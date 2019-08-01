Sanderson : Recommended Cash Offer for Sanderson Group Plc 0 08/01/2019 | 04:40am EDT Send by mail :

· The Scheme will be governed by English law and will be subject to the jurisdiction of the courts of England. The Scheme will be subject to the applicable requirements of the Code, the Panel, the rules of the London Stock Exchange and the AIM Rules. Commenting on the Acquisition, Christopher Winn, Chairman of Sanderson, said: "The Board of Sanderson is unanimously recommending this offer to shareholders, viewing it as an endorsement of the Board's strategy and achievement of its execution to date. Considerable shareholder value has been delivered by a progressive dividend policy over the years and this offer now enables shareholders to realise the rewards for their patience, support and investment over the past few years." Commenting on the Acquisition, TVN Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Aptean, said: "The acquisition of Sanderson is a significant development for our business, it provides us with a critical entry-point into the UK market, building upon our leading position in the US market and granting an opportunity to accelerate our strategy of becoming the leading global provider of mission critical ERP and supply chain management software to the manufacturing, distribution, and other focused industries. We are excited to work with the management team and employees of Sanderson to build upon their strong position in the UK market, leveraging Aptean's complementary experience, capabilities, network and resources." Enquiries: Aptean Bidco / Aptean (via Raymond James) TVN Reddy, Chief Executive Officer Brad Debold, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Raymond James (Financial Adviser to Aptean Bidco and Aptean) Dominic Emery / Zishaan Arshad +44 (0) 203 798 5700 Joe Donnelly / George Watson Sanderson Group Plc Christopher Winn, Chairman +44 (0) 247 628 4325 N+1 Singer (Financial Adviser, Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker to Sanderson)Mark Taylor James White Iqra Amin +44 (0) 207 496 3069 Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP is retained as legal adviser to Aptean Bidco and Aptean. Schofield Sweeney LLP is retained as legal adviser to Sanderson. 1 August 2019 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for SANDERSON GROUP PLC by APTEAN LIMITED to be effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 1. Introduction The boards of directors of Aptean Bidco and Sanderson are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which Aptean Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Sanderson. It is intended that the Acquisition will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement of Sanderson to be made pursuant to Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). Aptean Bidco is an English incorporated company within the corporate group of (and under common control with) Aptean and ultimately controlled by funds managed and advised by TA Associates and Vista. It is intended that the Acquisition will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement of Sanderson to be made pursuant to Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). Aptean Bidco is an English incorporated company within the corporate group of (and under common control with) Aptean and ultimately controlled by funds managed and advised by TA Associates and Vista.

2. The Acquisition Under the terms of the Acquisition, which will be subject to the Conditions and further terms set out below and in Appendix I and the full terms and conditions to be set out in the Scheme Document, each Sanderson Shareholder will be entitled to receive: in respect of each Sanderson Share 140 pence in cash (the "Consideration") If any dividend and/or other form of capital return or distribution is announced, declared, made or paid by Sanderson in respect of Sanderson Shares on or after the date of this Announcement and prior to the Effective Date, the Consideration payable in respect of each Sanderson Share under the Acquisition will be reduced by the amount of all or part of any such dividend and/or other form of capital return or distribution (and Sanderson Shareholders shall be entitled to receive and retain that dividend or other distributions). The Consideration represents: · a premium of 9.8 per cent. to the Closing Price of 127.5 pence per Sanderson Share on 31 July 2019 (being the last Business Day prior to the date of this Announcement);

· a premium of 14.8 per cent. to the average Closing Price of 121.9 pence per Sanderson Share for the three month period ending on 31 July 2019 (being the last Business Day prior to the date of this Announcement);

· a premium of 42.1 per cent. to the average Closing Price of 98.6 pence per Sanderson Share for the twelve-month period ending on 31 July 2019 (being the last Business Day prior to the date of this Announcement); and

