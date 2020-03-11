Sanderson Farms : BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference
03/11/2020 | 08:14am EDT
BofA Securities
2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference
Forward Looking Statement Warning
This presentation contains forward-looking statements
about the business, financial condition and prospects of the
Company. The actual performance of the Company could differ
materially from that indicated by the forward-looking statements
because of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and
uncertainties are described in our most recent Annual Report on
Form 10-K.
We Are a Leading Chicken Producer
Organized in 1947
Incorporated in 1955
Vertically integrated in 1961
Initial public offering in 1987
3 rd largest poultry processor in the U.S.
Current processing capacity of 13.65 MM head per week
Top 10 Poultry Companies for 2019
Million
Million Lbs
Average
Million Lbs
% R-T-C
Company
Head
Live Weight
Live Weight
R-T-C
Market Share
Tyson Foods
38.30
229.64
6.00
200.47
21.1%
Pilgrim's
30.30
175.23
5.78
160.94
16.9%
Sanderson Farms, Inc.
11.97
97.63
8.16
89.65
9.4%
Perdue Foods
12.84
78.77
6.13
63.02
6.6%
Koch Foods, Inc.
13.10
72.31
5.52
60.74
6.4%
Mountaire Farms, Inc.
7.59
63.66
8.39
57.39
6.0%
Wayne Farms, LLC
7.60
54.90
7.22
49.40
5.2%
Peco Foods
5.47
45.83
8.38
36.48
3.8%
George's, Inc.
6.88
34.89
5.07
29.50
3.1%
Foster Farms
5.46
34.64
6.34
28.09
3.0%
Total Top 10
139.51
887.50
6.36
775.68
81.6%
All Others
34.53
211.93
6.14
175.09
18.4%
Total
174.04
1,099.43
6.32
950.77
100.0%
Tyson 21.1%
All Other 39.5%
Pilgrim's 16.9%
Koch
Sanderson
6.4%
Perdue
9.4%
6.6%
Source: WATT PoultryUSA Survey, March 2020
Balanced Asset Base
Poultry Plants
Big Bird Deboning
Full Capacity
Live Pounds
Processed Pounds
Per Week (1)
Per Week (2)
Per Week (3)
Hazlehurst, MS
1961
650,000
6,012,500
5,561,500
Laurel, MS
1965
650,000
6,012,500
5,561,500
Hammond, LA
1974
650,000
6,012,500
5,561,500
Collins, MS
1981
1,300,000
12,025,000
11,123,250
Waco, TX
2007
1,300,000
12,025,000
11,123,250
Palestine, TX
2015
1,300,000
12,025,000
11,123,250
St. Pauls, NC
2017
1,300,000
12,025,000
11,123,250
Total
7,150,000
66,137,500
61,177,500
Retail
McComb, MS
1993
1,300,000
8,775,000
7,722,000
Bryan, TX
1997
1,300,000
8,775,000
7,722,000
Moultrie, GA
2005
1,300,000
8,775,000
7,722,000
Kinston, NC
2011
1,300,000
8,775,000
7,722,000
Tyler, TX
2019(4)
1,300,000
8,775,000
7,722,000
Total
6,500,000
43,875,000
38,610,000
Expected Capacity
13,650,000
110,012,500
99,787,500
Prepared Chicken Plant
Jackson, MS
1986
Notes: (1) Capacity measured in head/week.
Based on target live weights.
Based on historical yields.
Opened 1st Quarter of 2019.
Kinston, NC
St. Pauls, NC
Waco, TX
Tyler, TX
Jackson, MS
Hazlehurst, MS
McComb, MS
Moultrie, GA
Collins, MS
Laurel, MS
Hammond, LA
Bryan, TX
Palestine, TX
Big Bird Deboning Plants
Retail Tray Pack Plants
Prepared Chicken Plant
Strong Track Record of Organic Growth
5,000
4,500
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Pounds Processed (millions)
5%
3%
9%
21%
-1%
6%
12%
14%
10%
6%
3%
2,959
3,041
722
795
986
1,077
1,167
1,308
1,580
1,802
2,025
2,441
2,426
2,567
2,805
1,437
1,530
8%
12%
24%
9%
10%
8%
1%
2%
5%
14%
9%
13%
1%
3,058
3,441
3,765
4,291
4,503
4,614
4,965
5,010
1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020*2021*
* Estimated.
Tyler, TX opened 1st Quarter 2019 and is expected to reach full production in 2nd Quarter 2020.
Hammond & Hazlehurst returned to Big Bird Debone in 2019.
