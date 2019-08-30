Sandfire Resources America Inc. Board of Directors Member Change

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) announce that after five years of service, Mr. Bruce Hooper has resigned as a Director of the Company.



The Company thanks Mr. Hooper for his years of service and appreciates his many contributions to the Board during his tenure. Mr. Hooper served as the CEO of the Company from 2014 to 2016 and remained on the Board as a non-executive Director as a nominated representative of Sandfire Resources NL.

Sandfire America’s CEO and President, Mr. Rob Scargill stated, “Bruce has been an integral member of the dedicated team that has advanced the showcase Black Butte Copper project to the brink of being the first permitted copper mine in Montana in over a generation. We all thank him for his input and support over the last five years.”

Mr. Jason Grace is planned to replace Mr. Hooper on the Sandfire Resources America Inc. Board as a Sandfire Resources NL nominated non-executive member representative late in September 2019.

Mr. Grace, who will join Sandfire Resources NL as their Chief Operating Officer next month, is an experienced mining professional with more than 26 years of industry experience spanning Australia and the Asia-Pacific region with experiences ranging across multiple disciplines including general management, operational management, technical leadership, project/studies management, business improvement, mineral resource evaluation, mine planning and mine geology. Most recently, Mr. Grace was Executive General Manager – Iron Ore for the leading diversified mining services group Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN), where he managed the group’s Australian iron ore business.

