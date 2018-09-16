Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Provides Update on North Carolina Operations

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today provided an update on the
status of the Company’s facilities in North Carolina following landfall
of Hurricane Florence and the related severe weather and flooding in the
region.
Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Sanderson
Farms, Inc., said, “We are pleased to report we have not received any
news of injury or loss of life among our employees and growers in the
North Carolina area affected by this devastating storm. We will continue
to assess the situation related to our processing plant, hatchery and
feed mill in Kinston, North Carolina, and our processing plant and
hatchery located in St. Pauls and Lumberton, North Carolina. An initial
assessment indicated no significant damage to those facilities, and we
are pleased that power has now been restored in Kinston. However, given
the amount of rain those areas continue to receive, our assessment will
continue through the week-end. Our live inventory and the assets of our
independent poultry producers in the region comprise a significant
portion of our operations. Given the logistical difficulties caused by
flooding and impassable roads, assessments of damage to those facilities
will also continue.
“We will provide another update on Monday, September 17, 2018. We are
very grateful for the hard work and support from first responders and
local officials. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by
this storm, and we are prepared to help local communities as we are able
once the storm passes and recovery efforts begin,” added Sanderson.
Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing,
marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared
chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under
the symbol SAFM.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on a
number of assumptions about future events and are subject to various
risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to
differ materially from the views, beliefs, projections and estimates
expressed in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and
other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed
under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended October 31, 2017, the Company’s subsequent reports on
Form 10-Q, and the following:
(1) Changes in the market price for the Company’s finished products and
feed grains, both of which may fluctuate substantially and exhibit
cyclical characteristics typically associated with commodity markets.
(2) Changes in economic and business conditions, monetary and fiscal
policies or the amount of growth, stagnation or recession in the global
or U.S. economies, any of which may affect the value of inventories, the
collectability of accounts receivable or the financial integrity of
customers, and the ability of the end user or consumer to afford protein.
(3) Changes in the political or economic climate, trade policies, laws
and regulations or the domestic poultry industry of countries to which
the Company or other companies in the poultry industry ship product, and
other changes that might limit the Company’s or the industry’s access to
foreign markets.
(4) Changes in laws, regulations, and other activities in government
agencies and similar organizations applicable to the Company and the
poultry industry and changes in laws, regulations and other activities
in government agencies and similar organizations related to food safety.
(5) Various inventory risks due to changes in market conditions,
including, but not limited to, the risk that net realizable values of
live and processed poultry inventories might be lower than the cost of
such inventories, requiring a downward adjustment to record the value of
such inventories at the lower of cost or net realizable value as
required by generally accepted accounting principles.
(6) Changes in and effects of competition, which is significant in all
markets in which the Company competes, and the effectiveness of
marketing and advertising programs. The Company competes with regional
and national firms, some of which have greater financial and marketing
resources than the Company.
(7) Changes in accounting policies and practices adopted voluntarily by
the Company or required to be adopted by accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States.
(8) Disease outbreaks affecting the production, performance and/or
marketability of the Company’s poultry products, or the contamination of
its products.
(9) Changes in the availability and cost of labor and growers.
(10) The loss of any of the Company’s major customers.
(11) Inclement weather that could hurt Company flocks or otherwise
adversely affect the Company’s operations, or changes in global weather
patterns that could affect the supply and price of feed grains.
(12) Failure to respond to changing consumer preferences and negative or
competitive media campaigns.
(13) Failure to successfully and efficiently start up and run a new
plant or integrate any business the Company might acquire.
(14) Unfavorable results from currently pending litigation and
proceedings or litigation and proceedings that could arise in the future.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements made by or on behalf of Sanderson Farms. Each
such statement speaks only as of the day it was made. The Company
undertakes no obligation to update or to revise any forward-looking
statements. The factors described above cannot be controlled by the
Company. When used in this press release or in the related conference
call, the words “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “should,”
“could,” “outlook,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they
relate to the Company or its management are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. Examples of
forward-looking statements include statements of the Company’s belief
about future earnings, production levels, capital expenditures, grain
prices, global economic conditions, supply and demand factors, growth
plans and other industry conditions.
