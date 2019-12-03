Log in
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
  Report  
News 
News

Sanderson Farms, Inc. : to Host Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

0
12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that it will host its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. During this call, management will comment on Sanderson Farms’ financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2019. Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 800-263-0877 (Conference Code 8103164).

A live online broadcast of Sanderson Farms’ conference call will also begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 30 days. The link to this event may be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com. A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 888-203-1112 (Conference Code 8103164).

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 428 M
EBIT 2019 70,3 M
Net income 2019 48,4 M
Finance 2019 52,8 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 63,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 3 647 M
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 158,11  $
Last Close Price 164,63  $
Spread / Highest target 9,34%
Spread / Average Target -3,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
John H. Baker Independent Director
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.65.81%3 647
TYSON FOODS67.75%32 714
HORMEL FOODS4.33%24 258
JBS SA144.18%17 820
WH GROUP LIMITED34.27%15 277
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%14 452
Categories