6
Low Cost
• As one of the industry's most efficient producers, well positioned to
Producer
capture share
Favorable
• All production is focused on what have historically been the two most
Product Mix
profitable market segments in our industry
Attractive
•
Track record of generating strong internal growth
Growth Profile
•
History of delivering above industry average returns
Strong
•
Managed and maintained appropriate capital structure
Balance Sheet
•
Strong balance sheet enables growth even during industry downturns
Strong Portfolio of Customers - Prepared Foods
Strong Portfolio of Customers - Big Bird / Foodservice
Strong Portfolio of Customers - Tray Pack / Retail
Export Destinations, Fiscal 2019
Sales Pounds
Other
Central Asia
22%
18%
East/Southeast
Asia 6%
Mexico
53%
Gross Sales Dollars
Other
Central Asia
22%
16%
East/Southeast
Asia 8%
Mexico 55%
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
U.S. BROILER EXPORTS
TOP U.S. BROILER EXPORT DESTINATIONS
Volume in Metric Tons, excluding paws (1,000s)
Volume in Metric Tons, excluding paws
Jan
Jan
%
Destination
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
Change
Mexico
600,157
651,101
683,018
56,203
61,632
9.7%
Cuba
208,424
195,235
219,682
24,246
15,096
-37.7%
Taiwan
153,998
199,158
206,471
22,073
24,338
10.3%
Angola
175,949
209,320
166,566
11,439
2,387
-79.1%
Vietnam
77,287
101,230
150,650
10,564
24,261
129.6%
Canada
149,406
141,253
130,132
10,136
11,197
10.5%
Guatemala
120,694
123,594
129,591
10,842
10,509
-3.1%
Georgia
60,446
53,123
115,964
8,250
12,084
46.5%
Hong Kong
130,206
114,413
105,938
9,362
6,663
-28.8%
Philippines
103,920
113,786
98,139
5,348
12,396
131.8%
World Total
3,078,138
3,206,508
3,224,679
263,237
270,333
2.7%
2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Domestic US Chicken Consumption
January
in thousands
Impact on
2019
2020
Change
% Change
US Cons
Source
Head Processed
788,098
818,904
30,806
3.9%
USDA Poultry Slaughter
Bird Weight
6.25
6.41
0.15
2.4%
USDA Poultry Slaughter
Total Live Pounds
4,929,047
5,246,678
317,631
6.4%
USDA Poultry Slaughter
Beg Stocks
876,011
972,189
96,178
11.0%
3.1%
USDA Cold Storage
Ready to Cook Pounds
3,711,257
3,951,636
240,379
6.5%
7.7%
USDA Poultry Slaughter
Exports
610,143
632,784
22,641
3.7%
-0.7%
USDA Chicken Exports
End Stocks
846,961
951,513
104,552
12.3%
-3.3%
USDA Cold Storage
Domestic Consumption
3,130,164
3,339,528
209,364
6.7%
6.7%
Domestic US Chicken Consumption
January thru December
in thousands
% Change
2018
2019 (Est)
2020 (Proj)
18 vs 19
19 vs 20
Source
Beg Stocks Less Paws
856,000
845,000
937,000
-1.3%
10.9%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Ready to Cook Pounds
42,145,000
43,435,000
45,582,000
3.1%
4.9%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Imports
139,000
131,000
131,000
-5.8%
0.0%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Exports, No Paws
7,069,000
7,109,000
7,430,000
0.6%
4.5%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
End Stocks Less Paws
845,000
937,000
940,000
10.9%
0.3%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Domestic Consumption
35,226,000
36,365,000
38,280,000
3.2%
5.3%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Per Capita
92.4
94.8
99.2
2.6%
4.6%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
13
Domestic US Beef Consumption
January thru December
in thousands
% Change
2018
2019 (Est)
2020 (Proj)
18 vs 19
19 vs 20
Source
Beginning Stocks
649,000
662,000
642,000
2.0%
-3.0%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Production
26,938,000
27,217,000
27,766,000
1.0%
2.0%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Imports
2,998,000
3,057,000
2,915,000
2.0%
-4.6%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Exports
3,161,000
3,022,000
3,265,000
-4.4%
8.0%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Ending Stocks
662,000
642,000
640,000
-3.0%
-0.3%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Domestic Consumption
26,762,000
27,272,000
27,418,000
1.9%
0.5%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Per Capita
57.2
58.0
57.9
1.4%
-0.2%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Domestic US Pork Consumption
January thru December
in thousands
% Change
2018
2019 (Est)
2020 (Proj)
18 vs 19
19 vs 20
Source
Beginning Stocks
554,000
559,000
646,000
0.9%
15.6%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Production
