Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today reported results for its
second fiscal quarter and six months ended April 30, 2019.
Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $845.2 million
compared with $813.5 million for the same period a year ago. For the
quarter, net income was $40.6 million, or $1.83 per share, compared with
net income of $41.9 million, or $1.84 per share, for the second quarter
of fiscal 2018.
Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2019 were $1,588.6 million
compared with $1,585.4 million for the same period of fiscal 2018. Net
income for the first half of the fiscal year totaled $22.8 million, or
$1.03 per share, compared with net income of $93.2 million, or
$4.08 per share, for the first six months of fiscal 2018.
“Financial results for our second quarter of fiscal 2019 reflect higher
feed costs per pound, continued favorable demand for poultry products
from retail grocery store customers and a favorable export environment,"
said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of
Sanderson Farms, Inc. “While market prices for boneless breast meat
produced at our plants that target food service customers remained below
historical averages for the period and averaged 2.4 percent below last
year’s second fiscal quarter, they improved significantly compared to
market prices during our first fiscal quarter of 2019. Market prices for
jumbo wings reflected strong seasonal demand during the quarter, and
values have held up well in May. Our average sales price per pound of
fresh and frozen poultry increased 3.5 percent during the second quarter
of this fiscal year compared with the same period last year and were
higher by 0.6 percent through the first half of this fiscal year
compared to the first half of last year.
“Lower volumes of fresh and frozen chicken processed and sold during the
second fiscal quarter compared to last year’s second quarter reflect
scheduled down days at four plants to install new equipment, and lower
live weights at our Hammond, Louisiana plant,” added Sanderson. “Hammond
was also down a week to allow bird weights to move back to weights that
target the needs of food service customers. The lower volume at these
plants, when combined with inefficiencies inherent in lower volumes
during the startup of our new Tyler, Texas poultry complex, contributed
just over two cents per pound to the three and one half cent per pound
increase in non-feed related cost of goods sold during this year’s
second fiscal quarter compared to the same period last year.”
According to Sanderson, overall market prices for chicken products sold
to retail grocery store customers remained relatively strong during the
second quarter and continued to reflect good demand. Compared with the
second fiscal quarter of 2018, quoted boneless breast meat market prices
were approximately 2.4 percent lower, the average market price for bulk
leg quarters decreased approximately 7.0 percent, and jumbo wing market
prices were higher by 32.7 percent. Market prices for chicken breast
tenders averaged 4.4 percent higher than a year ago. The Company’s
average feed costs per pound of poultry products processed increased by
3.0 percent when compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2018, while
prices paid for corn and soybean meal, the Company’s primary feed
ingredients, increased 4.9 percent and decreased 11.6 percent,
respectively, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
“Looking ahead to the second half of the fiscal year, we continue to
expect prices paid for grain to be lower for the year compared to fiscal
2018,” added Sanderson. “While there are ample supplies of both corn and
soybeans worldwide, a slow start to the United States planting season
for 2019 corn and soybean crops due to the cold, wet spring in the
United States grain belt has put upward pressure on market prices.
Planting progress for corn stands at 58 percent this week, which is
below the five-year average of 90 percent. Only 29 percent of the soy
bean crop has been planted, versus a five-year average of 66 percent.
“With respect to chicken production numbers, the USDA reports that the
United States broiler breeder flock is approximately 1.0 percent larger
than a year ago, but the agency also reports that egg production, hatch
rates and livability continue to trend below historical averages. The
current USDA forecast is for United States broiler production during
calendar year 2019 to increase approximately 0.9 percent over calendar
year 2018 and that forecast seems reasonable. We expect our production
during our third and fourth fiscal quarters of 2019 to be up 6.0 percent
and 7.5 percent, respectively, compared to the same quarters of fiscal
2018,” added Sanderson.
Sanderson Farms announced on May 23, 2019 that, effective June 2, 2019,
hourly wages for all hourly employees at the Company will be raised by
at least $1.00 per hour, so that all employees who have worked for the
Company for at least 90 days will earn at least $15.00 per hour. Hourly
rates for truck drivers, hourly maintenance employees and upgraded
positions will increase by more than $1.00 per hour. This decision
reflects, in part, the Company’s efforts to continue to recruit and
retain the best employee base possible. The Company already pays 75
percent of the cost of health insurance for employees and their families
and offers a generous retirement package.
“We believe these hourly rate increases, when combined with other
benefits, will allow the Company to remain very competitive in an
economic climate where employees have more choices available to them. We
also estimate that the costs of this increase can be offset with
increased efficiencies, by reaching our target plant yields and by
achieving our target live weights,” Sanderson concluded.
Sanderson Farms will hold a conference call to discuss this press
release today, May 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Central, 11:00 a.m. Eastern.
Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live internet
broadcast of the conference call through the Company's website at www.sandersonfarms.com.
To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes
early to register and download and install any necessary audio software.
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an internet replay
will be available shortly after the call and continue through June 30,
2019. You may listen and participate in the call by dialing
866-575-6539, confirmation code 7948391.
Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing,
marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared
chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the
symbol SAFM.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on a
number of assumptions about future events and are subject to various
risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to
differ materially from the views, beliefs, projections and estimates
expressed in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and
other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed
under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 and the following:
(1) Changes in the market price for the Company’s finished products and
feed grains, both of which may fluctuate substantially and exhibit
cyclical characteristics typically associated with commodity markets.
