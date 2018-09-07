Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sandfire Resources NL    SFR   AU000000SFR8

SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL (SFR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sandfire Resources NL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 04:47am CEST

Fax.

+612 9778 0999 or +612 93*7 0005

From

Norges Bank (The Central Bank of Norway)

+4724017 3297/3134/BOW

Compliance

Fax no

+4724073004

04/09/2018

Fax id

(incL This)

Dear SidMadsm,

Sandn•e 2.-9.Irces NL- Nnlin. ef <*=Ing to be a subs**n*;al hader

Please And atincbed Nolte Of CeMing to be a substanual holder (ASIC Form 605) in relation to

Sandfire Resources NL

Mease cor, m receipto thisnotiBoaticm to NB]MRegulatorvCompli=:seribimrn

Yours Bino=*,

Sai Aanand} Shankll*r/ F*E*pe C *rorti/Jo*rm Niedzialek Oyeral./1:e

Norges Bank Investment Management

51/m,/1¤

m, :bi:6,1

-1

Fax berver mrges Man*

rase Ml

hi

NORGES BANK

INVESTMENT MANASEMENT

To

ASX Company Announcement Ombe ASX

Fax.

From

Norges Bank (The Central Bank of Norway)

+4724017 3297/3134/309

rap" f.": /

Compliance

Fax no

+4724073004

Fax id

-

+612 9778 0999 or +612 9347 0005

--

04/09/2018

(incLThis)

Dear Si*Madsm,

Sand#lie 2,-virces NL- Nr:11" of 6,= Ing to be a subs**n*;al hader

Please And attacbed Notice of CeMing to be a substandal holder (ASIC Form 605) in relation to

Sandfire Resources NL

Please cor m rece*tofthis notifk:aticm to NBIMRegulatorvCompli=:e@nbfm.no.

Yours dricer*.

Sal Aanandk Shankhar/ P* ppe Chi«roni/JI Niediblek Confiance

Norges Bank Investment Management

01/uivm ¤3,0j,ji

rax acru=r 'grgE= 4//* p.g.,of2 15#//DMIc ,

I. Fom' 605 -:- ...

./ I ..&40-94#,IM .:

. .'

t-*

8.0'kn m.

..I

Notice Of t.= r,0 to be a .ubitantial holder

..... /../' -

ACNfARSN ---' ./ =7 -'

AC= 105 154 185

N,me . ..,

Ellpail BANK'

.

3/A

..·Th6'lidk'*beamibllbt»*,ain, lf£IN,:1 - , ·03159/1018

.

-'

11» pre%4©i* no 05 Ill gh,n l, floompimy on

JB/08/2018

-.

..11 ..... noll""dalld

:.:20/09/2018

-

«

2-C610:08. lf, ill.iliE'll.Il:'

.

3 *

....

-

.

ill,it/9///p:lilitilli/"0/'Ik"ill""MI'liMill'n./Um.craill'Wi//4/il///i ,tili/'61//il/Itifl,J.76.1/flill,6/*ilt')/,1/*6,1,/i /Ille

Suf-compi,g/soheme.ah=Naub- tho*.I*I, i loglililub, r*1 ki nollolloll©ormigorsoh,nes,an

-

0-0 gi

P"Imn "1'.0

-,/1./0.4/'ll'.1

M:aSE SEI

* Ch-,g= h aiooil/bon

ch.ng.d

N,Dn of ...-

lia.'iniz m

k4 -a. 0., ...6-

' ....

h,-on#ch.,9.

(51

r,mblroficiall=

*Iolid

/Iatiall l=

uni=

Em= 01

AD,man A

A»1:ID A

Al,

A

A/ PII:DIX A

A

Th*iN""ll,1/"b1'mNibi/*Im,Fallet,/i,{358#,di..¥081%Iige'/..fili h .... 11"4'65'4*1"14;61*/d..1/Joci-im,0121.li' bel# hoidv In IIeon v -* hiliell la -10*,9 or *,loil es WHI

NIM Ind ACINARSN M Illo,ble)

Nlnof =•001-11

C=mal U=

11.di,."*0*.6.*=*I,I,04*,¥*61**4: ..

Signatur.

-

ANress -

..,

/.

I 2, m BOX 117 , 0107, 0810, NOZIW

,

-

--

-/.../.

7

*IMU66 .

1611*** dii,u:091 '

.- -

.

46* *aviaor L zioulatezy Co-lia-

04/0)nols

I

-

I.

.

-.

0'

.

r

--

.

I

:

I

.

1 i

3i

i

.

1 ii

i

E

E:

:

.:

''

.

1 :

1.

';':L:/Ll_: .·i.

141.1 - ; I

Mi*jii

HIP

lill 1

l1/i

0, lilil

5

...

'

.

... .

.

WA#IMU-'·U

2..r..

I

i:JU·..#.·.·i ., RI ,S'? 1

mg.i·.9 · ; ··'.

11:N:·il

f ......

·...9.

MN li

@@@§@ ii*i*

Illiljlili

11111

1

T

.

1

..l

i

1

,

-

.

l

./.

./.

''

i...1

''1

Il..'

1

:

1

1

i

l

t.

1

1

0

..

i.

1

' 1

i l .

.\

't

,i

..

Disclaimer

Sandfire Resources NL published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 02:46:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL
04:47aSANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/04ADRIATIC METALS : ADT - ASX Waiver Granted Sandfire Strategic Investment
AQ
09/04SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : Announce 2018 Annual Results
AQ
08/30ADT : ASX Waiver Granted Sandfire Strategic Investment
PU
08/30SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : Dividend/Distribution - SFR
PU
08/30SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : Announce 2018 Annual Results
PU
08/22WRM : White Rock-Sandfire-Convertible Loan Funds Red Mountain
PU
08/13SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : SFR - signs SPA to Acquire Talisman Springfield JV Inter..
AQ
08/13TALISMAN MINING : Proposed Sale of Talisman's 30% Interest in the Springfield JV
AQ
08/10WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD : - Strategic relationship with Sandfire ASX Waiver Gran..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Sandfire Resources NL ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Sandfire Resources NL ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/10Copper Fundamental Outlook - Buy The Dips 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
2017Sandfire Resources NL ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 632 M
EBIT 2019 178 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Finance 2019 299 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 8,22
P/E ratio 2020 5,04
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 1 075 M
Chart SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Sandfire Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,98  AUD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Matthew Simich Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Derek Noel La Ferla Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Beazley Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Leslie Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Robert Norman Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL0.58%794
BHP BILLITON PLC1.46%121 053
BHP BILLITON LIMITED8.89%121 053
RIO TINTO-10.08%81 211
RIO TINTO LIMITED-8.09%81 211
ANGLO AMERICAN-3.07%27 983
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.