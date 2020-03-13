Log in
SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST    PER

SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST

(PER)
SandRidge Permian Trust : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

03/13/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST (NYSE: PER) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at http://per.investorhq.businesswire.com/, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Trust unitholders have the ability to request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains the Trust’s audited financial statements, free of charge (via first class mail) by sending a written request to SandRidge Permian Trust, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., 601 Travis Street, 16th Floor, Houston, TX 77002.


© Business Wire 2020
