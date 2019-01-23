SANDS CHINA : Extension of Offer to Exchange the Outstanding Notes for New Notes of Equal

Log in
01/23/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Canada or Japan. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to the securities listed below has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any public offering of the securities listed below to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about such securities and Sands China Ltd. (including its management and financial statements).

This advertisement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金沙中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928)

US$1.8 billion 4.600% Senior Notes due 2023 (Note Stock Code: 5140)

US$1.8 billion 5.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (Note Stock Code: 5141)

US$1.9 billion 5.400% Senior Notes due 2028 (Note Stock Code: 5142)

EXTENSION OF OFFER

TO EXCHANGE THE OUTSTANDING NOTES FOR NEW NOTES OF EQUAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT WHICH HAVE BEEN REGISTERED UNDER U.S. SECURITIES ACT

Reference is made to the announcements, dated December 4, 2018 and December 21, 2018, issued by Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") in relation to the offer (the "Exchange Offer") to exchange all of the Company's outstanding unregistered US$1,800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.600% senior notes due 2023 (the "Outstanding 2023 Notes"), US$1,800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2025 (the "Outstanding 2025 Notes") and US$1,900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.400% senior notes due 2028 (the "Outstanding 2028 Notes" and, together with the Outstanding 2023 Notes and the Outstanding 2025 Notes, the "Outstanding Notes") for an equal principal amount of 4.600% senior notes due 2023, 5.125% senior notes due 2025 and 5.400% senior notes due 2028 (together, the "New Notes"), respectively, which have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Exchange Offer, which had been originally scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 23, 2019, has now been extended and will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 25, 2019, unless further extended by the Company. All other terms, provisions and conditions of the Exchange Offer will remain in full force and effect.

U.S. Bank National Association has been appointed as exchange agent (the "Exchange Agent") for the Exchange Offer. Questions and requests for assistance or documents should be directed to US Bank Corporate Trust Services, fax: +1 651-466-7372 or email:Cts.specfinance@usbank.com.

The Company has been informed by the Exchange Agent that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 23, 2019, approximately US$1.70 billion (94.4%) in aggregate principal amount of the Outstanding 2023 Notes, approximately US$1.79 billion (99.2%) in aggregate principal amount of the Outstanding 2025 Notes and approximately US$1.88 billion (99.1%) in aggregate principal amount of the Outstanding 2028 Notes had been tendered in the Exchange Offer.

By Order of the Board

Sands China Ltd. Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Macao, January 24, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Sheldon Gary Adelson Wong Ying Wai

Non-Executive Directors: Robert Glen Goldstein Charles Daniel Forman

Independent Non-Executive Directors: Chiang Yun

Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Steven Zygmunt Strasser Kenneth Patrick Chung

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Sands China Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 01:08:05 UTC
