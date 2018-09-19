Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Provides Update on Hurricane Florence Damage

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today reported that it continues to
assess damage to its North Carolina assets and live production
infrastructure caused by Hurricane Florence. The Company is pleased to
report that it has still received no report of serious injuries or loss
of life among its employees and growers. However, many employees and
growers have lost homes and property, and in some cases are being housed
in shelters.
Sanderson Farms will continue to do whatever possible to help those who
have been displaced. While the Company is pleased its employees and
growers have remained safe, the Company deeply regrets the loss of
animals under its care. Although the Company and family farmers who care
for its chickens did everything possible to prevent the loss of birds,
the unprecedented rainfall from Hurricane Florence caused serious
flooding that affected the Company’s live grow out operations.
“I continue to be pleased that our people remained safe during this
catastrophic storm,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief
executive officer of Sanderson Farms, Inc. “Those who have been
displaced, lost their homes or had their lives disrupted will continue
to be in our thoughts and prayers, and we will do whatever we can to
help them recover from this storm. Everyone at Sanderson Farms is deeply
saddened by the loss of live birds, whose well-being has been entrusted
to our care, especially our farmers and live production employees who
care for our birds on a daily basis. We take very seriously our
responsibility for the well-being of the animals we raise, and we will
continue to do everything we can to protect those birds still threatened
by rising flood waters.”
As earlier reported, the Company did not experience any significant
damage to either of its processing facilities, feed mill or hatcheries
in North Carolina. The Kinston, North Carolina, processing plant resumed
one shift of operations on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Many roadways in
and around Lumberton and St. Pauls, North Carolina, remain impassable
and are closed, and local streams and rivers are expected to crest later
this week. The Company will resume operations at its St. Pauls
processing plant once it is safe for employees to navigate roads and
highways.
The Company continues to assess the extent of damage to its independent
contract farms and the loss of live birds. Current information indicates
that 70 broiler houses out of 880 in North Carolina have flooded. Those
farms housed 2.1 million chickens. Of that number, 1.35 million were in
the Company’s St. Pauls, North Carolina, big bird deboning division, and
755,000 birds were associated with the Kinston, North Carolina, tray
pack division. The Company has been able to reach most of the farms
previously isolated by flood waters to ensure adequate care and feed is
available to the chickens on those farms.
Electrical power continues to be restored at a steady pace, and the
Company believes power will be fully restored to all of its independent
farms in short order.
