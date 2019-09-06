Sanderson Farms : Sep 6, 2019 - 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

As a public company, our primary responsibility is to create long-term value for our shareholders. Over the last 72 years, we have created shareholder value through our strategy of internal growth, conservative financial management and a relentless focus on operational efficiency. But our success has depended on more than these fundamentals. A key part of our strategic plan has always been an emphasis on our environmental and social responsibilities, and our commitment to constituents other than our shareholders. Our success is directly tied to the success of our employees, contract producers and neighbors, the health and success of our communities, the future of the environment, the health and well-being of the animals we raise, and the satisfaction of our customers. We believe we can maximize shareholder value and create a sustainable future for our company only if we consider the interests of all of these stakeholders. We must ensure that our company will not only survive for the long-term, but will also thrive. We believe that continuing to prioritize sustainable business practices in our operations is critical to our success over the next 70 years and beyond.