26,330,000
27,651,000
28,999,000
5.0%
4.9%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Imports
1,042,000
945,000
815,000
-9.3%
-13.8%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Exports
5,876,000
6,321,000
7,750,000
7.6%
22.6%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Ending Stocks
559,000
646,000
655,000
15.6%
1.4%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Domestic Consumption
21,491,000
22,188,000
22,055,000
3.2%
-0.6%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Per Capita
50.9
52.3
51.6
2.8%
-1.3%
USDA WASDE - Mar 2020
Supply
Cold Storage
Demand
• Eggs set up 4.1% in 2020
•
Livability down
•
Chicks placed up 4.2% in 2020
•
USDA estimates 4.9% more
•
Hatch rate down
production in calendar 2020
Cold storage inventories remain elevated
Leg quarter inventories reflect steady export demand
Retail grocery demand remains good; supply steady; fewer features in 2019
Overall food service demand for boneless breast remains soft; market prices for wings reflect good demand; demand could be impacted by COVID-19
Retail spread between chicken and red meat still wide; food service promotions expected to improve in 2020
Export market steady
Avian influenza
Currency values
Higher pork production
Trade issues
African swine fever
Geopolitical and trade environment a question
African swine fever
COVID-19uncertainty
USDA Supply Data
9,000
Pullet Placements
(thousands)Hatched
8,500
8,000
ChicksPullet
7,500
Type-Broiler
7,000
6,500
6,000
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
10-YrHigh-Low Range
10-Yr Median
2018
2019
2020
62,000
Layers
(thousands)
60,000
58,000
Egg Layers
56,000
HatchingType
54,000
Broiler-
52,000
50,000
48,000
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
10-YrHigh-Low Range
10-Yr Median
2017
2018
2020
Source: USDA
77,000
Potential Breeder Placements
75,000
(thousands)
73,000
Placements
71,000
69,000
Potential
67,000
Type Cumulative
65,000
Broiler-
63,000
61,000
59,000
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
10-YrHigh-Low Range
10-Yr Median
2018
2019
2020
230
Broiler Eggs Set
225
220
215
Set (millions)
210
205
Eggs
200
Type
Broiler-
195
190
185
180
175
Dec 28
Jan 25
Feb 22
Mar 21
Apr 18
May 16
Jun 13
Jul 11
Aug 08
Sep 05
Oct 03
Oct 31
Nov 28
10-YrHigh-Low Range
10-Yr Median
2018
2019
2020
USDA Supply Data
62,000
Layers
60,000
Egg Layers (thousands)
58,000
56,000
Type Hatching
54,000
Broiler-
52,000
50,000
Mar-18
May-18
Jun-18
Aug-18
Sep-18
Oct-18
Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19
Mar-19
May-19
Jun-19
Aug-19
Oct-19
Nov-19
Dec-19
Jan-20
Feb-20
Feb-18
Apr-18
Jul-18
Feb-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Sep-19
Hatchability
83.5
83.0
Percent
82.5
82.0
Hatch
81.5
81.0
80.5
Feb-18
Mar-18
May-18
Jun-18
Aug-18
Sep-18
Oct-18
Nov-18Dec-18
Feb-19
Mar-19
May-19
Jun-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
Oct-19
Nov-19
Jan-18
Apr-18
Jul-18
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Dec-19
Jan-20
Source: USDA
Rate of Lay
66.0
65.5
65.0
64.5
64.0
63.5
63.0
of Lay
62.5
62.0
Rate
61.5
61.0
60.5
60.0
59.5
59.0
58.5
58.0
Feb-18
Mar-18
May-18
Jun-18
Aug-18
Sep-18
Oct-18
Nov-18
Feb-19
Mar-19
May-19
Jun-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
Oct-19
Nov-19
Jan-18
Apr-18
Jul-18
Dec-18
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Dec-19
Jan-20
Broiler Livability
95.75
95.50
95.25
Percent
95.00
94.75
Livability
94.50
94.25
94.00
93.75
93.50
Feb-18
Mar-18
May-18
Jun-18
Aug-18
Sep-18
Oct-18
Nov-18
Feb-19
Mar-19
May-19
Jun-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
Oct-19
Nov-19
Jan-18
Apr-18
Jul-18
Dec-18
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Dec-19
Jan-20
Intended Placements: Broiler-Type Pullet Chicks for Hatchery
2018
2019
2020
Cumulative Potential Placements
Month
Pullet Chicks Hatched
as % of
as % of
as % of
Relative to Current Supply Flocks
2017
2018
2019
7-15 Months Earlier
2017
2020
2017
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
1,000
1,000
1,000
1,000
Percent
Percent
Percent
1,000
1,000
1,000
1,000
Jan
7,163
7,133
7,478
8,543
99.6
104.8
114.2
68,802
68,872
70,216
72,170
Feb
7,832
7,579
7,882
96.8
104.0
-
69,669
69,047
70,100
73,411
Mar
8,262
8,088
8,222
97.9
101.7
-
70,129
69,492
70,500
73,604
Apr
7,045
7,688
7,339
109.1
95.5
-
70,194
70,197
71,182
73,624
May
8,159
