Sandfire Resources NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

ACN 105 154 185

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

TO SHAREHOLDERS

Date of Meeting

Thursday, 29 November 2018

Time of Meeting 3.00pm (Perth time)

Place of Meeting

Fraser's Function Centre, Ground Floor Fraser Avenue, Kings Park

West Perth, Western Australia 6005

A Proxy Form is enclosed

Please read this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum carefully.

Sandfire Resources NL

ACN 105 154 185

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sandfire Resources NL ACN 105 154 185 ("Company") will be held at the Fraser's Function Centre, Ground Floor, Fraser Avenue, Kings Park, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 29 November 2018 at 3.00pm (Perth time) for the purpose of transacting the following business referred to in this Notice of Annual General Meeting.

AGENDA

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

FINANCIAL REPORTS

To receive and consider the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018, together with the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report as set out in the Company's 2018 Annual Report.

1. RESOLUTION 1 - NON BINDING RESOLUTION TO ADOPT REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as a non-binding ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 as set out in the Company's 2018 Annual Report be adopted."

Note: The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Explanatory Memorandum for further details on the consequences of voting on this Resolution.

Voting Exclusion Statement

The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 1 by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company (KMP) whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report or a Closely Related Party of a member of the KMP.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote if:

(a)

(b)it is cast by a person as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the proposed Resolution or the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment of the Chair as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the Resolution is connected, directly or indirectly, with the remuneration of a member of the KMP; and it is not cast on behalf of a member of the KMP whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or their Closely Related Parties.

Further, a Restricted Voter who is appointed as a proxy will not vote on Resolution 1 unless:

(a) (b)the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; or the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP.

Shareholders should note that the Chair intends to vote any undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1. Shareholders may also choose to direct the Chair to vote against Resolution 1 or to abstain from voting.

If you purport to cast a vote other than as permitted above, that vote will be disregarded by the Company (as indicated above) and you may be liable for breaching the voting restrictions that apply to you under the Corporations Act.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF MR ROBERT SCOTT AS A DIRECTOR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr Robert Scott, who retires in accordance with clause 7.1(f) of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected a Director of the Company."

Recommendation:

The Board (other than Mr Robert Scott who abstains from making a recommendation because of his interest in the resolution) unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 2.

3. RESOLUTION 3 - APPROVAL FOR GRANT OF RIGHTS TO THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OR HIS NOMINEE(S)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the issue of 116,650 Rights to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Karl M Simich (or his nominee(s)), under the Sandfire Resources NL Long Term Incentive Plan, on the terms summarised in the Explanatory Memorandum."

Voting Exclusion Statement

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by or on behalf of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (being the only Director who is eligible to participate in the Sandfire Resources NL Long Term Incentive Plan) (or his nominee(s)), and any Associate of those persons.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote on Resolution 3 if:

(a) (b)it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

Further, a Restricted Voter who is appointed as a proxy will not vote on Resolution 3 unless:

(a) (b)the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 3; or the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though the Resolution is connected, directly or indirectly, with the remuneration of a member of the KMP.

Shareholders should note that the Chair intends to vote all undirected and available proxies in favour of Resolution 3.

Shareholders may also choose to direct the Chair to vote against Resolution 3 or to abstain from voting.

If you are a Restricted Voter and purport to cast a vote other than as permitted above, that vote will be disregarded by the Company (as indicated above) and you may be liable for breaching the voting restrictions that apply to you under the Corporations Act.

Recommendation:

The Board (other than Mr Karl M Simich who abstains from making a recommendation because of his interest in the resolution) unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 3.

OTHER BUSINESS

To deal with any other business which may be brought forward in accordance with the Constitution and the Corporations Act.

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

Shareholders are referred to the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying and forming part of this Notice of Annual General Meeting. Capitalised terms used in this Notice of Annual General Meeting are defined in the glossary to the Explanatory Memorandum.

By order of the Board

Matthew Fitzgerald Joint Company Secretary

Dated: 19 October 2018

How to vote

Shareholders can vote by:

 attending the Meeting and voting in person or by attorney or, in the case of corporate Shareholders, by appointing a corporate representative to attend and vote;

 voting online at www.securitytransfer.com.au. To log in you will need your Online Proxy ID and either your Holder Identification Number (HIN) or your Securityholder Reference Number (SRN); or

 appointing a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf using the proxy form accompanying this Notice and by submitting their proxy appointment and voting instructions in person, by post, electronically via the internet or by email or facsimile.

Further details are set out below.

Voting in person (or by attorney)

Shareholders, or their attorneys, who plan to attend the Meeting are asked to arrive at the venue 15 minutes prior to the time designated for the Meeting, if possible, so that their holding may be checked against the Company's share register and attendance recorded. A properly executed original (or certified copy) of the power of attorney under which they have been authorised to attend and vote at the meeting must be lodged with the Company's share registry by 3.00pm (Perth time) on 27 November 2018 (48 hours before commencement of the meeting).

