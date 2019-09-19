Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sanderson Farms, Inc.    SAFM

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/19 01:06:18 pm
155.335 USD   +0.48%
12:31pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/06SANDERSON FARMS : Sep 6, 2019 - 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
08/29SANDERSON FARMS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 (thirty-two cents) per share payable October 15, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2019.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
12:31pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/06SANDERSON FARMS : Sep 6, 2019 - 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
09/03SANDERSON FARMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/29SANDERSON FARMS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/29SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019
BU
08/29SANDERSON FARMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/27AUG 27, 2019 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Hope Rendon
PU
08/20SANDERSON FARMS : to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
08/19AUG 19, 2019 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Ashley Fontenot Van Natta
PU
08/13SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : to Host Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 479 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 119 M
Finance 2019 90,3 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 3 425 M
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 155,56  $
Last Close Price 154,60  $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Head-Investor Relations
John H. Baker Independent Director
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.55.71%3 425
TYSON FOODS65.30%32 191
HORMEL FOODS0.66%22 939
JBS SA154.96%19 157
WH GROUP LTD18.45%13 476
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group