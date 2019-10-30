Sanderson Farms : to Participate in Stephens 2019 Fall Investment Conference

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that management will participate in the Stephens 2019 Fall Investment Conference to be held November 13-15, 2019, at The Omni Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The investor presentation by Mike Cockrell, chief legal and financial officer and treasurer, will begin at approximately 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com and a replay will be available for 30 days.