(2) Changes in economic and business conditions, monetary and fiscal
policies or the amount of growth, stagnation or recession in the global
or U.S. economies, any of which may affect the value of inventories, the
collectability of accounts receivable or the financial integrity of
customers, and the ability of the end user or consumer to afford protein.
(3) Changes in the political or economic climate, trade policies, laws
and regulations or the domestic poultry industry of countries to which
the Company or other companies in the poultry industry ship product, and
other changes that might limit the Company’s or the industry’s access to
foreign markets.
(4) Changes in laws, regulations, and other activities in government
agencies and similar organizations applicable to the Company and the
poultry industry and changes in laws, regulations and other activities
in government agencies and similar organizations related to food safety.
(5) Various inventory risks due to changes in market conditions,
including, but not limited to, the risk that net realizable values of
live and processed poultry inventories might be lower than the cost of
such inventories, requiring a downward adjustment to record the value of
such inventories at the lower of cost or net realizable value as
required by generally accepted accounting principles.
(6) Changes in and effects of competition, which is significant in all
markets in which the Company competes, and the effectiveness of
marketing and advertising programs. The Company competes with regional
and national firms, some of which have greater financial and marketing
resources than the Company.
(7) Changes in accounting policies and practices adopted voluntarily by
the Company or required to be adopted by accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States.
(8) Disease outbreaks affecting the production, performance and/or
marketability of the Company’s poultry products, or the contamination of
its products.
(9) Changes in the availability and cost of labor and growers.
(10) The loss of any of the Company’s major customers.
(11) Inclement weather that could hurt Company flocks or otherwise
adversely affect the Company’s operations, or changes in global weather
patterns that could affect the supply and price of feed grains.
(12) Failure to respond to changing consumer preferences and negative or
competitive media campaigns.
(13) Failure to successfully and efficiently start up and run a new
plant or integrate any business the Company might acquire.
(14) Unfavorable results from currently pending litigation and
proceedings or litigation and proceedings that could arise in the future.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements made by or on behalf of Sanderson Farms. Each
such statement speaks only as of the day it was made. The Company
undertakes no obligation to update or to revise any forward-looking
statements. The factors described above cannot be controlled by the
Company. When used in this press release or in the related conference
call, the words “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “should,”
“could,” “outlook,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they
relate to the Company or its management are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. Examples of
forward-looking statements include statements of the Company’s belief
about future production levels, commodity market conditions, grain
prices, supply and demand factors, growth plans and other industry
conditions.
|
|
SANDERSON FARMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
845,229
|
|
|
|
$
|
813,474
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,588,617
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,585,422
|
|
Cost and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
740,833
|
|
|
|
|
703,410
|
|
|
|
|
1,449,233
|
|
|
|
|
1,405,511
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
49,230
|
|
|
|
|
55,037
|
|
|
|
|
107,765
|
|
|
|
|
107,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
790,063
|
|
|
|
|
758,447
|
|
|
|
|
1,556,998
|
|
|
|
|
1,513,123
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
55,166
|
|
|
|
|
55,027
|
|
|
|
|
31,619
|
|
|
|
|
72,299
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
905
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,324
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
(1,173
|
)
|
|
|
|
(506
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,682
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,029
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,171
|
)
|
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
|
|
(1,680
|
)
|
|
|
|
301
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
53,995
|
|
|
|
|
55,430
|
|
|
|
|
29,939
|
|
|
|
|
72,600
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
13,359
|
|
|
|
|
13,482
|
|
|
|
|
7,136
|
|
|
|
|
(20,554
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,636
|
|
|
|
$
|
41,948
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,803
|
|
|
|
$
|
93,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.08
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.08
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SANDERSON FARMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 30, 2019
|
|
|
October 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
(1)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
96,938
|
|
|
|
$
|
121,193
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
126,889
|
|
|
|
|
121,932
|
|
Receivable from insurance companies
|
|
|
|
|
5,983
|
|
|
|
|
7,094
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
285,473
|
|
|
|
|
240,056
|
|
Refundable income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
5,611
|
|
|
|
|
32,974
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
52,250
|
|
|
|
|
43,240
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
573,144
|
|
|
|
|
566,489
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
2,091,324
|
|
|
|
|
1,961,497
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
(923,947
|
)
|
|
|
|
(873,909
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,167,377
|
|
|
|
|
1,087,588
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
7,211
|
|
|
|
|
5,363
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,747,732
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,659,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
98,451
|
|
|
|
$
|
128,936
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
|
|
7,089
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
61,932
|
|
|
|
|
69,953
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
167,472
|
|
|
|
|
198,889
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Claims payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
10,056
|
|
|
|
|
9,865
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
69,492
|
|
|
|
|
62,793
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
22,154
|
|
|
|
|
22,100
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
85,409
|
|
|
|
|
81,269
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
1,293,149
|
|
|
|
|
1,284,524
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
1,400,712
|
|
|
|
|
1,387,893
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,747,732
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,659,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at October 31, 2018, was
derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date,
but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by
U.S. generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005255/en/