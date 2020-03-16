Sanderson Farms : Mar 16, 2020 - SANDERSON FARMS, INC. REPORTS ON ITS COVID-19 RESPONSE PLAN

LAUREL, Miss. (March 16, 2020) - Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) reported today on measures it is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'With so much uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus, and the changes we face in our daily lives, Sanderson Farms wants to reassure our customers, consumers and communities that we will continue to process and ship high-quality, safe and affordable poultry products,' said Joe F. Sanderson, chairman and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms, Inc. 'Currently, all 12 of the Company's poultry processing complexes and our prepared chicken plant, as well as our corporate headquarters, are operating normally. The Company has not experienced any supply chain disruptions, and our logistics team continues to meet delivery needs and schedules.'

The Company has had no reports that any of its personnel or contract growers have tested positive for the virus. Management is monitoring operations closely, however, and has consulted with infectious disease experts to adopt precautions throughout the Company. If any Company or grower personnel test positive, or if any area of the Company's operations becomes exposed to the virus, the Company will cooperate fully with local, state and federal authorities to implement and enforce appropriate quarantines.

'While there are no known indications that COVID-19 is transferable through food, our safety team is following guidance from public health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to limit the spread of the disease,' said Sanderson. 'We have also implemented a response plan to ensure that we can adjust our product mix and production volumes as needed to continue to fulfill customer orders for fresh chicken. Last Saturday, March 14, 2020, the Company operated one shift at each of its five plants that process chicken for retail grocery store customers, and it expects to operate two shifts at each of those plants next Saturday, March 21, 2020. Among other modifications, the Company can convert its Hammond and Hazlehurst plants to process more birds for retail customers, should the need arise.'

Measures the Company has taken to prevent the spread of the disease in its operations include:

Employees and members of their households are prohibited from traveling for personal reasons outside the United States, through major international airports, to certain locations in the United States with severe COVID-19 outbreaks, to non-work gatherings of 50 people or more, and other high-risk destinations. If those persons must travel to or through these areas, the Company will require them to remain away from work for a minimum of two weeks. Additionally, if any of the Company's contractors travel to or through these areas, those persons will not be allowed on the Company's premises for a minimum of two weeks.

All corporate travel, including on Company and commercial aircraft, has been suspended, other than essential travel to Company facilities.

Hand sanitizing stations appropriate for use in food processing facilities have been installed at each Company location, and the Company is reinforcing the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing practices that can prevent the spread of the disease.

Company nurses have been trained on CDC protocols for novel coronavirus and have masks and other equipment necessary for contact with symptomatic employees.

Supervisors have been trained to identify signs of the COVID-19 illness in employees.

The Company has increased the frequency and scope of cleaning of common areas like breakrooms and restrooms.

Any personnel who have symptoms of COVID-19 will be placed on two week's paid sick leave.

Members of the senior management team are working from home as a precaution. Additionally, any employee who is in a high-risk group for COVID-19 is being allowed to work from home.

'As of the close of business on Friday, March 13, 2020, we had $811.9 million in borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility with several banks, and we are confident in the ability of the bank group to meet draws,' added Sanderson. 'Our first priority is the health and wellbeing of our employees and contract growers. We will remain in daily contact with federal, state and local authorities about this rapidly evolving situation and any additional steps we need to take to protect our employees, growers, customers and other stakeholders.'

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

