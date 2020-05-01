Sanderson Farms : May 1, 2020 - SHAFFER FARMS - The Shaffer Family

'It's important to see the hard work Cesar and I put in pays off. When you go to the grocery store and see Sanderson Farms chicken, you realize it travels the country. It's really neat to see.'

- Cory Shaffer, Brazos Production Broiler Grower -

The son of a former Sanderson Farms grower, Cory Shaffer found it difficult to deny his poultry farming roots when it was time for him to support a family of his own. In 2015, he did just that and purchased a six-house broiler farm in Leona, Texas and began growing chickens for Sanderson Farms.

While it wasn't the 12-house broiler farm his father had built back in the 1990s, it was a means to provide for his growing family and teach them the farming way of life. Shaffer quickly realized that he couldn't do it all around the farm on his own, so he made the pivotal decision of hiring someone to help him around the farm. Little did he know, but that decision would have a lasting impact on the success of his farm in the years to come.

Shaffer and his right-hand man, Cesar Perez, have become a pretty good team over the years. 'Cesar is pretty much family to us now,' said Shaffer. 'We couldn't have the success we have without the two of us working together as a team. It's important to see the hard work Cesar and I put in pays off. When you go to the grocery store and see Sanderson Farms chicken, you realize it travels the country. It's really neat to see.'

For Shaffer, growing chickens for Sanderson Farms allows him to live the small-town life outside the big city and meet and interact with many different people. 'I learn something new every day on the farm,' said Shaffer. 'I'm always gaining knowledge and, in my opinion, the more you know and the more people you know, the better off you are.'

In addition to owning and operating Shaffer Farms, he also owns and operates an independent insurance agency. Shaffer has been married to his wife, Kristin, for nearly 12 years, and they have three daughters. In their spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family outdoors, including participating in 4-H archery with his oldest daughter and coaching his middle daughter's softball team.

Maggie Bass, broiler flock supervisor for Sanderson Farms, expressed how much she has enjoyed working as a team with Shaffer. 'He is a dedicated grower,' said Bass. 'He spends countless hours ensuring that he is providing the best environment for the birds, as well as growing a good quality bird.'