-Type* Eggs Set, US Total (in thousands)

Week Ending

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Week Ending

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Dec 28

214,285

212,864

220,439

225,433

228,688

238,819

Jun 27

214,770

215,613

223,688

228,462

229,298

Jan 04

213,697

215,413

219,915

225,594

227,053

236,829

Jul 04

215,880

218,423

226,045

230,959

232,937

Jan 11

214,713

216,233

217,842

224,892

228,524

239,368

Jul 11

215,560

218,064

225,914

228,090

231,840

Jan 18

214,439

216,768

220,163

223,524

228,309

237,441

Jul 18

215,475

217,082

226,824

229,672

232,865

Jan 25

213,486

216,748

220,188

224,639

229,387

240,683

Jul 25

215,050

215,256

226,564

228,893

233,345

Feb 01

214,696

215,559

219,435

226,903

230,123

238,818

Aug 01

214,343

216,444

227,949

229,384

233,676

Feb 08

216,309

216,728

220,836

225,881

228,344

239,894

Aug 08

213,084

217,802

224,716

227,196

231,735

Feb 15

215,619

215,826

222,736

227,503

230,449

237,371

Aug 15

212,564

215,699

226,124

226,222

232,738

Feb 22

215,939

217,125

222,478

227,616

232,516

238,573

Aug 22

212,492

217,245

225,366

224,861

230,866

Feb 29

213,730

217,750

223,248

228,290

230,822

240,860

Aug 29

208,592

213,692

221,252

220,677

231,075

Mar 07

213,460

218,657

223,352

228,067

231,554

Sep 05

207,235

207,235

215,645

216,642

225,581

Mar 14

213,436

218,054

223,436

228,078

232,776

Sep 12

198,090

206,463

215,789

212,665

221,128

Mar 21

216,530

215,943

221,711

226,919

230,588

Sep 19

206,503

213,712

221,128

220,682

226,515

Mar 28

218,165

216,253

223,078

228,004

232,221

Sep 26

201,944

207,658

214,012

214,099

226,347

Apr 04

218,221

217,103

223,051

228,907

230,929

Oct 03

203,616

210,537

215,427

216,422

219,151

Apr 11

218,847

215,867

221,630

229,895

233,526

Oct 10

199,279

209,221

216,069

216,376

219,439

Apr 18

216,145

217,521

223,323

230,414

234,705

Oct 17

203,889

209,759

216,252

214,851

223,223

Apr 25

218,425

216,762

221,664

230,594

234,096

Oct 24

204,003

211,135

219,161

217,332

227,479

May 02

219,166

217,749

223,491

230,826

232,731

Oct 31

203,762

212,535

214,928

214,870

224,117

May 09

219,741

217,592

223,487

229,715

232,921

Nov 07

215,345

217,115

221,779

221,607

227,398

May 16

217,874

220,103

225,059

231,973

234,839

Nov 14

216,486

219,653

227,035

227,756

236,179

May 23

219,115

219,689

225,482

231,000

234,000

Nov 21

216,491

219,957

225,350

228,275

236,955

May 30

219,809

218,149

224,566

233,100

235,501

Nov 28

210,218

219,852

231,394

235,795

237,563

Jun 06

217,563

219,890

227,278

231,275

234,675

Dec 05

215,244

219,622

220,563

218,247

234,640

Jun 13

218,271

217,618

224,203

229,818

230,304

Dec 12

216,798

220,621

228,652

225,126

237,501

Jun 20

217,563

218,166

224,523

230,310

233,016

Dec 19

215,014

219,207

227,501

229,026

239,306

Average

213,480

216,072

222,533

225,834

230,875

238,866

Last 6 wks 2020 vs 2019 103.9%

Source: USDA

* Broiler-Type: Chicks or chickens of meat-type strains for meat or other uses, such as breeding or research.

