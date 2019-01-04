Log in
Sanderson : New Business Intelligence - the latest digital solution

0
01/04/2019 | 04:49pm CET

Sanderson is seeing more wholesalers realising the importance of analysing their business data to make informed decisions. The launch of our new Business Intelligence solution has generated a high demand from our customers with many placing orders for the software. The BI solution enables wholesalers to identify trends and analyse and transform system data into valuable business information to aid strategic decision-making.

Available as an integrated cloud-based module, BI delivers 24/7 intelligence at wholesaler's fingertips. Mobile devices enable fast access to critical data on demand, such as sales, purchasing, stock and cash, whilst dashboards deliver the latest snapshot of the company with Key Performance Indicators.

The BI solution is the newest addition to the Sanderson wholesale digital suite which comprises; customer ordering app, mobile CRM, web ordering, electronic proof of delivery (ePOD), van sales and now BI.

For more information please contact:

Rita Patel

Tel: 0333 123 1400

Email: rita.patel@sanderson.com

Disclaimer

Sanderson Group plc published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 15:48:08 UTC
