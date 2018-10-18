AUR: Correction of Morck Well JV Update

18 October 2018

CORRECTION OF MORCK WELL JV UPDATE

Auris Minerals Limited ("Auris" or "the Company") (ASX: AUR) advises that the announcement dated 17 October 2018 released by the Company contained an error regarding the report of anomalous aircore intercepts on the Morck Well Joint Venture ("JV") with Sandfire Resources NL ("Sandfire"; ASX: SFR) in the Bryah Basin, Western Australia.

The two intercepts should have been reported as 1m @ 1,250ppm Cu (MWAC0424) and 10m @ 1,630ppm Cu (MWAC0758). A corrected version of Table 2 from the release is presented below as Table 1.

Table 1: Significant AC Assays returned for the Morck Well JV Project during Q3, 2018

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Down hole Thickness (m) Intersection Cu [ppm] Au [ppm] Zn [ppm] Pb [ppm] MWAC0424 Morck Well 26 27 1 1,250 NSA NSA NSA MWAC0758 Morck Well 35 45 10 1,630 NSA NSA NSA

NSA: No Significant Assay

As additional information, the locations of the anomalous holes are also shown below, in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Locations of Anomalous Aircore Intercepts from Q3, 2018

18 OCTOBER 2018

A full copy of the corrected 17 October 2018 ASX announcement is appended to this announcement.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Mike Hendriks

Chief Operating Officer

For Further information please contact:

Mike Hendriks

Chief Operating Officer Ph: 08 6109 4333

17 October 2018

MORCK WELL JV UPDATE

SANDFIRE COMPLETES ADDITIONAL FOLLOW-UP DRILLING & GEOPHYSICS,

DIAMOND AND RC DRILL PROGRAM TO COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY

• Sandfire Resources has completed seven reverse circulation (RC) drill holes during the September quarter for a total of 3,177m

• 784 aircore drill holes completed during the September quarter for a total 56,429m

• Detailed geological interpretation has defined target sediment horizons for follow-up aircore and RC drilling

• Follow-up RC drill holes will provide deep platforms for down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying to assist with geological interpretation and drill targeting

• Aggressive JV work plan for Q4, 2018 includes two diamond drill holes and seven RC drill holes (all with DHEM surveys), infill aircore drilling and ongoing geophysical surveying

• Weak off-hole conductor to be targeted with diamond drill hole

Western Australian base metals explorer Auris Minerals Limited ("Auris" or "the Company") (ASX: AUR) is pleased to provide the following update on exploration activities completed during the September quarter at the Morck Well Joint Venture ("JV") with Sandfire Resources NL ("Sandfire"; ASX: SFR) in the Bryah Basin, Western Australia.

Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling

Seven RC drill holes (MWRC0004 - MWRC0010) were completed at the Morck Well JV Project during the September quarter for a total of 3,177m (Table 1). Four holes, MWRC0003, 0004, 0005 & 0006a (MWRC0006a was a redrill of MWRC0006), were drilled to test the southwest strike extension of the sediment horizon hosting sulphides, which was intersected by previous aircore drilling (see AUR & SFR ASX Announcements 15 May 2018) (Fig. 1). All four drill holes advanced to depth and intersected a package of hematite- and magnetite-bearing exhalative sediments, with jasper, strong chlorite alteration zones and varying quantities of disseminated sulphides (pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite).

Drill holes MWRC0008, MWRC0009 and MWRC0010 were designed to test anomalous geochemistry (Cu, Zn, Bi & Sn) in aircore drilling west of MWRC0007. MWRC0008 intersected a package of hematite-rich exhalite with minor jasper and magnetite. MWRC0010 intersected two packages of strongly chlorite-altered siltstone and basalt, with minor disseminated pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite.

All RC holes will provide deep platforms for DHEM surveys, to assist with developing the geological interpretation and targeting.

Frrenchy''s ML

Figure 1: Exploration reverse circulation drilling completed at the Morck Well Project during Q3 2018

Aircore Drilling Program

Aircore drilling continued at the Morck Well JV Project during the September quarter, with a total of 784 drill holes completed (MWAC0431 - MWAC1197 and MWAC1201 - MWAC1292) for a total 56,429m.

First pass drilling is completed on an 800x100m pattern to establish the local stratigraphy and locate the position of the prospective Karalundi Formation. That specific stratigraphy is drilled on a 400x100m pattern to define new targets, with further infill drilling as required. Figure 2 illustrates the drill coverage completed during the quarter. Drilling has proceeded with two rigs working in opposite directions, from the northeast and the southwest. A large package of Mount Leake Formation sediments in the north resulted in most drill lines being shortened, to ensure focus on the Karalundi and Narracoota Formation.

Karalundi Formation lithologies intersected include dolerite, basalt, breccia, conglomerate, quartz and lithic arenite and wacke. Other lithologies intersected included quartz arenite and wacke units of the Doolgunna Formation, quartzite, quartz arenite, carbonaceous siltstone and sericitic siltstone of the Mount Leake Formation, and ultramafic conglomerate and basalt/peridotite of the Narracoota Formation. Significant assays returned from the aircore drilling this quarter included 1m @ 1,250ppm Cu (MWAC0424) and 10m @ 1,630ppm Cu (MWAC0758) (Table 2).

Geological interpretation progresses as drilling is completed and assays are reported, with potential target sediment horizons identified for follow-up work that may include infill aircore and follow-up RC drilling.

MORCK WELL JV UPDATE

17 OCTOBER 2018

Figure 2: Exploration aircore drilling completed at the Morck Well Project during Q3 2018

Geophysics Program Update

Exploration geophysics during the September quarter at the Morck Well JV Project included the completion of a single DHEM survey of MWRC003 (Fig. 1), which was completed after the hole was deepened by diamond drilling, and the start of a moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey over the Karalundi Formation. The MLEM survey commenced in the northeast and is working towards the southwest; approximately 10km of strike length was surveyed during the September quarter.

Next Steps

Two diamond drill holes are currently planned on the Morck Well JV Project. One is designed to test a small off-hole conductor, modelled from a DHEM survey in MWDD0001. The other will provide a deep intersection of the sediment horizon that hosts the sulphides intersected by previous aircore drilling, in MWAC0109-MWAC0112 (see AUR & SFR ASX Announcements 15 May 2018). The hole is designed to test approximately 300m beneath a previous follow-up drill hole, MWRC0001.

Seven RC drill holes are also planned. Five are designed to intersect the prospective sediment package between MWRC0006A and MWRC0007 (Fig. 1); each hole will provide a platform for a deep DHEM survey. The other two holes are designed to test a geophysical anomaly from the recent VTEM survey, which is coincident with anomalous geochemistry intersected in recent aircore and RC drilling.

First pass and infill aircore drilling is expected to continue advancing towards the Frenchy's Mining Lease (Fig. 1), identifying prospective geology and providing high quality assays for targeting and detailed geological interpretation.

