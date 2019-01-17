Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sanderson Farms, Inc.    SAFM

SANDERSON FARMS, INC. (SAFM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 01:15pm EST

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 (thirty-two cents) per share payable February 12, 2019, to stockholders of record on January 29, 2019.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
01:15pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/11SANDERSON FARMS : Championship Donates $1.25M To Friends of Children's Hospital
PU
2018SANDERSON FARMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
2018TYSON FOODS : What makes chickens happy? Nobody is quite sure
AQ
2018SANDERSON FARMS : Dec 20, 2018 - Sanderson Farms Donates $1 Million to American ..
PU
2018TYSON FOODS : What makes chickens happy? University of Guelph researchers try to..
AQ
2018SANDERSON FARMS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018
BU
2018TYSON FOODS : What makes chickens happy? Nobody is quite sure
AQ
2018SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 293 M
EBIT 2019 19,8 M
Net income 2019 24,6 M
Finance 2019 76,0 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 302,72
P/E ratio 2020 49,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 2 515 M
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 99,3 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Head-Investor Relations
John H. Baker Independent Director
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.14.33%2 515
HORMEL FOODS0.37%22 902
TYSON FOODS9.55%21 390
WH GROUP LTD12.19%12 743
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%12 222
JBS SA12.86%9 629
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.