8,282
8,767
101.5
105.9
-
70,377
70,623
71,318
73,677
Jun
8,257
8,319
8,717
100.8
104.8
-
69,989
70,734
71,640
73,936
Jul
7,084
7,473
8,510
105.5
113.9
-
69,381
70,067
72,147
74,341
Aug
8,155
8,343
8,094
102.3
97.0
-
68,929
70,155
72,314
75,545
Sep
8,240
8,277
8,615
100.4
104.1
-
68,678
69,575
71,895
Oct
7,589
7,269
7,531
95.8
103.6
-
68,440
69,406
71,440
Nov
7,943
7,901
8,141
99.5
103.0
-
67,755
70,010
71,306
Dec
7,595
8,595
8,627
113.2
100.4
-
68,224
70,137
71,730
Total
93,324
94,947
97,923
8,543
101.7
103.1
Jan
7,163
7,133
7,478
8,543
99.6
104.8
114.2
Source: USDA
Layers in Inventory on First Day of Month
2017
2018
2019
2020
Month
Broiler-Type Hatching Layers
as % of
as % of
as % of
as % of
2016
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
2020
1,000
1,000
1,000
1,000
Percent
Percent
Percent
Percent
Jan
55,243
57,268
58,303
60,051
99.8
103.7
101.8
103.0
Feb
55,698
58,263
59,241
61,124
100.0
104.6
101.7
103.2
Mar
56,126
58,208
59,416
99.8
103.7
102.1
Apr
56,750
59,305
59,351
101.4
104.5
100.1
May
57,070
59,615
59,457
102.2
104.5
99.7
Jun
57,403
59,717
59,892
102.6
104.0
100.3
Jul
57,341
59,052
59,202
103.4
103.0
100.3
Aug
57,214
58,219
58,954
103.7
101.8
101.3
Sep
56,989
57,485
58,272
104.4
100.9
101.4
Oct
57,638
57,422
58,247
105.6
99.6
101.4
Nov
57,128
57,670
58,912
105.0
100.9
102.2
Dec
57,082
57,753
58,977
104.2
101.2
102.1
Average
56,807
58,331
59,019
60,588
102.6
102.7
101.2
102.7
Source: USDA
Broiler-Type* Eggs Set, US Total (in thousands)
Week Ending
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Week Ending
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Dec 28
214,285
212,864
220,439
225,433
228,688
238,819
Jun 27
214,770
215,613
223,688
228,462
229,298
Jan 04
213,697
215,413
219,915
225,594
227,053
236,829
Jul 04
215,880
218,423
226,045
230,959
232,937
Jan 11
214,713
216,233
217,842
224,892
228,524
239,368
Jul 11
215,560
218,064
225,914
228,090
231,840
Jan 18
214,439
216,768
220,163
223,524
228,309
237,441
Jul 18
215,475
217,082
226,824
229,672
232,865
Jan 25
213,486
216,748
220,188
224,639
229,387
240,683
Jul 25
215,050
215,256
226,564
228,893
233,345
Feb 01
214,696
215,559
219,435
226,903
230,123
238,818
Aug 01
214,343
216,444
227,949
229,384
233,676
Feb 08
216,309
216,728
220,836
225,881
228,344
239,894
Aug 08
213,084
217,802
224,716
227,196
231,735
Feb 15
215,619
215,826
222,736
227,503
230,449
237,371
Aug 15
212,564
215,699
226,124
226,222
232,738
Feb 22
215,939
217,125
222,478
227,616
232,516
238,573
Aug 22
212,492
217,245
225,366
224,861
230,866
Feb 29
213,730
217,750
223,248
228,290
230,822
240,860
Aug 29
208,592
213,692
221,252
220,677
231,075
Mar 07
213,460
218,657
223,352
228,067
231,554
Sep 05
207,235
207,235
215,645
216,642
225,581
Mar 14
213,436
218,054
223,436
228,078
232,776
Sep 12
198,090
206,463
215,789
212,665
221,128
Mar 21
216,530
215,943
221,711
226,919
230,588
Sep 19
206,503
213,712
221,128
220,682
226,515
Mar 28
218,165
216,253
223,078
228,004
232,221
Sep 26
201,944
207,658
214,012
214,099
226,347
Apr 04
218,221
217,103
223,051
228,907
230,929
Oct 03
203,616
210,537
215,427
216,422
219,151
Apr 11
218,847
215,867
221,630
229,895
233,526
Oct 10
199,279
209,221
216,069
216,376
219,439
Apr 18
216,145
217,521
223,323
230,414
234,705
Oct 17
203,889
209,759
216,252
214,851
223,223
Apr 25
218,425
216,762
221,664
230,594
234,096
Oct 24
204,003
211,135
219,161
217,332
227,479
May 02
219,166
217,749
223,491
230,826
232,731
Oct 31
203,762
212,535
214,928
214,870
224,117
May 09
219,741
217,592
223,487
229,715
232,921
Nov 07
215,345
217,115
221,779
221,607
227,398
May 16
217,874
220,103
225,059
231,973
234,839
Nov 14
216,486
219,653
227,035
227,756
236,179
May 23
219,115
219,689
225,482
231,000
234,000
Nov 21
216,491
219,957
225,350
228,275
236,955
May 30
219,809
218,149
224,566
233,100
235,501
Nov 28
210,218
219,852
231,394
235,795
237,563
Jun 06
217,563
219,890
227,278
231,275
234,675
Dec 05
215,244
219,622
220,563
218,247
234,640
Jun 13
218,271
217,618
224,203
229,818
230,304
Dec 12
216,798
220,621
228,652
225,126
237,501
Jun 20
217,563
218,166
224,523
230,310
233,016
Dec 19
215,014
219,207
227,501
229,026
239,306
Average
213,480
216,072
222,533
225,834
230,875
238,866
Last 6 wks 2020 vs 2019 103.9%
Source: USDA
* Broiler-Type: Chicks or chickens of meat-type strains for meat or other uses, such as breeding or research.
