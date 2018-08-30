Log in
SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL (SFR)
Sandfire Resources NL : Dividend/Distribution - SFR

08/30/2018

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SFR - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.19000000

Ex Date

Monday September 10, 2018

Record Date

Tuesday September 11, 2018

Payment Date

Tuesday September 25, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

SFR

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SFR

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday September 11, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday September 10, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday September 25, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.19000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.19000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.19000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Sandfire Resources NL published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 23:01:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 598 M
EBIT 2018 181 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Finance 2018 240 M
Yield 2018 3,91%
P/E ratio 2018 8,94
P/E ratio 2019 7,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 1 153 M
Technical analysis trends SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,00  AUD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Matthew Simich Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Derek Noel La Ferla Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Beazley Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Leslie Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Robert Norman Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL4.78%843
BHP BILLITON PLC12.20%123 856
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.88%123 856
RIO TINTO-4.41%84 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.07%84 842
ANGLO AMERICAN4.96%28 416
