Sanderson : Port of Dover choose Sanderson Group software solutions for new Refrigerated Cargo Terminal

In another milestone for the Port of Dover's flagship Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) development, Sanderson Group has been appointed to supply the Warehouse Management and Cargo Terminal Management software for the new Refrigerated Cargo Terminal (RCT).

The software solutions will be deployed throughout the newly constructed multi-purpose RCT which is uniquely positioned to deliver fast, dedicated and direct access to Europe on the shortest sea crossing.

Port of Dover Cargo specialises in the handling, storage and freight forwarding of temperature controlled commodities which include pineapples and bananas, but will also handle more than just the 5-a-day including break bulk, project cargo and abnormal loads for the energy industry across the Kent coast.

Shaun Pottage, Director of Finance & Operational Services, said: 'The Sanderson solution will make a huge difference to our operation, allowing us to grow the business and boost our efficiencies to help us deliver service improvements to our customers.

'As part of the drive to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to customers, Port of Dover Cargo has installed the Sanderson solution to provide customers with real time updates using barcode scanning and RF functionality from the point of receipt though to put away, order processing, pick and pack and dispatch with speed and accuracy.'

With excellent road networks and transport links to the UK, Port of Dover Cargo's software solutions will manage the complete operation across the terminal to include ships unloading at the quay, dispatch from the warehouse to road traffic entering and leaving the site while integrating with the current systems at the Port. All vehicle and container movements on the site will be live-tracked.

Dave Renshaw, CEO at Sanderson Supply Chain and Logistics, said: 'We are delighted to be working with the Port of Dover, who are delivering one of the most important cargo projects in North West Europe.

'It is really good to see how such a prestigious client will benefit from our strategy to offer a broad product capability with our solution covering Warehousing, Terminal Management and Transport related functionality.'

DWDR is the single biggest investment ever undertaken by the Port of Dover and represents the next exciting evolution of the Port, delivering long-term capacity for a key international gateway handling trade to the value of £122bn and representing up to 17% of UK trade in goods.

Dave Herrod, DWDR Programme Director at the Port of Dover, said: 'The supply of the Warehouse Management and Cargo Terminal Management software signals a significant step towards the completion of Dover's new Refrigerated Cargo Terminal, scheduled to open in 2019'.

ENDS

Notes to editors

1) Port of Dover

The Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) is a one-off opportunity for the regeneration of Dover, bringing new investment into the area. With UK Government planning approval and supported by a mix of private finance and European Union grant funding, DWDR will deliver:



Relocation and further development of the cargo business with a new cargo terminal and distribution centre;

Creation of greater space within the Eastern Docks for ferry traffic;

A transformed waterfront to ultimately attract a host of shops, bars, cafes and restaurants with Dover's unique backdrop of the harbour, cliffs and castle; and

Much needed quality employment opportunities for local people.

DWDR is the single biggest investment ever undertaken by the Port of Dover with c.£250m committed to deliver the first phase.

DWDR scored 'Excellent' for the CEEQUAL Whole Team Award - the evidence-based sustainability assessment, rating and awards scheme that promotes the achievement of high environmental and social performance in civil engineering, infrastructure, landscaping and public realm projects.

www.doverport.co.uk/DWDR

2) Sanderson Supply Chain and Logistics

Sanderson Supply Chain and Logistics specialises in designing and delivering mission critical supply chain management software and has been doing so for over 35 years. Their CALIDUS software products include warehouse management, transport management, terminal management, electronic proof of delivery, track and trace, customer access portals, and automated alerting dashboards.

Customers include, DHL, TNT, British Gas, Carpetright, Hanson, Oak Furnitureland, Moran Logistics, Marshalls, NHS Blood & Transplant and Wickes.

Sanderson Supply Chain and Logistics is a subsidiary of the Sanderson Group of companies. The Sanderson Group employs over 330 personnel and specialises in enterprise software for the manufacturing, retail, wholesale, distribution and logistics sectors.

www.sanderson.com/logistics