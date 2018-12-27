WRM: White Rock- Sandfire Exercises Option to Enter JV

ASX and Media Release: 27 December 2018 ASX Code: WRM

Sandfire Exercises Option to Enter Joint Venture on Red Mountain

ASX Code: WRM

For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner
Phone: 03 5331 4644

info@whiterockminerals.com.auwww.whiterockminerals.com.au

White Rock Minerals Limited (ASX:WRM) (White Rock) is pleased to announce that Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) (Sandfire) has exercised its option under the subscription agreement announced to ASX on 10 July 2018 (Subscription Agreement) to enter into a Joint Venture Agreement with White Rock (Joint Venture) regarding White Rock's globally significant high-grade zinc and precious metals VMS Red Mountain Project in central Alaska (Red Mountain Project).

White Rock commenced a strategic relationship with Sandfire in July 2018 in relation to White Rock's Red Mountain Project. In addition to the $2.5 million equity contribution under the Subscription Agreement, Sandfire has also previously provided an unsecured $1 million convertible loan to White Rock (refer to White Rock's ASX announcement dated 22 August 2018).

The Joint Venture will enable White Rock to benefit from Sandfire's significant technical expertise to develop the Red Mountain Project as well as further strategic support as the Company moves to unlock the potential from its large strategic land holding.

MD & CEO Matt Gill said "White Rock welcomes Sandfire as a Joint Venture partner that shares White Rock's vision for the exploration and development of the Red Mountain Project. Securing a high-quality partner with world leading expertise in the exploration and development of base metals projects is a strong endorsement to the quality and potential of White Rock's globally significant high-grade zinc VMS Red Mountain Project. White Rock looks forward to collaborating with Sandfire Resources as part of our strategic relationship and this JV agreement."

Under the terms of the Subscription Agreement, the parties must use their best endeavours to negotiate the terms of the Joint Venture within 3 months using an AMPLA (Australian Mining and Petroleum Law Association) model document and the following as the guiding principles for the content of the Joint Venture:

• Stage 1: Sandfire to fund a total of A$20 million over four years to earn 51%, with a minimum expenditure by Sandfire of A$6 million in Year One.

• Stage 2: Sandfire to fund a further A$10 million and deliver a pre-feasibility study (PFS) over an additional two years to earn 70%, which may be extended by Sandfire for a further year in certain circumstances.

• Stage 3: White Rock may elect to contribute to the Joint Venture. If White Rock elects not to contribute, Sandfire can sole fund Stage 3 to earn 80% by completion of a definitive feasibility study.

• Stage 4: White Rock may elect to contribute to the Joint Venture. If White Rock elects not to contribute, Sandfire will earn 90% and White Rock's 10% interest will be earned from project cash flow.

• Project Management: White Rock is entitled to continue managing the project for at least the first year of the earn-in and to be paid a management fee equal to 10% above all project expenses, with 50% of the fee to be paid on signing of the Joint Venture and the balance to be paid in 3 equal instalments (each instalment representing 16.67% of the management fee) on a quarterly basis thereafter. Ongoing management responsibility of the project will be subject to annual review and after the first year will be at Sandfire's election. The parties have commenced negotiation of the Joint Venture Agreement. White Rock has also received confirmation from ASX that the entry into the Joint Venture does not require shareholder approval for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.1.

About Sandfire Resources NL:- Sandfire is a leading mid-tier Australian mining company focused on discovering, developing and operating high quality resource assets capable of delivering substantial returns for its shareholders. Sandfire is a leading Australian copper producer which operates the high-grade DeGrussa Copper-Gold Mine, 900 km north of Perth in Western Australia. Sandfire has a growing portfolio of exploration interests and joint ventures in highly prospective mineral provinces around Australia and overseas.

For more information about White Rock and its Projects, please visit our website www.whiterockminerals.com.au or contact:

Matt Gill (MD & CEO) or Shane Turner (Company Secretary) Phone: +61 (0)3 5331 4644 Phone: +61 (0)3 5331 4644

Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au

About Red Mountain (as more fully set out in the ASX Announcement dated 15 February 2016)

• The Red Mountain Project is located in central Alaska, 100km south of Fairbanks, in the Bonnifield Mining District. The tenement package comprises 754 mining claims over a total area of 475km2.

• The Red Mountain Project contains polymetallic VMS mineralisation rich in zinc, silver and lead, with potential for significant gold and copper.

• Mineralisation occurs from surface and is open along strike and down-dip.

• White Rock used historical drilling to determine a maiden JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate for the Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats deposits (ASX Announcement 26 April 2017). The Inferred Mineral Resource contains an impressive base metal and precious metal content with 678,000t zinc, 286,000t lead, 53.5 million ounces silver and 352,000 ounces gold.