Broiler-Type* Chicks Placed, US Total (in thousands)
Week Ending
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Week Ending
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Dec 28
176,403
176,571
179,215
178,836
176,481
189,066
Jun 27
173,632
179,017
181,138
184,541
187,757
189,707
Jan 04
176,232
177,538
179,418
184,099
181,358
189,728
Jul 04
174,801
179,239
178,843
182,303
186,318
187,590
Jan 11
175,431
176,898
178,295
182,782
183,763
190,799
Jul 11
173,810
178,554
179,488
182,474
186,886
188,488
Jan 18
175,232
174,318
179,507
181,638
184,183
191,227
Jul 18
173,712
176,997
176,788
182,302
185,717
185,158
Jan 25
174,590
177,107
179,109
180,638
182,866
188,943
Jul 25
175,634
177,888
180,278
183,837
187,006
188,440
Feb 01
174,617
176,049
177,088
179,643
184,010
191,466
Aug 01
175,849
176,967
179,190
183,600
184,393
187,556
Feb 08
174,295
177,029
178,795
178,316
183,281
190,156
Aug 08
174,880
176,515
178,325
184,414
185,820
188,183
Feb 15
173,885
176,890
179,229
179,610
183,591
191,827
Aug 15
174,625
176,677
177,216
184,115
184,711
188,969
Feb 22
175,031
176,243
178,782
180,964
184,178
189,260
Aug 22
174,342
176,219
178,297
184,703
186,524
189,404
Feb 29
176,337
176,985
179,502
181,145
183,462
191,223
Aug 29
174,494
175,372
178,939
182,474
184,439
187,749
Mar 07
175,887
176,748
181,131
183,214
184,334
Sep 05
175,419
174,909
177,263
182,293
183,171
188,336
Mar 14
175,838
177,563
181,009
182,855
186,257
Sep 12
173,706
175,196
178,925
182,113
181,204
186,145
Mar 21
174,357
178,254
181,840
183,404
184,007
Sep 19
171,281
171,665
174,175
178,231
178,152
186,756
Mar 28
174,362
179,148
181,352
183,161
185,869
Sep 26
170,130
171,001
171,099
174,441
174,380
182,831
Apr 04
174,581
179,346
181,514
183,982
187,365
Oct 03
168,394
162,043
168,871
174,015
170,491
179,049
Apr 11
177,531
177,248
180,058
182,145
186,009
Oct 10
171,581
170,164
175,134
178,135
177,147
181,694
Apr 18
178,953
178,157
181,453
182,882
186,746
Oct 17
165,240
164,051
169,432
171,970
172,160
182,467
Apr 25
179,954
178,132
181,656
183,660
186,272
Oct 24
169,537
167,373
172,230
174,351
173,906
176,550
May 02
179,330
177,553
180,454
184,657
188,859
Oct 31
165,974
163,631
171,178
175,049
173,781
177,647
May 09
177,980
178,408
182,065
185,425
190,208
Nov 07
168,442
166,524
171,395
175,952
172,226
180,682
May 16
179,461
178,648
180,485
185,416
189,529
Nov 14
165,916
166,987
172,410
177,477
175,187
183,004
May 23
180,034
179,623
182,596
185,408
188,414
Nov 21
169,119
168,566
174,356
174,844
172,960
179,793
May 30
180,698
178,982
181,540
185,415
189,101
Nov 28
176,565
175,874
177,178
178,024
178,122
183,645
Jun 06
179,698
180,519
183,096
187,611
190,476
Dec 05
176,732
177,670
179,537
183,642
182,468
189,089
Jun 13
180,404
181,302
183,476
186,940
189,588
Dec 12
177,124
177,719
179,424
181,786
183,497
189,338
Jun 20
181,160
180,036
183,090
188,994
190,382
Dec 19
174,688
172,807
179,230
185,817
189,450
190,152
Average
172,277
175,037
177,031
180,359
181,937
185,558
Last 6 wks
2020 vs 2019
103.8%
Source: USDA
* Broiler-Type: Chicks or chickens of meat-type strains for meat.
