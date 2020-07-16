Log in
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
07/16 01:03:27 pm
119.45 USD   +0.70%
12:46pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/15Meatpacking workers often absent after Trump order to reopen
RE
06/04Indictment Says CEO Fixed Price Of Chicken -- WSJ
DJ
Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/16/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 (thirty-two cents) per share payable August 11, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 28, 2020.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 564 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2 173x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 2 638 M 2 638 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 17 055
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 138,75 $
Last Close Price 118,62 $
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President & Director
Edward Chisholm Principal Operating Officer
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
John H. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.-32.69%2 638
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION8.22%26 312
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.74.65%24 967
TYSON FOODS, INC.-33.52%22 049
WH GROUP LIMITED-11.06%14 070
JBS SA-14.15%11 032