Table 1 - Red Mountain April 2017 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate*

Prospect Cut-offTonnage ZnEq1 Zn Mt % %Pb %Ag g/tCu %Au g/t ZnEq ktZn ktPb ktAg MozCu ktAu koz Dry Creek Main West Tundra Flats Dry Creek Cu Zone 1% Zn 3% Zn 0.5% Cu 9.7 5.3 2.7

6.7 14.4 6.2

0.3 3.5 0.2 1.0 2.8 0.04 41 189 4.4 0.2 0.4

0.1 1.1

1.4 0.1 514 964 10 262 98 12.7 15 123

416 188 40.8 7 229

0.5 0.1 0.04 4 1 Total 16.7 8.9 4.1 1.7 99 0.2 0.7 1,488 678 286 53.5 26 352

Table 2 - Red Mountain April 2017 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate* at a 3% Zn Cut-off

(contained within Table 1, not additional)

Prospect Cut-offTonnage ZnEq1 Zn Mt % %Pb %Ag g/tCu %Au g/t ZnEq KtZn ktPb ktAg MozCu ktAu koz Dry Creek Main West Tundra Flats 3% Zn 3% Zn 2.4 8.7 4.7

6.7 14.4 6.2 1.9 2.8 69 189 0.2 0.4

0.1 1.1 211 115 46 5.3 5 32

964 416 188 40.8 7 229 Total 9.1 12.9 5.8 2.6 157 0.1 0.9 1,176 531 234 46.1 12 260

* The Red Mountain Mineral Resource information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2012 as per the ASX Announcement by White Rock Minerals Ltd on 26 April 2017.

1 Zinc equivalent grades are estimated using long-term broker consensus estimates compiled by RFC Ambrian as at 20 March 2017 adjusted for recoveries derived from historical metallurgical testing work and calculated with the formula:

ZnEq =100 x [(Zn% x 2,206.7 x 0.9) + (Pb% x 1,922 x 0.75) + (Cu% x 6274 x 0.70) + (Ag g/t x (19.68/31.1035) x 0.70) + (Au g/t x (1,227/31.1035) x 0.80)] / (2,206.7 x 0.9).

White Rock is of the opinion that all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

• Good preliminary metallurgical recoveries of >90% zinc, >75% lead, >80% gold, >70% silver and >70% copper.

• Previous drilling highlights (ASX Announcement 15 February 2016) include:

Dry Creek

o 4.6m @ 23.5% Zn, 531g/t Ag, 8.5% Pb, 1.5g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 6.1m

o 5.5m @ 25.9% Zn, 346g/t Ag, 11.7% Pb, 2.5g/t Au & 0.9% Cu from 69.5m

o 7.1m @ 15.1% Zn, 334g/t Ag, 6.8% Pb, 0.9g/t Au & 0.3% Cu from39.1m

West Tundra Flats

o 1.3m @ 21.0% Zn, 796g/t Ag,9.2% Pb, 10.2g/t Au & 0.6% Cu from 58.6m

o 3.0m @ 7.3% Zn, 796g/t Ag, 4.3% Pb, 1.1g/t Au & 0.2% Cu from160.9m

o 1.7m @ 11.4% Zn, 372g/t Ag, 6.0% Pb, 1.7g/t Au & 0.2% Cu from 104.3m

Figure 1: Cross-section 480,700E looking towards the east through the Dry Creek deposit showing the geometry of the Fosters and Discovery mineralised massive sulphide lenses and drill intercepts.

Figure 2: Cross-section 484,200E looking towards the east through the West Tundra Flats deposit showing the mineralised massive sulphide lens and drill intercepts.

• VMS deposits typically occur in clusters ("VMS camps"). Deposit sizes within camps typically follow a log normal distribution, and deposits within camps typically occur at regular spacing. The known deposits at Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats provide valuable information with which to vector and target additional new deposits within the Red Mountain camp.

• Interpretation of the geologic setting indicates conditions that enhance the prospectivity for gold-rich mineralisation within the VMS system at Red Mountain. Gold mineralisation is usually found at the top of VMS base metal deposits or adjacent in the overlying sediments. Gold bearing host rocks are commonly not enriched in base metals and consequently often missed during early exploration sampling. This provides an exciting opportunity for potential further discoveries at Red Mountain.

White Rock sees significant discovery potential, given the lack of modern day exploration at Red Mountain. This is further enhanced by the very nature of VMS clustering in camps and the potentially large areas over which these can occur.

Expanded tenement package.

The expansion of White Rock's tenement package followed a successful first year of field activities for White Rock where drilling intersected multiple high-grade intervals of zinc-silver-lead-gold-copper mineralisation at Dry Creek, West Tundra and the newly discovered Hunter prospect (refer ASX Announcements dated 18 June 2018, 4 July 2018 and 20 August 2018). With some drill hole results returning in excess of 17% zinc, 6% lead, 1,000 g/t silver, 6 g/t gold and 1.5% copper, the 2018 field season also saw three reconnaissance crews out in the field mapping and sampling. The culmination of this work has encouraged White Rock to expand its strategic tenement holding to take in more of what has been identified as a highly prospective geological setting (refer ASX Announcement dated 21 November 2018).