Sanderson Farms : Jul 27, 2020 - Mississippi 30 Day Fund Announces Partnership with Sanderson Farms

The Mississippi 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit founded by lifelong Mississippians Marie and Brian Sanderson that provides financial support to the state's small businesses struggling due to COVID-19, announced a new partnership with Sanderson Farms today.

'Any assistance we can provide to our friends and neighbors, especially in these trying times, is a worthy endeavor,' said Joe F. Sanderson Jr. CEO and chairman of the board. 'At Sanderson Farms giving back to those communities where we live and work is one of the guiding principles on which the company was founded.'

'Our partnership with Sanderson Farms will allow us to provide much-needed support to more small businesses in Mississippi. The dire need has not waned. Small businesses continue to apply to the Fund every single day. We are pleased and grateful to Sanderson Farms for joining our cause,' stated Marie Sanderson, co-founder of the Fund.

Brian Sanderson, co-founder of the Fund, also stated, 'While Marie and I aren't technically related to the generous people over at Sanderson Farms, in Mississippi, we are all family. This generous donation will go a long way in serving more of our neighbors throughout the state, who earnestly need assistance in these trying times.'

Since its launch on June 8, the Mississippi 30 Day Fund has provided aid to 41 businesses throughout the state, for a total of $138,463.29. These businesses encapsulate a wide variety of industries, including but not limited to bakeries, event planning studios, fitness centers, restaurants, retail stores, dance studios, and even a small animal farm. Of businesses funded, 60% are owned by women, and 53% are minority owned.

Other corporate sponsors of the Fund include CSpire, the Blackburn Group of Oxford, Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Homes, Atmos Energy, McNeely Plastics, and Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. Private citizens throughout Mississippi have also been generous in donating to the Fund.

Businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic can request up to $3000 in no-strings-attached funding. The non-profit Mississippi 30 Day Fund is designed to be quick, easy, and free of red tape, as small business owners work to keep employees on board and operations running in the near term. Those wishing to make a charitable contribution to this 501(c)(3) organization can do so by visiting the website, www.ms30dayfund.com.

'While I am proud of the work we have done thus far, I am reminded daily that so many more small businesses in Mississippi desperately need our assistance,' stated Julia Grant, executive director of the Mississippi 30 Day Fund. 'We are so thankful for the support of Sanderson Farms, and we hope others will join our cause so that we can continue to provide support to the hundreds of businesses that have requested it.'

For more information, to apply or to donate, visit www.ms30dayfund.com