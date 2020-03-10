Sanderson Farms : Confirms Participation in BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that management has confirmed plans to participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference to be held March 10-11, 2020. Due to the travel and health concerns related to the current COVID-19 outbreak, BofA Securities will now conduct a virtual conference for company presenters and investors.

The investor presentation by Joe Sanderson, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mike Cockrell, treasurer, chief financial officer and chief legal officer, will begin at approximately 2:40 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The presentation will also be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com and a replay will be available for 30 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

