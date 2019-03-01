SANDS CHINA : Clarification Announcement – Media Reports in relation to the Health Condition of the Chairman

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") has recently noted certain media reports ("Reports") in relation to the health condition of Mr. Sheldon Gary Adelson ("Mr. Adelson"), the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Mr. Adelson is still dealing with certain side effects from medication he is taking for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. These side effects have restricted his availability to travel or keep regular office hours. They have not, however, prevented him from fulfilling his duties as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company. The Company anticipates that Mr. Adelson will return to his regular schedule at the completion of his treatment.

