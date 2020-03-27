Sanderson Farms, Inc. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Company's Response To COVID-19

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. During this call, management will provide an update for the investment community on Sanderson Farms’ response to COVID-19 and current poultry market conditions. Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 888-204-4368 (Conference Code 8852541).

A live online broadcast of Sanderson Farms’ conference call will also begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 30 days. The link to this event may be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com. A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 888-203-1112 (Conference Code 8852541).

