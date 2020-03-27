Sanderson Farms, Inc. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Company's Response To COVID-19

Log in
03/27/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. During this call, management will provide an update for the investment community on Sanderson Farms’ response to COVID-19 and current poultry market conditions. Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 888-204-4368 (Conference Code 8852541).

A live online broadcast of Sanderson Farms’ conference call will also begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 30 days. The link to this event may be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com. A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 888-203-1112 (Conference Code 8852541).

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 774 M
EBIT 2020 139 M
Net income 2020 83,0 M
Finance 2020 15,0 M
Yield 2020 1,14%
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 2 779 M
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 151,72  $
Last Close Price 124,98  $
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President & Director
Edward Chisholm Principal Operating Officer
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
John H. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.-29.08%2 779
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-0.58%24 119
TYSON FOODS, INC.-32.74%22 351
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.4.98%16 522
WH GROUP LIMITED6.11%13 894
JBS SA-15.23%11 624