21

Broiler-Type* Chicks Placed, US Total (in thousands)

Week Ending

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Week Ending

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dec 28

176,403

176,571

179,215

178,836

176,481

189,066

Jun 27

173,632

179,017

181,138

184,541

187,757

189,707

Jan 04

176,232

177,538

179,418

184,099

181,358

189,728

Jul 04

174,801

179,239

178,843

182,303

186,318

187,590

Jan 11

175,431

176,898

178,295

182,782

183,763

190,799

Jul 11

173,810

178,554

179,488

182,474

186,886

188,488

Jan 18

175,232

174,318

179,507

181,638

184,183

191,227

Jul 18

173,712

176,997

176,788

182,302

185,717

185,158

Jan 25

174,590

177,107

179,109

180,638

182,866

188,943

Jul 25

175,634

177,888

180,278

183,837

187,006

188,440

Feb 01

174,617

176,049

177,088

179,643

184,010

191,466

Aug 01

175,849

176,967

179,190

183,600

184,393

187,556

Feb 08

174,295

177,029

178,795

178,316

183,281

190,156

Aug 08

174,880

176,515

178,325

184,414

185,820

188,183

Feb 15

173,885

176,890

179,229

179,610

183,591

191,827

Aug 15

174,625

176,677

177,216

184,115

184,711

188,969

Feb 22

175,031

176,243

178,782

180,964

184,178

189,260

Aug 22

174,342

176,219

178,297

184,703

186,524

189,404

Feb 29

176,337

176,985

179,502

181,145

183,462

191,223

Aug 29

174,494

175,372

178,939

182,474

184,439

187,749

Mar 07

175,887

176,748

181,131

183,214

184,334

Sep 05

175,419

174,909

177,263

182,293

183,171

188,336

Mar 14

175,838

177,563

181,009

182,855

186,257

Sep 12

173,706

175,196

178,925

182,113

181,204

186,145

Mar 21

174,357

178,254

181,840

183,404

184,007

Sep 19

171,281

171,665

174,175

178,231

178,152

186,756

Mar 28

174,362

179,148

181,352

183,161

185,869

Sep 26

170,130

171,001

171,099

174,441

174,380

182,831

Apr 04

174,581

179,346

181,514

183,982

187,365

Oct 03

168,394

162,043

168,871

174,015

170,491

179,049

Apr 11

177,531

177,248

180,058

182,145

186,009

Oct 10

171,581

170,164

175,134

178,135

177,147

181,694

Apr 18

178,953

178,157

181,453

182,882

186,746

Oct 17

165,240

164,051

169,432

171,970

172,160

182,467

Apr 25

179,954

178,132

181,656

183,660

186,272

Oct 24

169,537

167,373

172,230

174,351

173,906

176,550

May 02

179,330

177,553

180,454

184,657

188,859

Oct 31

165,974

163,631

171,178

175,049

173,781

177,647

May 09

177,980

178,408

182,065

185,425

190,208

Nov 07

168,442

166,524

171,395

175,952

172,226

180,682

May 16

179,461

178,648

180,485

185,416

189,529

Nov 14

165,916

166,987

172,410

177,477

175,187

183,004

May 23

180,034

179,623

182,596

185,408

188,414

Nov 21

169,119

168,566

174,356

174,844

172,960

179,793

May 30

180,698

178,982

181,540

185,415

189,101

Nov 28

176,565

175,874

177,178

178,024

178,122

183,645

Jun 06

179,698

180,519

183,096

187,611

190,476

Dec 05

176,732

177,670

179,537

183,642

182,468

189,089

Jun 13

180,404

181,302

183,476

186,940

189,588

Dec 12

177,124

177,719

179,424

181,786

183,497

189,338

Jun 20

181,160

180,036

183,090

188,994

190,382

Dec 19

174,688

172,807

179,230

185,817

189,450

190,152

Average

172,277

175,037

177,031

180,359

181,937

185,558

Last 6 wks

2020 vs 2019

103.8%

Source: USDA

* Broiler-Type: Chicks or chickens of meat-type strains for meat.

