SANDERSON FARMS, INC. (SAFM)

SANDERSON FARMS, INC. (SAFM)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sanderson Farms, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018 | 03:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-0862C45C3E622.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 318 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 135 M
Finance 2018 222 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 16,46
P/E ratio 2019 21,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 2 377 M
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 98,0 $
Spread / Average Target -8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Head-Investor Relations
John H. Baker Independent Director
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.-25.01%2 377
TYSON FOODS-22.40%23 021
HORMEL FOODS5.69%20 403
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%10 857
WH GROUP LTD-32.09%10 825
JBS SA-3.25%6 043
