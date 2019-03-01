Log in
SANDS CHINA : Clarification Announcement – Media Reports in relation to the Health Condition of the Chairman

0
03/01/2019 | 05:04am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928 and Note Stock Codes: 5140, 5141, 5142, 5725, 5727, 5733)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDIA REPORTS IN RELATION TO THE HEALTH CONDITION OF THE CHAIRMAN

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") has recently noted certain media reports ("Reports") in relation to the health condition of Mr. Sheldon Gary Adelson ("Mr. Adelson"), the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Mr. Adelson is still dealing with certain side effects from medication he is taking for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. These side effects have restricted his availability to travel or keep regular office hours. They have not, however, prevented him from fulfilling his duties as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company. The Company anticipates that Mr. Adelson will return to his regular schedule at the completion of his treatment.

By Order of the Board

Sands China Ltd. Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Macao, March 1, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Sheldon Gary Adelson Wong Ying Wai

Non-Executive Directors: Robert Glen Goldstein Charles Daniel Forman

Independent Non-Executive Directors: Chiang Yun

Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Steven Zygmunt Strasser Kenneth Patrick Chung

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Sands China Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 10:03:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 102 M
EBIT 2019 2 395 M
Net income 2019 2 160 M
Debt 2019 3 562 M
Yield 2019 5,23%
P/E ratio 2019 18,68
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
EV / Sales 2020 4,48x
Capitalization 40 354 M
Chart SANDS CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
SANDS CHINA LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDS CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,48 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ying Wai Wong President, COO & Executive Director
MinQi Dave Sun Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Yun Chiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDS CHINA LTD.13.62%40 354
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED11.84%30 747
WYNN MACAU LTD12.66%12 845
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)30.76%11 354
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED12.73%11 150
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD25.00%7 988