22

Young Chickens Slaughtered

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Month

Head

as % of

as % of

as % of

Live Pounds

as % of

as % of

as % of

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2020

2017

2018

2019

2020

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

%

%

%

1,000

Avg Wt

1,000

Avg Wt

1,000

Avg Wt

1,000

Avg Wt

%

%

%

Jan

749,302

772,266

788,098

818,904

103.1

102.1

103.9

4,644,230

6.20

4,832,536

6.26

4,929,047

6.25

5,246,678

6.41

104.1

102.0

106.4

Feb

679,684

693,788

697,844

102.1

100.6

-

4,185,729

6.16

4,322,698

6.23

4,331,433

6.21

103.3

100.2

-

Mar

771,634

742,817

730,928

96.3

98.4

-

4,756,928

6.16

4,633,484

6.24

4,529,234

6.20

97.4

97.8

-

Apr

690,347

731,074

758,037

105.9

103.7

-

4,267,049

6.18

4,586,809

6.27

4,766,200

6.29

107.5

103.9

-

May

782,516

794,062

803,158

101.5

101.1

-

4,838,295

6.18

4,964,043

6.25

5,080,049

6.33

102.6

102.3

-

Jun

763,011

744,790

738,489

97.6

99.2

-

4,702,145

6.16

4,632,253

6.22

4,666,038

6.32

98.5

100.7

-

Jul

725,770

775,038

814,385

106.8

105.1

-

4,456,916

6.14

4,813,719

6.21

5,146,816

6.32

108.0

106.9

-

Aug

809,685

822,867

804,355

101.6

97.8

-

5,000,781

6.18

5,168,459

6.28

5,101,461

6.34

103.4

98.7

-

Sep

728,356

719,006

766,832

98.7

106.7

-

4,554,748

6.25

4,532,355

6.30

4,888,978

6.38

99.5

107.9

-

Oct

783,000

819,956

849,010

104.7

103.5

-

4,921,750

6.29

5,184,403

6.32

5,439,282

6.41

105.3

104.9

-

Nov

728,307

729,068

712,323

100.1

97.7

-

4,568,168

6.27

4,583,164

6.29

4,544,504

6.38

100.3

99.2

-

Dec

704,485

689,771

757,769

97.9

109.9

-

4,418,174

6.27

4,287,589

6.22

4,842,657

6.39

97.0

112.9

-

Annual

8,916,097

9,034,503

9,221,228

101.3

102.1

55,314,913

6.20

56,541,512

6.26

58,265,699

6.32

102.2

101.8

Jan

749,302

772,266

788,098

818,904

103.1

102.1

103.9

4,644,230

6.20

4,832,536

6.26

4,929,047

6.25

5,246,678

6.41

104.1

100.9

106.4

Source: USDA

23

U.S. Broiler Live Weights

6.45

6.40

6.35

6.30

6.25

6.20

6.15

6.10

6.05

6.00

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Source: USDA

2018

2019

2020

24

U.S. Cold Storage Stocks

Total Chicken

1,000,000

950,000

900,000

(thousands)

850,000

800,000

Pounds

750,000

700,000

650,000

600,000

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Source: USDA

25

U.S. Cold Storage Stocks

240,000

Breasts & Breast Meat

110,000

230,000

100,000

220,000

210,000

90,000

200,000

80,000

(thousands)

190,000

(thousands)

70,000

180,000

Pounds

170,000

Pounds

60,000

160,000

50,000

150,000

40,000

140,000

130,000

30,000

120,000

20,000

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Wings

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Leg Quarters

190,000

180,000

170,000

160,000

150,000

(thousands)

140,000

130,000

120,000

Pounds

110,000

100,000

90,000

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Source: USDA

Whole Chickens

29,000

27,000

25,000

23,000

(thousands)

21,000

19,000

Pounds

17,000

15,000

13,000

11,000

9,000

7,000

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

26

Urner Barry Market Quotes

2.2000

Jumbo Boneless Breast

2.5000

Breast Tenders

(17.0 million pounds/week assuming 25.70% yield)

2.3000

(2.8 million pounds/week assuming 4.30% yield*)

2.0000

2.1000

1.8000

1.9000

1.6000

1.7000

1.4000

1.5000

1.3000

1.2000

1.1000

1.0000

0.9000

0.8000

10-Feb

2-Mar

23-Mar

13-Apr

4-May

25-May

17-Aug

7-Sep

28-Sep

0.7000

30-Dec

20-Jan

15-Jun

6-Jul

27-Jul

19-Oct

9-Nov

30-Nov

21-Dec

30-Dec

20-Jan

10-Feb

2-Mar

23-Mar

13-Apr

4-May

25-May

15-Jun

6-Jul

27-Jul

17-Aug

7-Sep

28-Sep

19-Oct

9-Nov

30-Nov

21-Dec

10-YrHigh-Low Range

10-Yr Median

2018

2019

2020

10-YrHigh-Low Range

10-Yr Median

2018

2019

2020

2.3000

Jumbo Wings

2.1000

(5.5 million pounds/week assuming 8.25% yield*)

1.9000

1.7000

1.5000

1.3000

1.1000

0.9000

0.7000

0.5000

10-Feb

2-Mar

23-Mar

13-Apr

4-May

25-May

17-Aug

7-Sep

28-Sep

21-Dec

30-Dec

20-Jan

15-Jun

6-Jul

27-Jul

19-Oct

9-Nov

30-Nov

10-YrHigh-Low Range

10-Yr Median

2018

2019

2020

Source: comtell.com

* Estimated pounds for BBDB plants based on target live weights and historical yields.