· a value of £90.1 million for Sanderson's issued and to be issued share capital. 3. Background to and reasons for the Acquisition Aptean Bidco believes the Acquisition represents an attractive opportunity to invest in a well-established business with expertise in Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), supply chain and multi-channel retail software. Sanderson is very well-positioned as a vertically-focused vendor to the UK's manufacturing market, as evidenced by the high customer satisfaction and retention rates seen across its customer base. Aptean Bidco believes that there is considerable strategic overlap between the respective businesses of Aptean and Sanderson and clear opportunities to further develop the combined business across the UK and Europe. However, Aptean Bidco also believes that in order to maximise its future potential, Sanderson would be better suited to a private company environment, where initiatives to improve the performance of the business can be implemented effectively, with appropriate support, capital and assistance from Aptean, free from the requirement to meet the public equity market's shorter-term reporting requirements and expectations, and the costs, constraints and distractions associated with being a listed company. Aptean Bidco believes that Sanderson, with investment from Aptean and access to the Aptean Group's array of services and expertise, has the right platform to take advantage of shifts in its industry which will require providers to develop fully cloud-based offerings, best-in-class product user interfaces ("UI") and digital transformation capabilities. Furthermore, with investment, the Acquisition represents an opportunity to achieve greater client penetration in the end markets that Sanderson currently serves. Further development of the cloud capabilities and UI of Sanderson's products, coupled with greater scale, will allow Sanderson to compete even more effectively with its current competitors and provide the best offering to its customers. Finally, the Acquisition also brings Aptean greater scale in the European market, and Aptean Bidco believes that Sanderson presents a platform from which to grow Aptean's geographic reach, with the European market being a key strategic focus of both organic and acquisitive growth for Aptean.

4. Financing of the Acquisition Aptean Bidco intends to finance the Consideration payable to Sanderson Shareholders pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition with third party debt incurred by Aptean and on-lent to Aptean Bidco through intercompany loan arrangements. Such third-party debt is to be provided under incremental term facilities to existing credit facilities and arranged by Golub Capital Markets LLC. Raymond James, in its capacity as lead financial adviser to Aptean Bidco, is satisfied that sufficient cash resources will be available to Aptean Bidco to enable it to satisfy in full the Consideration payable to Sanderson Shareholders under the terms of the Acquisition. Further information on the financing of the Acquisition will be set out in the Scheme Document.

5. Recommendations The Sanderson Directors, who are being advised by N+1 Singer as to the financial terms of the Acquisition for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Code, consider the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable. In providing advice to the Sanderson Directors, N+1 Singer has taken into account the commercial assessments of the Sanderson Directors. The Sanderson Directors intend to recommend unanimously that Sanderson Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the Sanderson Resolutions at the Sanderson General Meeting, as they have irrevocably undertaken to do in respect of their entire beneficial holdings of Sanderson Shares (and as they have undertaken to use reasonable endeavours to procure in respect of the beneficial holdings of their close relatives), amounting in aggregate to 11,535,500 Sanderson Shares and Sanderson Shares under option, representing approximately 17.9 per cent. of the issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Sanderson as at the Latest Practicable Date.

6. Background to and reasons for the recommendation Sanderson was admitted to trading on AIM in December 2004. Over the last decade, Sanderson has developed a robust track record of delivering consistent growth, in parallel with strengthening the balance sheet and ensuring progressive dividend returns to shareholders. The Board of Sanderson believes that the current equity valuation of Sanderson reflects the Group's track record over the last decade and notes that the offer represents a 14-fold increase, excluding dividend returns, from the share price low of 10 pence per share in 2009. The Board of Sanderson recognises the scale, global reach and financial resources which Aptean will provide as a partner to the businesses within the Sanderson Group. The Sanderson Board believes that the Acquisition will provide Sanderson with enhanced operational and financial flexibility enabling it to offer a more attractive proposition to its existing customers and to enable an increase in its scale and international presence. The Sanderson Board notes that Aptean considers that there is an opportunity to accelerate UK growth and to develop a strategy for growth in European accounts, with opportunities to further invest in expanding local sales teams and to leverage existing Sanderson infrastructure to drive pan-European growth. The Board of Sanderson also notes the comments that Aptean Bidco attaches importance to the skills and experience of the Sanderson employees and management team. Aptean has also stated that the Acquisition will offer greater opportunities for Sanderson staff as part of the larger Aptean group, particularly in terms of activities that pertain to developing and expanding UK and European market positions. The Sanderson Board has considered the opportunity which the Acquisition provides for Sanderson Shareholders to realise the value of their holdings in cash at an attractive premium, especially in the context of a relative lack of liquidity in Sanderson Shares in the current market environment. Following careful consideration of the above factors and the bid premia outlined in paragraph 2 of this Announcement, the Sanderson Board believes that the offer price of 140 pence per Sanderson Share in cash provides attractive value and certainty for Sanderson Shareholders.

7. Information on Aptean Bidco and Aptean Information on Aptean Bidco Aptean Bidco was incorporated on 7 July 1997 in England and is a sister subsidiary of (and under common control with) Aptean, the main operating company of the Aptean Group. Information on Aptean Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean's purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors and other similarly focused organisations. Aptean's compliance solutions are built for companies Attachments Original document

