SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
Sanderson Farms : Confirms Participation in BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

03/10/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that management has confirmed plans to participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference to be held March 10-11, 2020. Due to the travel and health concerns related to the current COVID-19 outbreak, BofA Securities will now conduct a virtual conference for company presenters and investors.

The investor presentation by Joe Sanderson, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mike Cockrell, treasurer, chief financial officer and chief legal officer, will begin at approximately 2:40 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The presentation will also be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com and a replay will be available for 30 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 765 M
EBIT 2020 127 M
Net income 2020 71,3 M
Debt 2020 7,93 M
Yield 2020 1,10%
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 2 892 M
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 156,82  $
Last Close Price 130,04  $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President & Director
Edward Chisholm Principal Operating Officer
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
John H. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.-26.21%2 892
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-2.57%23 345
TYSON FOODS, INC.-28.99%22 224
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-1.65%17 339
WH GROUP LIMITED0.00%14 880
JBS SA-30.23%10 111
