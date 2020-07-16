Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 (thirty-two cents) per share payable August 11, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 28, 2020.