Voting by a corporate Shareholder

A Shareholder that is a corporation may appoint an individual to act as its representative and vote in person at the Meeting. The appointment must comply with the requirements of section 250D of the Corporations Act. The representative should bring to the Meeting evidence of his or her appointment, including any authority under which it is signed.

Online voting

Shareholders are encouraged to use the online voting facility that can be accessed at www.securitytransfer.com.au. Log into the Investor Centre and click on 'Proxy Voting'. You will need your Online Proxy ID and either your Holder Identification Number (HIN) or your Securityholder Reference Number (SRN). Online voting enables Shareholders to vote directly on resolutions considered at the Meeting without attending the Meeting or appointing a proxy.

If you cast an online vote, you are still entitled to attend the Meeting. However, your attendance will cancel your online vote unless you instruct the Company or Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd otherwise.

If you cast an online vote and appoint a proxy, the online vote will prevail.

Please note that unless the Directors determine otherwise, an online vote may not be withdrawn or altered once it is received by the Company. The Chair's decision as to whether an online vote is valid is conclusive.

To be effective, online voting must be completed by 3.00pm (Perth time) on 27 November 2018. Voting after this time will be invalid.

Voting by proxy

 A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies. Each proxy will have the right to vote on a poll and also to speak at the Meeting.

 The appointment of the proxy may specify the proportion or the number of votes that the proxy may exercise. Where more than one proxy is appointed and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Shareholder's votes each proxy may exercise, the votes will be divided equally among the proxies (i.e. where there are two proxies, each proxy may exercise half of the Shareholder's votes).

 A proxy need not be a Shareholder.

 The proxy can be either an individual or a body corporate.

 If a proxy is not directed how to vote on an item of business, the proxy may generally vote, or abstain from voting, as they think fit.

 However if a Shareholder appoints a Restricted Voter as proxy, the Restricted Voter will not be able to cast the Shareholder's votes on Resolutions 1 or 3 unless the Shareholder directs the Restricted Voter how to vote or the Chair of the Meeting is the Shareholder's proxy. If a Shareholder appoints the Chair of the Meeting as their proxy or the Chair of the Meeting is appointed as the Shareholder's proxy by default, and the Shareholder does not direct the Chair how to vote on Resolutions 1 or 3, then by completing and submitting the proxy form the Shareholder will be expressly authorising the Chair of the Meeting to exercise the proxy in respect of the relevant Resolution even though it is connected, directly or indirectly, with the remuneration of a member of the KMP.

 Should any resolution, other than those specified in this Notice, be validly proposed at the Meeting, a proxy may vote on that resolution as they think fit.

 If a proxy is instructed to abstain from voting on an item of business, they are directed not to vote on the Shareholder's behalf on the poll and the Shares that are the subject of the proxy appointment will not be counted in calculating the required majority.

 Shareholders who return their proxy forms with a direction how to vote but do not nominate the identity of their proxy, will be taken to have appointed the Chair of the Meeting as their proxy to vote on their behalf. If a proxy form is returned but the nominated proxy does not attend the Meeting, the Chair of the Meeting will act in place of the nominated proxy and vote in accordance with any instructions. Proxy appointments in favour of the Chair of the Meeting, the secretary or any Director that do not contain a direction how to vote will be used, where possible, to support each of the Resolutions proposed in this Notice, subject to the voting exclusion rules which apply to some of the proposed Resolutions. These rules are explained in this Notice.

 The proxy form must be signed by the Shareholder or the Shareholder's attorney. Proxies given by corporations must be executed in accordance with the Corporations Act. Where the appointment of a proxy is signed by the appointer's attorney, a certified copy of the power of attorney, or the power itself, must be received by the Company at the above address, or by facsimile, and by 3.00pm (Perth time) on 27 November 2018. If facsimile or email transmission is used, the power of attorney must be certified.

To be effective, proxies must be received by 3.00pm (Perth time) on 27 November 2018. Proxies received after this time will be invalid.

 Proxies may be lodged using any of the following methods: - by returning a completed proxy form in person or by post to:

The share registry:

Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd Exchange Tower, Level 9, Suite 913 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia or

PO Box 52

Collins Street West VIC 8007 Australia

- by faxing or emailing a completed proxy form to: The share registry: +61-8 9315 2233registrar@securitytransfer.com.au

- by recording the proxy appointment and voting instructions via the internet at www.securitytransfer.com.au. Log into the Investor Centre and click on 'Proxy Voting'. Only registered Shareholders may access this facility and will need their Online Proxy ID and either their Holder Identification Number (HIN) or Securityholder Reference Number (SRN). To be effective, online voting must be completed by 3.00pm (Perth time) on 27 November 2018. Voting after this time will be invalid.

Shareholders who are entitled to vote

In accordance with Regulations 7.11.37 and 7.11.38 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), the Board has determined that a person's entitlement to vote at the Annual General Meeting will be the entitlement of that person set out in the Register of Shareholders as at 4.00pm (Perth time) 27 November 2018.