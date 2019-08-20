Sanderson Farms : to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that management will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference to be held September 3-5, 2019, at The InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachusetts.

The investor presentation by Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, and Mike Cockrell, chief financial officer and treasurer, will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com and a replay will be available for 30 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