27

Urner Barry Market Quotes

Leg Quarters

(22.0 million pounds/week assuming 33.25% yield*)

0.5500

Leg Quarters

0.5000

0.4500

0.4000

0.3500

0.3000

0.2500

0.2000

0.1500

0.1000

10-Feb

2-Mar

23-Mar

13-Apr

4-May

25-May

17-Aug

7-Sep

28-Sep

30-Dec

20-Jan

15-Jun

6-Jul

27-Jul

19-Oct

9-Nov

30-Nov

21-Dec

10-YrHigh-Low Range

10-Yr Median

2018

2019

2020

1.6000

Boneless Thigh Meat

1.5000

1.4000

1.3000

1.2000

1.1000

1.0000

0.9000

0.8000

0.7000

0.6000

0.5000

10-Feb

2-Mar

23-Mar

13-Apr

4-May

25-May

17-Aug

7-Sep

28-Sep

30-Dec

20-Jan

15-Jun

6-Jul

27-Jul

19-Oct

9-Nov

30-Nov

21-Dec

10-YrHigh-Low Range

10-Yr Median

2018

2019

2020

Source: comtell.com

* Estimated pounds for BBDB plants based on target live weights and historical yields.

28

Feature Activity - Boneless Skinless Breast Value Pack

12,000

11,000

10,000

rolling average)

9,000

8,000

(4 week

of Stores

7,000

Number

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Source: USDA

2017

2018

2019

2020

29

Chicken Market History

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

03/10/20

Boneless Breast

1.5062

1.2948

1.4123

1.6126

1.6906

1.3668

1.2351

1.3092

1.0746

1.0608

0.9112

1.0900

Tender

1.5203

1.3291

1.6042

1.6595

1.9260

1.5386

1.7230

1.6512

1.4741

1.5585

1.2857

1.3900

Small Wing

1.3037

0.9872

1.8179

1.4638

1.3808

1.7180

1.3763

1.7322

1.2986

1.5228

1.3957

1.5000

Jumbo Wing

1.1953

0.9125

1.6498

1.3885

1.2802

1.5106

1.6292

1.9033

1.4061

1.7370

1.6531

1.6000

Leg Quarter

0.3625

0.4508

0.4980

0.4851

0.4531

0.2716

0.3015

0.3569

0.3178

0.3435

0.3212

0.3100

Boneless Thigh

0.9840

1.2655

1.3154

1.4001

1.2958

0.9421

1.0164

1.2063

1.1463

1.1777

1.0441

0.9900

Thighs

0.4545

0.6377

0.6990

0.6842

0.6430

0.4470

0.3837

0.4981

0.4069

0.4675

0.3500

0.3500

Drumsticks

0.4458

0.5294

0.5758

0.5502

0.4953

0.2947

0.3321

0.3785

0.3513

0.3181

0.3200

0.3300

Source: comtell.com

30

U.S. Retail Meat Prices and Per Capita Consumption

650

Retail Meat Prices

600

550

500

450

400

Cents/pound

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

-

1980

1981

1982

1983

1984

1985

1986

1987

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Choice Beef

Pork

Composite Broiler

105.0

US Per Capita Consumption

100.0

95.0

90.0

85.0

80.0

75.0

Pounds

70.0

65.0

60.0

55.0

50.0

45.0

40.0

35.0

30.0

25.0

2019 Est

2020 Est

1965

1966

1967

1968

1969

1970

1971

1972

1973

1974

1975

1976

1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982

1983

1984

1985

1986

1987 1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002 2003 2004 2005 2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Beef

Pork

Broilers

Source: USDA

31

Market Prices

Live Cattle

Lean Hogs

32

Market Prices

Corn

Soy

33

U.S. Supply & Use

CORN

2017/18

2018/19 Est.

2019/20 Proj.

2019/20 Proj.

