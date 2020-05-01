Sanderson Farms : May 1, 2020 - THI FARMS - The Bui Family

'I am proud to say Sanderson Farms has taught us and worked with us to be able to provide a really happy, healthy chicken for the consumer and that's very important. Sanderson Farms really cares for what they do and the growers that they work with, like myself, we put a lot of love and care into raising the chickens for consumers.'

After spending 18 years working in real estate and retail in California, the Bui family decided it was time to settle down in Texas and spend more time with their children and family. In 2019, after much encouragement from their extended family who were also poultry farmers, Brian and Thi Bui purchased a six-house broiler farm in Calvert, Texas and began growing chickens for Sanderson Farms.

Aside from having family in the industry, the Bui family had no previous poultry farming experience, therefore they leaned heavily on Sanderson Farms' personnel to show them the ropes. 'Our flock supervisor was able to walk us through from A to Z teaching us and guiding us, and we've been doing really well with their help,' said Thi. 'I don't think there's any company out there that would beat the kind of support that Sanderson Farms has for their growers.'

The Buis take pride in growing a great quality bird for Sanderson Farms. 'I am proud to say Sanderson Farms has taught us and worked with us to be able to provide a really happy, healthy chicken for the consumer and that's very important,' said Thi. 'Sanderson Farms really cares for what they do and the growers that they work with, like myself, we put a lot of love and care into raising the chickens for consumers.'

Brian and Thi have been married for 21 years, and they have three daughters. When they are not tending to their chickens, Thi enjoys gardening, cooking and baking, while Brian enjoys time spent on his tractor clearing land and fixing anything that needs to be tended to around the farm.

'I love the fact that as a mother and a wife, I can work here on the farm and be with my husband and kids,' said Thi. 'I can do a lot of school activities with my kids that I would have never been able to do with my other job. It is such a sense of empowerment that you can be a mom and still be a working mom at the same time. To me, that was the selling point for poultry farming.'

Kirt Weyand, broiler flock supervisor for Sanderson Farms, appreciates Brian and Thi's willingness to continuing learning more about the poultry industry. 'The Buis are good growers for Sanderson Farms because they are very cooperative and never have any complaints,' said Weyand. 'They are always looking for advice and ways to improve their farm to be better growers.'