Young Chickens Slaughtered
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
Month
Head
as % of
as % of
as % of
Live Pounds
as % of
as % of
as % of
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
2020
2017
2018
2019
2020
1,000
1,000
1,000
1,000
%
%
%
1,000
Avg Wt
1,000
Avg Wt
1,000
Avg Wt
1,000
Avg Wt
%
%
%
Jan
749,302
772,266
788,098
818,904
103.1
102.1
103.9
4,644,230
6.20
4,832,536
6.26
4,929,047
6.25
5,246,678
6.41
104.1
102.0
106.4
Feb
679,684
693,788
697,844
102.1
100.6
-
4,185,729
6.16
4,322,698
6.23
4,331,433
6.21
103.3
100.2
-
Mar
771,634
742,817
730,928
96.3
98.4
-
4,756,928
6.16
4,633,484
6.24
4,529,234
6.20
97.4
97.8
-
Apr
690,347
731,074
758,037
105.9
103.7
-
4,267,049
6.18
4,586,809
6.27
4,766,200
6.29
107.5
103.9
-
May
782,516
794,062
803,158
101.5
101.1
-
4,838,295
6.18
4,964,043
6.25
5,080,049
6.33
102.6
102.3
-
Jun
763,011
744,790
738,489
97.6
99.2
-
4,702,145
6.16
4,632,253
6.22
4,666,038
6.32
98.5
100.7
-
Jul
725,770
775,038
814,385
106.8
105.1
-
4,456,916
6.14
4,813,719
6.21
5,146,816
6.32
108.0
106.9
-
Aug
809,685
822,867
804,355
101.6
97.8
-
5,000,781
6.18
5,168,459
6.28
5,101,461
6.34
103.4
98.7
-
Sep
728,356
719,006
766,832
98.7
106.7
-
4,554,748
6.25
4,532,355
6.30
4,888,978
6.38
99.5
107.9
-
Oct
783,000
819,956
849,010
104.7
103.5
-
4,921,750
6.29
5,184,403
6.32
5,439,282
6.41
105.3
104.9
-
Nov
728,307
729,068
712,323
100.1
97.7
-
4,568,168
6.27
4,583,164
6.29
4,544,504
6.38
100.3
99.2
-
Dec
704,485
689,771
757,769
97.9
109.9
-
4,418,174
6.27
4,287,589
6.22
4,842,657
6.39
97.0
112.9
-
Annual
8,916,097
9,034,503
9,221,228
101.3
102.1
55,314,913
6.20
56,541,512
6.26
58,265,699
6.32
102.2
101.8
Jan
749,302
772,266
788,098
818,904
103.1
102.1
103.9
4,644,230
6.20
4,832,536
6.26
4,929,047
6.25
5,246,678
6.41
104.1
100.9
106.4
Source: USDA
U.S. Broiler Live Weights
6.45
6.40
6.35
6.30
6.25
6.20
6.15
6.10
6.05
6.00
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Source: USDA
2018
2019
2020
Total Chicken
1,000,000
950,000
900,000
(thousands)
850,000
800,000
Pounds
750,000
700,000
650,000
600,000
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Source: USDA
240,000
Breasts & Breast Meat
110,000
230,000
100,000
220,000
210,000
90,000
200,000
80,000
(thousands)
190,000
(thousands)
70,000
180,000
Pounds
170,000
Pounds
60,000
160,000
50,000
150,000
40,000
140,000
130,000
30,000
120,000
20,000
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Wings
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Leg Quarters
190,000
180,000
170,000
160,000
150,000
(thousands)
140,000
130,000
120,000
Pounds
110,000
100,000
90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Source: USDA
Whole Chickens
29,000
27,000
25,000
23,000
(thousands)
21,000
19,000
Pounds
17,000
15,000
13,000
11,000
9,000
7,000
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
26
Urner Barry Market Quotes
2.2000
Jumbo Boneless Breast
2.5000
Breast Tenders
(17.0 million pounds/week assuming 25.70% yield)
2.3000
(2.8 million pounds/week assuming 4.30% yield*)
2.0000
2.1000
1.8000
1.9000
1.6000
1.7000
1.4000
1.5000
1.3000
1.2000
1.1000
1.0000
0.9000
0.8000
10-Feb
2-Mar
23-Mar
13-Apr
4-May
25-May
17-Aug
7-Sep
28-Sep
0.7000
30-Dec
20-Jan
15-Jun
6-Jul
27-Jul
19-Oct
9-Nov
30-Nov
21-Dec
30-Dec
20-Jan
10-Feb
2-Mar
23-Mar
13-Apr
4-May
25-May
15-Jun
6-Jul
27-Jul
17-Aug
7-Sep
28-Sep
19-Oct
9-Nov
30-Nov
21-Dec
10-YrHigh-Low Range
10-Yr Median
2018
2019
2020
10-YrHigh-Low Range
10-Yr Median
2018
2019
2020
2.3000
Jumbo Wings
2.1000
(5.5 million pounds/week assuming 8.25% yield*)
1.9000
1.7000
1.5000
1.3000
1.1000
0.9000
0.7000
0.5000
10-Feb
2-Mar
23-Mar
13-Apr
4-May
25-May
17-Aug
7-Sep
28-Sep
21-Dec
30-Dec
20-Jan
15-Jun
6-Jul
27-Jul
19-Oct
9-Nov
30-Nov
10-YrHigh-Low Range
10-Yr Median
2018
2019
2020
Source: comtell.com
* Estimated pounds for BBDB plants based on target live weights and historical yields.