Feb

Mar

Million Acres

Area Planted

90.2

88.9

89.7

89.7

Area Harvested

82.7

81.3

81.5

81.5

Bushels

Yield per Harvested Acre

176.6

176.4

168.0

168.0

Million Bushels

Beginning Stocks

2,293

2,140

2,221

2,221

Production

14,609

14,340

13,692

13,692

Imports

36

28

50

50

Supply, Total

16,939

16,509

15,962

15,962

Feed and Residual

5,304

5,430

5,525

5,525

Food, Seed & Industrial

7,057

6,793

6,820

6,820

Ethanol & by-products

5,605

5,378

5,425

5,425

Domestic, Total

12,361

12,223

12,345

12,345

Exports

2,438

2,065

1,725

1,725

Use, Total

14,798

14,288

14,070

14,070

Ending Stocks

2,140

2,221

1,892

1,892

STOCKS TO USE

14.5%

15.5%

13.4%

13.4%

Avg. Farm Price ($/bu)

3.36

3.61

3.85

3.80

Source: USDA

34

U.S. Supply & Use

SOYBEANS

2017/18

2018/19 Est.

2019/20 Proj.

2019/20 Proj.

Feb

Mar

Million Acres

Area Planted

90.2

89.2

76.1

76.1

Area Harvested

89.5

87.6

75.0

75.0

Bushels

Yield per Harvested Acre

49.3

50.6

47.4

47.4

Million Bushels

Beginning Stocks

302

438

909

909

Production

4,412

4,428

3,558

3,558

Imports

22

14

15

15

Supply, Total

4,735

4,880

4,482

4,482

Crushings

2,055

2,092

2,105

2,105

Exports

2,134

1,748

1,825

1,825

Seed

104

88

96

99

Residual

5

43

32

29

Use, Total

4,297

3,971

4,058

4,058

Ending Stocks

438

909

425

425

STOCKS TO USE

10.2%

22.9%

10.5%

10.5%

Avg. Farm Price ($/bu)

9.33

8.48

8.75

8.70

Source: USDA

35

SAFM Feed Cost

Cents per Processed Pound

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

% of Total Cost of Goods Sold

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Corn & Soy Sensitivity - Fiscal 2019

Hypothetical

Impact on

Ultimate Impact on

Quantity Purchased

Price Change

Cash

COGS

Corn

120.5 Million Bushels

$1.00 / bushel

$120.5 million

$0.0261 / lb processed

Soybean Meal

1.2 Million Tons

$10.00 / ton

$11.6 million

$0.0025 / lb processed

36

Financial Summary

37

Strong Track Record of Financial Performance

5,000

Poultry Pounds Sold

4,496

4,610

4,500

4,248

4,000

3,765

3,500

3,455

2,956

3,0383,066

millions)

3,000

2,581

2,800

2,399

2,463

2,500

(in

2,049

2,000

1,809

1,580

1,537

1,500

1,000

500

0

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Earnings per Share

13.00

12.30

11.00

10.80

9.52

9.00

8.37

7.00

6.07

5.68

($/Share)

5.00

4.62

3.91

3.94

3.53

2.70

3.00

2.35

2.41

1.00

(1.00)

(0.57)

(3.00)

(2.13)

(5.00)

(7.00)

(5.74)

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

25.00%

Margins

20.00%

15.00%

10.00%

5.00%

0.00%

-5.00%

-10.00%

-15.00%

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Gross Profit

Operating Income

Net Income

Stock Price

$170 $160 $150 $140 $130 $120 $110 $100 $90 $80 $70 $60 $50 $40 $30 $20 $10

$-

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

38

Stock Price, Net Sales & Pounds Sold

39

Capital Expenditures and Depreciation & Amortization

(in millions)

$300

$280

$260

$240

$220

$200

$180

$160

$140

$120

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20

$0

29.3

22.1

9.4

56.3

156.5

7.4

41.5

2.3

11.7

29.0

67.1

13.2

122.4

12.4

15.1

104.6

50.6

26.3

9.4

4.7

107.7

18.0

26.3

20.7

24.8

30.8

33.2

41.9

22.6

43.2

44.4

51.7

60.0

62.2

64.3

74.7

84.6

100.3

110.9

135.4

154.6

15.2

4.5

5.7

88.2

142.0

92.3

24.2

12.2

2.0

5.7

116.7

89.7

96.3

14.0

4.8

18.6

78.3

72.8

9.4

8.1

59.6

2.8

47.2

48.8

9.5

34.8

29.0

26.2

26.7

32.2

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020*

Maintenance

Depreciation

Georgia Complex

General Office

Prepared Foods

Collins Expansion

Waco Complex

Kinston Complex

Palestine Complex

St. Pauls Complex

Tyler Complex

Equipment Upgrades

Aircraft

* Estimated

40

Disclaimer

Sanderson Farms Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 12:13:16 UTC
