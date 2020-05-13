Log in
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
Sanderson Farms : to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

05/13/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that management will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum to be held Monday, May 18, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this forum will be held in a virtual format only.

The investor presentation by Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, and Mike Cockrell, treasurer, chief financial officer & chief legal officer, will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 18, 2020, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com, and a replay will be available for 30 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 613 M
EBIT 2020 13,3 M
Net income 2020 15,2 M
Debt 2020 81,8 M
Yield 2020 1,02%
P/E ratio 2020 69,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 3 110 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 149,60  $
Last Close Price 139,84  $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President & Director
Edward Chisholm Principal Operating Officer
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
John H. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.-20.64%3 110
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION6.07%25 948
TYSON FOODS, INC.-34.01%21 888
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.1.80%19 838
WH GROUP LIMITED2.12%13 560
JBS SA1.76%10 954