Urner Barry Market Quotes
Leg Quarters
(22.0 million pounds/week assuming 33.25% yield*)
0.5500
Leg Quarters
0.5000
0.4500
0.4000
0.3500
0.3000
0.2500
0.2000
0.1500
0.1000
10-Feb
2-Mar
23-Mar
13-Apr
4-May
25-May
17-Aug
7-Sep
28-Sep
30-Dec
20-Jan
15-Jun
6-Jul
27-Jul
19-Oct
9-Nov
30-Nov
21-Dec
10-YrHigh-Low Range
10-Yr Median
2018
2019
2020
1.6000
Boneless Thigh Meat
1.5000
1.4000
1.3000
1.2000
1.1000
1.0000
0.9000
0.8000
0.7000
0.6000
0.5000
10-Feb
2-Mar
23-Mar
13-Apr
4-May
25-May
17-Aug
7-Sep
28-Sep
30-Dec
20-Jan
15-Jun
6-Jul
27-Jul
19-Oct
9-Nov
30-Nov
21-Dec
10-YrHigh-Low Range
10-Yr Median
2018
2019
2020
Source: comtell.com
* Estimated pounds for BBDB plants based on target live weights and historical yields.
Feature Activity - Boneless Skinless Breast Value Pack
12,000
11,000
10,000
rolling average)
9,000
8,000
(4 week
of Stores
7,000
Number
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Source: USDA
2017
2018
2019
2020
Chicken Market History
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
03/10/20
Boneless Breast
1.5062
1.2948
1.4123
1.6126
1.6906
1.3668
1.2351
1.3092
1.0746
1.0608
0.9112
1.0900
Tender
1.5203
1.3291
1.6042
1.6595
1.9260
1.5386
1.7230
1.6512
1.4741
1.5585
1.2857
1.3900
Small Wing
1.3037
0.9872
1.8179
1.4638
1.3808
1.7180
1.3763
1.7322
1.2986
1.5228
1.3957
1.5000
Jumbo Wing
1.1953
0.9125
1.6498
1.3885
1.2802
1.5106
1.6292
1.9033
1.4061
1.7370
1.6531
1.6000
Leg Quarter
0.3625
0.4508
0.4980
0.4851
0.4531
0.2716
0.3015
0.3569
0.3178
0.3435
0.3212
0.3100
Boneless Thigh
0.9840
1.2655
1.3154
1.4001
1.2958
0.9421
1.0164
1.2063
1.1463
1.1777
1.0441
0.9900
Thighs
0.4545
0.6377
0.6990
0.6842
0.6430
0.4470
0.3837
0.4981
0.4069
0.4675
0.3500
0.3500
Drumsticks
0.4458
0.5294
0.5758
0.5502
0.4953
0.2947
0.3321
0.3785
0.3513
0.3181
0.3200
0.3300
Source: comtell.com
U.S. Retail Meat Prices and Per Capita Consumption
650
Retail Meat Prices
600
550
500
450
400
Cents/pound
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
-
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Choice Beef
Pork
Composite Broiler
105.0
US Per Capita Consumption
100.0
95.0
90.0
85.0
80.0
75.0
Pounds
70.0
65.0
60.0
55.0
50.0
45.0
40.0
35.0
30.0
25.0
2019 Est
2020 Est
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987 1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002 2003 2004 2005 2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Beef
Pork
Broilers
Market Prices
Live Cattle
Lean Hogs
CORN
2017/18
2018/19 Est.
