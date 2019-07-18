Log in
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/18/2019

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 (thirty-two cents) per share payable August 13, 2019, to stockholders of record on July 30, 2019.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 529 M
EBIT 2019 196 M
Net income 2019 155 M
Finance 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 2 849 M
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 151,00  $
Last Close Price 128,61  $
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Head-Investor Relations
John H. Baker Independent Director
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.29.53%2 849
TYSON FOODS48.18%28 871
HORMEL FOODS-3.47%21 994
JBS SA102.67%16 646
WH GROUP LTD28.50%14 650
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 837
