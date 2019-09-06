Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sanderson Farms, Inc.    SAFM

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sanderson Farms : Sep 6, 2019 - 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

As a public company, our primary responsibility is to create long-term value for our shareholders. Over the last 72 years, we have created shareholder value through our strategy of internal growth, conservative financial management and a relentless focus on operational efficiency. But our success has depended on more than these fundamentals. A key part of our strategic plan has always been an emphasis on our environmental and social responsibilities, and our commitment to constituents other than our shareholders. Our success is directly tied to the success of our employees, contract producers and neighbors, the health and success of our communities, the future of the environment, the health and well-being of the animals we raise, and the satisfaction of our customers. We believe we can maximize shareholder value and create a sustainable future for our company only if we consider the interests of all of these stakeholders. We must ensure that our company will not only survive for the long-term, but will also thrive. We believe that continuing to prioritize sustainable business practices in our operations is critical to our success over the next 70 years and beyond.

View Report

Disclaimer

Sanderson Farms Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 21:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
05:32pSANDERSON FARMS : Sep 6, 2019 - 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
09/03SANDERSON FARMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/29SANDERSON FARMS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/29SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019
BU
08/29SANDERSON FARMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/27AUG 27, 2019 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Hope Rendon
PU
08/20SANDERSON FARMS : to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
08/19AUG 19, 2019 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Ashley Fontenot Van Natta
PU
08/13SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : to Host Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call
BU
08/12AUG 12, 2019 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Dr. Robin Gilbert
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 476 M
EBIT 2019 149 M
Net income 2019 119 M
Finance 2019 90,3 M
Yield 2019 0,84%
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 3 417 M
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 157,75  $
Last Close Price 154,49  $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Head-Investor Relations
John H. Baker Independent Director
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.55.35%3 417
TYSON FOODS59.66%31 093
HORMEL FOODS-0.35%22 720
JBS SA157.98%19 693
WH GROUP LTD12.19%12 750
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%10 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group