2019/20 Proj.
2019/20 Proj.
Feb
Mar
Million Acres
Area Planted
90.2
88.9
89.7
89.7
Area Harvested
82.7
81.3
81.5
81.5
Bushels
Yield per Harvested Acre
176.6
176.4
168.0
168.0
Million Bushels
Beginning Stocks
2,293
2,140
2,221
2,221
Production
14,609
14,340
13,692
13,692
Imports
36
28
50
50
Supply, Total
16,939
16,509
15,962
15,962
Feed and Residual
5,304
5,430
5,525
5,525
Food, Seed & Industrial
7,057
6,793
6,820
6,820
Ethanol & by-products
5,605
5,378
5,425
5,425
Domestic, Total
12,361
12,223
12,345
12,345
Exports
2,438
2,065
1,725
1,725
Use, Total
14,798
14,288
14,070
14,070
Ending Stocks
2,140
2,221
1,892
1,892
STOCKS TO USE
14.5%
15.5%
13.4%
13.4%
Avg. Farm Price ($/bu)
3.36
3.61
3.85
3.80
Source: USDA
SOYBEANS
2017/18
2018/19 Est.
2019/20 Proj.
2019/20 Proj.
Feb
Mar
Million Acres
Area Planted
90.2
89.2
76.1
76.1
Area Harvested
89.5
87.6
75.0
75.0
Bushels
Yield per Harvested Acre
49.3
50.6
47.4
47.4
Million Bushels
Beginning Stocks
302
438
909
909
Production
4,412
4,428
3,558
3,558
Imports
22
14
15
15
Supply, Total
4,735
4,880
4,482
4,482
Crushings
2,055
2,092
2,105
2,105
Exports
2,134
1,748
1,825
1,825
Seed
104
88
96
99
Residual
5
43
32
29
Use, Total
4,297
3,971
4,058
4,058
Ending Stocks
438
909
425
425
STOCKS TO USE
10.2%
22.9%
10.5%
10.5%
Avg. Farm Price ($/bu)
9.33
8.48
8.75
8.70
Source: USDA
Cents per Processed Pound
50
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
% of Total Cost of Goods Sold
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Corn & Soy Sensitivity - Fiscal 2019
Hypothetical
Impact on
Ultimate Impact on
Quantity Purchased
Price Change
Cash
COGS
Corn
120.5 Million Bushels
$1.00 / bushel
$120.5 million
$0.0261 / lb processed
Soybean Meal
1.2 Million Tons
$10.00 / ton
$11.6 million
$0.0025 / lb processed
Strong Track Record of Financial Performance
5,000
Poultry Pounds Sold
4,496
4,610
4,500
4,248
4,000
3,765
3,500
3,455
2,956
3,0383,066
millions)
3,000
2,581
2,800
2,399
2,463
2,500
(in
2,049
2,000
1,809
1,580
1,537
1,500
1,000
500
0
2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Earnings per Share
13.00
12.30
11.00
10.80
9.52
9.00
8.37
7.00
6.07
5.68
($/Share)
5.00
4.62
3.91
3.94
3.53
2.70
3.00
2.35
2.41
1.00
(1.00)
(0.57)
(3.00)
(2.13)
(5.00)
(7.00)
(5.74)
2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
25.00%
Margins
20.00%
15.00%
10.00%
5.00%
0.00%
-5.00%
-10.00%
-15.00%
2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Gross Profit
Operating Income
Net Income
Stock Price
$170 $160 $150 $140 $130
$120 $110 $100 $90 $80 $70 $60 $50 $40 $30 $20 $10
$-
2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Stock Price, Net Sales & Pounds Sold
Capital Expenditures and Depreciation & Amortization
$300
$280
$260
$240
$220
$200
$180
$160
$140
$120
$100
$80
$60
$40
$20
$0
29.3
22.1
9.4
56.3
156.5
7.4
41.5
2.3
11.7
29.0
67.1
13.2
122.4
12.4
15.1
104.6
50.6
26.3
9.4
4.7
107.7
18.0
26.3
20.7
24.8
30.8
33.2
41.9
22.6
43.2
44.4
51.7
60.0
62.2
64.3
74.7
84.6
100.3
110.9
135.4
154.6
15.2
4.5
5.7
88.2
142.0
92.3
24.2
12.2
2.0
5.7
116.7
89.7
96.3
14.0
4.8
18.6
78.3
72.8
9.4
8.1
59.6
2.8
47.2
48.8
9.5
34.8
29.0
26.2
26.7
32.2
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020*
Maintenance
Depreciation
Georgia Complex
General Office
Prepared Foods
Collins Expansion
Waco Complex
Kinston Complex
Palestine Complex
St. Pauls Complex
Tyler Complex
Equipment Upgrades
Aircraft
* Estimated
