SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
Sanderson Farms : to Participate in Stephens 2019 Fall Investment Conference

10/30/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that management will participate in the Stephens 2019 Fall Investment Conference to be held November 13-15, 2019, at The Omni Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The investor presentation by Mike Cockrell, chief legal and financial officer and treasurer, will begin at approximately 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com and a replay will be available for 30 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 438 M
EBIT 2019 93,9 M
Net income 2019 82,3 M
Finance 2019 55,8 M
Yield 2019 0,84%
P/E ratio 2019 45,0x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 3 371 M
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 152,60  $
Last Close Price 152,19  $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Head-Investor Relations
John H. Baker Independent Director
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.56.82%3 371
TYSON FOODS54.10%30 010
HORMEL FOODS-4.31%21 807
JBS SA146.07%19 026
WH GROUP LIMITED36.24%15 480
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%13 539
